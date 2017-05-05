Brady brings Garoppolo, Brissett on Kentucky Derby trip

Man, hopefully Chris Hogan doesn't feel left out.

Everyone else who's thrown a pass for the Patriots in the last calendar year hopped on a jet to the Louisville International Airport to dress sharply and take in the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

All 3 QBs on trip pic.twitter.com/x65wVCvxe9 — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) May 5, 2017

Brady heads to the Derby just about every year with a crew of his pals. In years past he's taken Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Matt Cassel and others.

This year he loaded up the plane with arm talent. Backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett were involved, as was quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-double-passer Julian Edelman.

One of Brady's former teammates was with the group as well. Super Bowl champion long-snapper Lonie Paxton is on the far left posing alongside Brissett.