Wilfork: Belichick is the best ever 'because he can relate to his players'

Vince Wilfork continued his wide-ranging media tour when he joined Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast with Big Cat and PFT Commenter. He's still not retiring, in case you were wondering. And when he does announce what's next for him, he'll do it his way, he explained: On his Twitter account.

With the retirement/non-retirement business out of the way, the hosts peppered Wilfork with football questions produced some insightful answers from the former Patriots and Texans defensive lineman.

One of the most noteworthy responses was Wilfork's take on why Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time.

“He’s funny, and he enjoys what he do,” Wilfork said. “That’s one thing people don’t understand about Belichick. He is so down to Earth. He is such a good dude. And his players love him. He knows how to turn a key to get you right and he also knows how to back off and have fun. That’s one thing I always noticed and we always had fun in practice . . .

“I remember we used to do this thing every Friday, Friday would be our cool down day and a light practice. We always kicked the ball off, and the team, we would all cover a kick, like a kickoff team. Every day I would go to Bill and say, ‘I am going to make the tackle.’ He was like, ‘You’re not going to make it.’ Every day we would bet some type of food or pushups or something. Every day we would bet something that I would make a tackle. That tradition carried on . . . They probably still do it now.

“That was just a side of Bill just understanding and having fun with his teammates -- even if it was something conditioning wise -- we always had fun doing it. He made the game fun, but at the same time, he would make it tough for you, too. But it’s the reason why he’s the greatest coach of all-time because he can relate to his players.”

Here are a few more quotes of note from Wilfork's interview on Pardon My Take . . .

On who is faster, him or Tom Brady: "Me."

On if it's even close: "No."

On if he's ever accidentally fallen on Brady in practice: "If I would have fell on Tom Brady in practice, I wouldn't have had a career . . . I would have cut myself."

On Texans defensive coordinator and former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel: "Even when I played with Vrabel, I looked at him almost as a coach because he was so smart. Hands down the smartest defensive player I ever played with . . . When I came to Houston, that was one of the reasons I came down here was because of Vrabel and because of Romeo Crennel."