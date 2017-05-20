New England Patriots

Which play call does Kyle Shanahan regret the most in the Patriots' Super Bowl comeback?

By CSN REPORT May 20, 2017 11:45 PM


Remember that Atlanta Falcons offensive game plan against the Patriots in the final five minutes of the Super Bowl?

Kyle Shanahan, then the Falcons offensive coordinator and now coach of the San Francisco 49ers won't forget it. If Atlanta had simply run the ball and kicked a field goal with an eight-point lead, the Falcons would have likely held off Tom Brady and the Pats' comeback from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit.

Shanahan told The Rich Eisen Show there's one play call he'd like to have back. 

"The second-and-10 that we got sacked on,” Shanahan said. “I wish I had dialed up something differently. And then the next play, we called an option to [Mohamed] Sanu, we got right back in field goal range, but we had a holding call on the play and it knocked us out some more, and an incompletion on the next one.”

Click here for the play: Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers sacked Matt Ryan for a 12-yard loss. 

"I go through every single play in the game, but when it comes down to it, the big one was the sack that we had on second-and-10,” Shanahan told Eisen. 

Shanahan probably won't see the Patriots again this season, unless it's in the Super Bowl. And with the 49ers rebuilding under him, that's not likely to happen.

Belichick ditches the hoodie, all dressed up at Preakness in Instgram post

By CSN REPORT May 20, 2017 9:56 PM

Not to be outdone by Boston legends Tom Brady and David Ortiz, as well as other Patriots, getting all dressed up and heading to the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, Patriots coach Bill Belichick joined the horsey set on Saturday at the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Belichick's girlfriend Linda Holliday posted a picture on Instagram of the Patriots coach at the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race was won by 13-1 long shot Cloud Computing. 

Awesome day at the Preakness! 🏇🏼🏇🏼🏇🏼🎉🎉🎉#MyGuy 💜

A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on

Nice suit, coach. 
 

NFL.com's Judy Battista talks about statement released by Tom Brady's agent on concussions

quickslantspodcast.png

By CSN Staff May 20, 2017 8:22 AM

Phil Perry speaks with Judy Battista, columnist for NFL.com, about the statement released by Don Yee regarding Tom Brady’s history with alleged concussions. Perry also answers listener questions regarding the Patriots.

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

