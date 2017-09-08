New England Patriots

Brady: Patriots need to show better attitude, competitiveness

Brady: Patriots need to show better attitude, competitiveness

By Phil Perry September 08, 2017 1:17 AM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were down by one, 28-27, with almost nine minutes remaining in their season-opener with the Chiefs. They finished with a whimper. 

Here's a snapshot of how it ended . . . 

* The Chiefs drove 60 yards and scored on a four-yard Kareem Hunt run to take a 35-27 lead. 

* The Patriots went three-and-out. Tom Brady was sacked by Justin Houston to start the drive. 

* The Chiefs scored on their next drive. It took two plays -- runs of 58 and 21 yards -- to go up 42-27. 

* Another three-and-out for the Patriots. This time, Brady was sacked twice. 

* A 12-men-on-the-field penalty called on the Patriots turned a third-and-long into a third-and-short for the Chiefs. They converted with 2:33 left. Three Alex Smith kneeldowns later, the game was over.



That it happened at home, that it happened on a night when the franchise celebrated its fifth Super Bowl championship, made it all the more surprising. 

Even in defeat, Belichick has lauded his teams for their effort in the past. He has referenced the 2014 Week 4 blowout loss in Kansas City as an example of a team that played with good effort through the end of the game despite its standing on the scoreboard. 

He made no such remarks late Thursday night. 

Brady seemed to be as taken aback as anyone by the product the Patriots put on the field against the Chiefs, and after the game he called out his team for what he perceived as an unacceptable attitude.

"We just have to be a lot better in a lot of areas, starting with our attitude and our competitiveness," he said. "We’re going to have to do a lot better than tonight . . . 

"I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better," Brady said. "That is a winning attitude and a championship attitude that you need to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field. It’s a terrible feeling, and the only people that can do something about it are in that locker room. We’ve got to dig a lot deeper than we did tonight because we didn’t dig very deep tonight."

There's time to figure things out. They have 15 regular-season games remaining. But Brady and his teammates did not take solace in that Thursday. Instead, urgency was the focus. Urgency to tighten up defensively, to sustain drives more consistently.

But for Brady it's even simpler than that. For him, the loss to the Chiefs showed to him that the attitude and competitiveness of his team needs to change. And fast.

Patriots down: Amendola, Hightower leave season-opener with injuries

Patriots down: Amendola, Hightower leave season-opener with injuries

By Phil Perry September 08, 2017 2:19 AM

FOXBORO -- When Julian Edelman went down with a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, it seemed as though there were a handful of other Patriots who had suddenly become indispensible. On both sides of the ball. 

The thinking went: One more injury to a key player, and the fate of the Patriots' season may be in jeopardy. 

Near the top of that list: linebacker Dont'a Hightower. 

Hightower left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury after Chiefs offensive lineman Mitch Morse fell on the outside of his right leg in the third quarter. Hightower remained on the ground for a few moments before eventually getting to his feet and slowly walking off the field under his own power. 

Later, Hightower emerged from the injury tent behind the Patriots bench and made his way over to a stationary bike. His knee was wrapped heavily for a time, though he remained on the sidelines with his teammates. 

Should Hightower miss any significant portion of time, the Patriots front-seven would be without its leader, and the relatively thin Patriots linebacker unit would be thinned even further. 

To begin the game, the Patriots used safety Jordan Richards as a linebacker on the end of the line opposite Hightower. Newcomer Cassius Marsh, another edge player, saw significant work after being traded to the Patriots less than a week ago. Kyle Van Noy tied for the team lead in snaps played with 68. David Harris, meanwhile, saw just two snaps as the Patriots relied on dime packages for much of the night. 

The Patriots were dealt another blow on the injury front when Danny Amendola left the game with a head injury in the third quarter and did not return. The team's No. 3 receiver, and their primary slot option against the Chiefs, had six catches on seven targets for 100 yards and seemed to be shaken up after a punt return. 

Headed into the game, there was some question as to what the Patriots would do at their punt-return spot. Amendola was their most experienced returner, yet his importance to the offense -- as the No. 3 receiver on a team that had only three healthy wideouts with experience in the system -- may have made the injury risk of that job too great. 

Amendola was the choice to return, though, adding a few extra hits to the total he saw on Thursday with Edelman out. When Amendola left the game, Patrick Chung was used as the team's punt-returner. 

If Amendola is forced to miss time going forward, the Patriots would utilize Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett as their top three wideouts, in all likelihood. Malcolm Mitchell was placed on injured reserve Thursday, and special-teams ace Matthew Slater (who has been used sparingly as a receiver in the past) did not play against the Chiefs due to injury.

Amendola is also the team's top slot receiver in Edelman's absence, meaning tight ends and running backs may have to help shoulder the workload if Amendola needs to miss playing time in order to recover. 

Belichick: 'We've got a lot of work to do -- I mean, that's obvious'

Belichick: 'We've got a lot of work to do -- I mean, that's obvious'

By Phil Perry September 08, 2017 1:53 AM

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick was none too pleased with what he saw from his team, offensively or defensively, against the Chiefs on Thursday. 

"Alright, well, we didn’t really do much of anything well enough tonight to deserve to win," he said. "We gave up 42 points, stopped on four short-yardage plays. We've got to coach better, got to practice better, got to play better. We've got a lot of work to do. I mean, that’s obvious.

"We'll have to get back to work and see if we can improve pretty much everything. It's just not good enough. Andy [Reid], Kansas City – they did a good job. Give them credit. We just really weren’t competitive enough, especially on offense and defense. We made too many mistakes and didn’t play well on top of that. The fundamentals weren’t good enough. Really nothing was good enough so we've all got to do a better job."

Belichick tried to cut off questions before they came by finishing his opening remarks with, "That’s going to be pretty much the answer to every question because that what it was."

The big plays allowed in the second half? "Bad defense, bad coaching, bad playing, bad football."

Tom Brady's comments about the team needing an attitude adjustment? "Whatever he said, go with that."

Any parallels to draw between this loss and the loss to the Chiefs three years ago? "I don't know."

The 42 points the Patriots allowed were the most the team has given up during Belichick's tenure. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith became the first quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards, four touchdowns and no picks against Belichick.

Early in Belichick's career with the Patriots he started a streak that lasted 82 games of not losing at home when leading at halftime. That was snapped when the Patriots fell 42-27 after leading 17-14 following two quarters of play. 

As much as Belichick and the Patriots might like to forget Thursday's opener ever happened, they won't. They'll be back at Gillette Stadium on Friday, as will players, going over film, hoping to find a path to better coaching, better playing, better football.

