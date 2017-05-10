Trick-shot kicker says he got 'great feedback' from Patriots coaches

Josh Gable hasn't signed with an NFL club just yet, but he says he received some "great feedback" from Patriots coaches after participating in the team's rookie minicamp last weekend.

"I feel like it went well," Gable said during a recent appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "I got great feedback from the coaches. Joe Judge, the head special teams coach, we basically talked through everything. They helped me out with a lot."

Gable has played most recently for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League, an independent developmental league. He's posted a series of trick-shot kicking videos online that currently boast thousands of views. Among the highlights are clips of him drilling field goals from 70 yards away, and he says the longest field goal he's kicked in practice is 82 yards.

When asked about his longest kick during rookie minicamp in Foxboro, Gable laughed.

"I don't think I'm supposed to speak on that," he said. "But I feel like it was a pretty good distance . . . Everything's top secret there."

After bouncing around Europe playing professional soccer, Gable, a Nebraska native, latched on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League in 2015. The 26-year-old has since moved on to the Danger because it's closer to home.

He told ESPN that there were about eight teams that have shown interest in him this offseason.

"Definitely interest there," he said. "I'm just trying to live up to the expectations."