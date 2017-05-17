Vollmer jokes Brady is probably going to play until he's 50

On Tuesday, Sebastian Vollmer told Sirius XM Radio that he wasn't planning on continuing his playing career. On Wednesday, he told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" he wasn't sure when Tom Brady planned to finish his.
The topic popped up when Vollmer was asked for his thoughts on Brady's image gracing the cover of Madden NFL 18. Shouldn't Brady be concerned about the Madden curse, Vollmer was asked?
"I mean, if you’re the GOAT, you have to go," Vollmer said. "You got no choice. I mean, hey, the guy has done so many incredible things. If there is a guy to break the curse it is definitely him. I love the commercial he did.
"He may be tempting fate a little bit there, but I mean he is probably going to play until he’s 50. I think at our 10-year Super Bowl reunion, and I'm coming up in a suit shaking hands, and he's still warming up throwing the football. That's just the type of guy he is."
Vollmer attended the NFL's Broadcast Bootcamp this week and told Sirius XM that he'd lost close to 75 pounds since he knew he would not be playing in 2016. The 2009 second-round pick played in 88 games and started 80 for New England during his career. He played primarily right tackle -- where he started in Super Bowl XLIX -- but flipped to the left side early in 2015 when Nate Solder hit injured reserve.
If for some reason you needed more evidence that Bill Belichick and his staff are always updating information on potential fits for their roster, look no further than what they did on Wednesday.
According to ESPN, the Patriots worked out former Browns wideout Andrew Hawkins. The Houston Chronicle, meanwhile, reported that receiver Reggie Diggs also worked out in Foxboro.
Hawkins (5-foot-7, 180 pounds) may be a familiar name to Patriots fans as he caught four passes for a season-high 56 yards and one touchdown against New England in Week 5 of last season. He finished the year with 33 catches for 324 yards and three scores. The 31-year-old has recently seen his name in the headlines as he completed his Sports Management degree at Columbia and graduated on Monday.
Diggs (6-4, 215 pounds) signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent last season after finishing his career at the University of Richmond. He did not play in a regular-season game last season and was waived earlier this month.
The Patriots have one of the deepest receiving corps in football with Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell all potentially playing significant roles in this year's offense. It stacks up with the 2007 Patriots (Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Donte' Stallworth, Jabar Gaffney) as one of the deepest receiving groups in franchise history.
The Patriots cut their numbers at tight end by one more on Wednesday. The team released veteran Rob Housler with a failed physical designation less than a week after parting ways with tight end Michael Williams.
Bill Belichick and his staff maintain one of the best tight-end duos in the league at the top of that positional-group's depth chart with Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. Behind them are Matt Lengel, and newcomers James O'Shaughnessy and undrafted free agent Jacob Hollister.
Housler, 29, was signed to a future contract in January after missing all of last season. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder last played for the Bears but was released at the end of training camp last year. He caught one pass for 52 yards -- making two Patriots defenders miss in the process -- during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium last August.
Housler taken in the third round by the Cardinals with the 69th overall selection in 2011. In 65 career games, he has 109 catches for 1,166 yards and one touchdown.