Vollmer jokes Brady is probably going to play until he's 50

On Tuesday, Sebastian Vollmer told Sirius XM Radio that he wasn't planning on continuing his playing career. On Wednesday, he told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" he wasn't sure when Tom Brady planned to finish his.

The topic popped up when Vollmer was asked for his thoughts on Brady's image gracing the cover of Madden NFL 18. Shouldn't Brady be concerned about the Madden curse, Vollmer was asked?

"I mean, if you’re the GOAT, you have to go," Vollmer said. "You got no choice. I mean, hey, the guy has done so many incredible things. If there is a guy to break the curse it is definitely him. I love the commercial he did.

"He may be tempting fate a little bit there, but I mean he is probably going to play until he’s 50. I think at our 10-year Super Bowl reunion, and I'm coming up in a suit shaking hands, and he's still warming up throwing the football. That's just the type of guy he is."

Vollmer attended the NFL's Broadcast Bootcamp this week and told Sirius XM that he'd lost close to 75 pounds since he knew he would not be playing in 2016. The 2009 second-round pick played in 88 games and started 80 for New England during his career. He played primarily right tackle -- where he started in Super Bowl XLIX -- but flipped to the left side early in 2015 when Nate Solder hit injured reserve.