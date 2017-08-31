New England Patriots

What to watch from Jacoby Brissett in preseason game No. 4

By Phil Perry August 30, 2017 9:43 PM

Jacoby Brissett did not see a single snap in last week's preseason game with the Lions, but there should be no shortage of work available for him on Thursday night. It could be his opportunity to finish what has been a rocky summer on a positive note. 

The second-year signal-caller out of North Carolina State has seen very little in terms of practice repetitions behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, and the repetitions he has received have not always been pretty. Though his strong arm has been on display consistently, it has at times gotten him into trouble as throws sailed high and hard for their intended targets early in camp. 

In the two preseason games in which he played, he expressed some frustration when judging his own play. He told CSNNE.com that he wished he was able to get into a rhythm more quickly, and he explained that he wasn't seeing the field as clearly as he would have liked.

"I think I'm throwing the ball good," he said. "I don't think that's the issue. I think it's more so just my eyes and the timing of everything. I don't think it's throwing -- actually throwing. I think it's the mechanics of playing the game."

There were some signs of progress for Brissett between the preseason opener to the exhibition in Houston earlier this month. Whereas the Patriots offense had trouble moving the football late against the Jaguars with Brissett behind center, he was able to put his team in position to take the lead late in the fourth quarter against the Texans. Under pressure for 12 of the 29 snaps he saw at NRG stadium, Brissett made a handful of throws that were inches away -- either because a toe didn't come down in bounds, or because drops or an issue -- from changing the overall outlook of his night.

Instead, he finished the game by fumbling out of the back of the Texans end zone. 

"I felt like I was getting my rhythm," Brissett said. "But you can't really remember all that stuff when the last play happens like that. It's the last one."

Brissett went on to say after the game that he wasn't sure how the coaching staff reviewed his progress to this point in his second year. It may be difficult for Brissett to prove how far he has come in his development against what is expected to be a bevy of backups for the Giants, but here are some of the things the former third-round pick can do Thursday to show he's a better quarterback than he was when camp opened.

REIN IT IN
Belichick has said in the past that quarterbacking comes down to good decision-making and accuracy. The second piece to that has been an issue at times for Brissett this preseason, but Brissett said following the Texans game that he felt as though his mechanics were not part of the problem. He'll have a chance to prove it Thursday.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS
When Brissett is presented with options, not only will he be expected to make the right choice, he'll be expected to do it with pace. During the preseason, there have been times when it has appeared as though Brissett held onto the football longer than necessary. Is he trying to decipher where his teammates -- many of them new this season -- will be? Is he simply hesitant to pull the trigger? If Brissett can get the football out of his hands quickly by making the correct pre- and post-snap reads, that could go a long way in terms of helping him feel as though he's into the rhythm of the game more quickly.

FEELING THE RHYTHM
This was something we touched upon before the Lions game as it related to Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer wanted to get into a rhythm in Detroit before coming out. How long that might take was uncertain. Brissett will have plenty of time to get into rhythm against the Giants, but how long that takes will be worth watching. How well is he moving in and out of the Patriots huddle? How well is he handling the clock? Are his teammates lined up correctly? How is Brissett handling the calls at the line of scrimmage? Does he seem to be in control? None of these things will show up on the stat sheet, but they could be indicators of whether or not the quarterback is comfortable.

I am of the belief that Brissett will be on the Patriots 53-man roster when cuts are made this weekend. The position he plays is too valuable. Depth there is too valuable -- particularly when the starter is 40 and his backup is in the final year of his rookie deal. Still, even if Brissett's spot looking safe from this angle, a good performance against the Giants this week couldn't hurt for a quarterback who feels as though he's improving and wants to prove it.

Texans-Cowboys preseason game in Dallas canceled

By NBC Sports August 30, 2017 1:51 PM

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys won’t play in Dallas Thursday night after all. Instead, the game has been canceled. The reason is apparently to allow the Texans to travel home after the devastation from Hurricane Harvey. Click here for more from NBC Sports. 


 

Perry: Butler's right, there's no need to panic

By Phil Perry August 30, 2017 1:30 AM

FOXBORO -- Malcolm Butler is among the most competitive people in the Patriots locker room so what he said on Tuesday as it related to his play in recent preseason games came as no surprise. 

"Below my status,” Butler said. “I’m better than that, and I will be better than that. No need to panic. That’s how I feel about it.”

It's been a bit of an odd build-up to the 2017 season for Butler. He spent a chunk of the offseason hearing his name involved in rumors and hearing a pitch from the Saints as a restricted free agent. He returned to New England and played well early on in camp. He was arguably Bill Belichick's best player on either side of the ball for a stretch earlier this summer.  

Then things got a little sideways for Butler in West Virginia. He gave up a long touchdown in one of the joint practices with the Texans when he couldn't quite get his feet under him to contest the football at its highest point. 

A few days later in Houston, he allowed a 37-yard pass to Bruce Ellington and a touchdown to Jaelen Strong. The following week in Detroit, he allowed a 23-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Jones. 

In total this preseason, Butler has been targeted six times, according to Pro Football Focus. Opponents have caught all six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, meaning he's allowed opposing quarterbacks a perfect 158.3 rating when he's been targeted. 

Before we make any declarations regarding Butler's play, let's take a look at the three preseason plays mentioned above to see what we can find. 

On the bomb to Ellington, Butler's drop -- where he opens up his hips to the middle of the field and keys in on quarterback Tom Savage -- indicated that he and the Patriots were in zone. 

Butler stayed with Ellington stride for stride while locked on Savage, but when the ball was falling to its target, Butler seemed to let it go, almost as if he assumed the football was floating out of bounds. It wasn't. Ellington made an acrobatic, if uncontested, catch. 

On the touchdown to Strong, Butler was beaten by some good footwork. The 6-foot-2 Strong sold a route that looked like it was taking him to the back-corner of the end zone, where he might be able to post up on the smaller Butler for a back-shoulder type of throw. Once Butler turned his hips toward the sideline, Strong had him. 

Strong quickly made his move back to the inside, almost causing Butler to fall as he changed direction. With the step that he needed, Strong headed to the middle portion of the back end line where he was open for the score. (There appeared to be some miscommunication between safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon on the play, which may have sapped Butler of some of his help.)

In Detroit, it looked like Butler was expecting another back-shoulder throw against a taller receiver. As Jones ran down the right sideline, Jones looked over his shoulder toward Stafford from about 10 yards away. Butler reacted and turned his head over his inside shoulder, slowing himself down and giving Jones a step. 

Perhaps Butler didn't think the Lions would take a shot at the end zone on first-and-10 from the 23-yard line with almost a minute-and-a-half remaining in the second quarter. Perhaps he thought Stafford would uncork it near the chains for a first down. Either the way, the result was not what Butler was looking for. 

So what do we make of these lapses?

While they're certainly worth analyzing, they don't indicate that Butler has lost a step physically, and it's hard to come to the conclusion that he's developed some bad habit over the course of camp. They ended up looking like 1) a lapse in spacial-awareness, 2) a bad read on a good route, and 3) a guess gone wrong. 

For Butler, three plays does not a summer make. He was excellent in joint practices against the Jaguars, and he had some highly-competitive battles against his own teammates -- particularly with Julian Edelman -- that he seemed to win more often than not earlier in camp. 

Even against the Lions last week, Butler helped cause two turnovers by punching the football out of Golden Tate's hands and later deflecting a Stafford pass that was picked by Eric Rowe. 

Butler may expect more from himself than what he's shown of late, but he was right: No need to panic. He remains a Pro Bowl-level corner, and as long as he's on the roster the Patriots -- with Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe and Jonathan Jones rounding out the team's top four at the position -- will feature one of the most talented and versatile groups of cover men they've ever had under Bill Belichick.

