New England Patriots

Wise leaning on Flowers, Ninkovich as he adjusts to life with Patriots

Wise leaning on Flowers, Ninkovich as he adjusts to life with Patriots

By Phil Perry May 18, 2017 2:36 PM

FOXBORO -- Deatrich Wise was paying attention. He watched as Trey Flowers burst onto the scene for the Patriots in the second half of last season, and he noticed as Flowers racked up six tackles and 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LI. 

For Wise, an Arkansas defensive end with NFL aspirations, seeing his former college teammate make the impact he did in his second season as a pro was encouraging. 

"I kind of said, 'If he can do it, I can do it,' " Wise relayed on Thursday.

Now that Wise has followed Flowers to New England, he's making sure he's learning as much as he can from the player who was dubbed "Technique" by his teammates last season. 

"He's a big mentor," Wise said during his first in-person meeting with reporters since being selected in the fourth round of this year's draft. "The advice he gives me is pretty much take one day at a time. Don't try to think ahead. Be in the now. He's been helping me out here and there with the plays and what I have to do. It's been great."

Wise says he's careful not to suffocate Flowers, but he knows he has a lot to learn, and that there are few who are better to learn from. 

"I try to follow him a little bit. I try not to get too close to him," Wise said with a laugh. "Try to follow him, see what he does, see how he works, and do the same."

At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Wise is bigger than Flowers (6-2, 265), but they're similar in that they both have long arms and both have some versatility along the line of scrimmage. 

Rob Ninkovich, meanwhile, fits a different profile on the edge. But Wise has tried to absorb everything he can from the veteran leader of the defensive end group as well. 

"Today we [were] doing drills and Rob pulled me to the side and just taught me just some little things I could learn on my pass rush, the drills, how to improve things," Wise said. "He's taught not only me but [rookie third-round pick] Derek [Rivers] as well. He's also another mentor type. Like an older brother-slash-father-like figure on the d-line."

Ninkovich is more of an edge-to-linebacker player rather than the edge-to-tackle player Wise seems to be, but the rookie knows that he can refine his game simply by watching the 12-year pro go to work.

"He's very technical," Wise said. "Everything he does is precise. There's no lag. Everything is perfect . . . I'm really looking forward to getting my technique from him, fine-tuning my skills, and just learning everything from him. Whether it's small things he sees in the offense or just little techniques."

Whether it's Flowers or Ninkovich, Wise is surrounded by knowledgable peers from whom he can learn. Less than a month in to his pro career, he certainly sounds like an eager student. 

Patriots sign rookie free agent tight end Sam Cotton from Nebraska

cotton.jpg

Patriots sign rookie free agent tight end Sam Cotton from Nebraska

By Phil Perry May 18, 2017 5:43 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are annually one of the busiest clubs when it comes to turning over the back-end of their roster. That process is ongoing and has been particularly noticeable at the tight end spot over the course of the last week. 

Last week the team announced it had released tight end Michael Williams. On Wednesday, it was Rob Housler who was let go with a failed physical designation. On Thursday, the team added to the group, signing undrafted rookie free agent Sam Cotton. 

Cotton joins a position group that includes Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, James O'Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel and fellow undrafted rookie Jacob Hollister. The 23-year-old played in 31 games, starting 23, during his four-year career at Nebraska. He caught 17 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, including eight for 87 yards in 13 games as a senior.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Cotton was one of the more impressive athletes in this year's rookie class of tight ends. His 4.80-second 40-yard dash -- recorded at Nebraska's pro day -- was solid and would've ranked him 12th among tight ends at this year's combine. Some of his other numbers, though, were more outstanding. His 6.87-second three-cone drill would've ranked second among tight ends in Indianapolis for this year's combine. His 127-inch broad jump wouldn've been fourth, and his 35.5-inch vertical would've been sixth. 

Cotton is now the third Nebraska product on the Patriots roster (joining Vincent Valentine and Rex Burkhead), and he's the fourth player to play under Bo Pelini. Third-round rookie defensive end Derek Rivers from Youngstown State is the most recent Pelini pupil as Pelini now serves as head coach of the Penguins. 

Cotton's father, Barney Cotton, was a Nebraska assistant under Pelini and was let go with the rest of Pelini's staff following the 2014 season. Despite his father's departure from the program, Cotton decided to remain with the Huskers.

"I thought of all the guys here and how, if they see the coach's son jump ship when a new staff comes in, just how detrimental that could have been to the team," Cotton told the Lincoln Journal Star. "And I thought about all the guys and tried to set an example by staying.

"Whether or not that worked, I guess we'll never know, but I like to think that it was good for them to see the coach's son be able to stay and play for their dad's replacement."

Barney Cotton is now the offensive coordinator at UNLV. 

Patriots sign Wise to rookie contract, have two of four picks locked up

wise.jpg

Patriots sign Wise to rookie contract, have two of four picks locked up

By Phil Perry May 18, 2017 5:17 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots announced on Thursday that they have signed rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise, who was taken in the fourth round of last month's draft. 

Wise is the second of New England's four picks to sign. Seventh-round offensive tackle Conor McDermott made things official soon after he was selected. Third-round defensive end Derek Rivers and third-round offensive tackle Tony Garcia have yet to ink their contracts. 

Since the last collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and its players, there isn't much to negotiate in terms of pay. Each pick has been assigned a value, meaning the amount of money a draft choice is given is preset. 

There are, however, other issues that are negotiated and can take some time. Deferrals of bonus payments, for instance, can be a sticking point (as they were with Joey Bosa and the Chargers last season). Offset language, allowing teams to recover guarantees if a player is released and signs elsewhere, can also take some time to hammer out.

Wise, who met with reporters on Thursday and smiled wide as he spoke about how he's adjusting to life as a pro, seemed to have a relatively easy time getting those elements ironed out and now he's put pen to paper.

Load more