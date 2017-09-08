Brady: Patriots need to show better attitude, competitiveness

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were down by one, 28-27, with almost nine minutes remaining in their season-opener with the Chiefs. They finished with a whimper.

Here's a snapshot of how it ended . . .

* The Chiefs drove 60 yards and scored on a four-yard Kareem Hunt run to take a 35-27 lead.

* The Patriots went three-and-out. Tom Brady was sacked by Justin Houston to start the drive.

* The Chiefs scored on their next drive. It took two plays -- runs of 58 and 21 yards -- to go up 42-27.

* Another three-and-out for the Patriots. This time, Brady was sacked twice.

* A 12-men-on-the-field penalty called on the Patriots turned a third-and-long into a third-and-short for the Chiefs. They converted with 2:33 left. Three Alex Smith kneeldowns later, the game was over.

That it happened at home, that it happened on a night when the franchise celebrated its fifth Super Bowl championship, made it all the more surprising.

Even in defeat, Belichick has lauded his teams for their effort in the past. He has referenced the 2014 Week 4 blowout loss in Kansas City as an example of a team that played with good effort through the end of the game despite its standing on the scoreboard.

He made no such remarks late Thursday night.

Brady seemed to be as taken aback as anyone by the product the Patriots put on the field against the Chiefs, and after the game he called out his team for what he perceived as an unacceptable attitude.

"We just have to be a lot better in a lot of areas, starting with our attitude and our competitiveness," he said. "We’re going to have to do a lot better than tonight . . .

"I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better," Brady said. "That is a winning attitude and a championship attitude that you need to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field. It’s a terrible feeling, and the only people that can do something about it are in that locker room. We’ve got to dig a lot deeper than we did tonight because we didn’t dig very deep tonight."

There's time to figure things out. They have 15 regular-season games remaining. But Brady and his teammates did not take solace in that Thursday. Instead, urgency was the focus. Urgency to tighten up defensively, to sustain drives more consistently.

But for Brady it's even simpler than that. For him, the loss to the Chiefs showed to him that the attitude and competitiveness of his team needs to change. And fast.