Teaching moments abound for Brissett in Garoppolo's absence

Teaching moments abound for Brissett in Garoppolo’s absence

By Phil Perry June 16, 2017 5:29 PM

FOXBORO -- They weren't Jacoby Brissett's last practice reps of the spring, but they were his last with reporters in attendance and they illustrated perfectly why Bill Belichick calls OTAs a "teaching camp."

Class was in session. 

The final few minutes of Tuesday's practice were all Brissett's because Jimmy Garoppolo was about 100 yards away doing some conditioning with other injured players. 

Until that point, Brissett had put together a nice practice performance. He showed good touch on deep attempts. The ball came out quickly on short-to-intermediate throws. 

But things unraveled a little for him at the end during 11-on-11s.

One attempt for Chris Hogan was broken up. Deep passes were overthrown. One screen attempt was fired into the dirt. Another incompletion seemed to be the result of Brissett's leg getting stepped on or brushed out from under him. The last pass of the period was batted at the line of scrimmage and picked by undrafted rookie linebacker Harvey Langi. 

One of Brissett's few completions in that portion of practice came when Devin Lucien made a diving grab on a low fastball just before it hit the turf.

As Brissett has often done this spring, he hung back after the team ran The Hills, and he got in some reps with other down-the-depth-chart pass-catchers. 

While he threw to some of his younger teammates, veteran receiver Danny Amendola stopped on his way into the locker room and shared some of his thoughts on where the second-year quarterback was in his development.

"I can tell he's getting better," Amendola said. "He's getting stronger. He's learning the verbiage and the play-calls, and he's throwing the ball well. It's a matter of mentally getting it down. He's getting better."

It's been written ad nauseam in this space, but the way in which Brissett grows this season could impact how the Patriots approach the quarterback position down the road. A third-round pick last year, Brissett seems to have the physical skill -- particularly the arm strength -- required to play the position in New England. 

The question is how quickly can he pick things up in order to give the Patriots another legitimate option behind center? 

Brissett has admitted that there's a gap between what he can do and what the two veterans ahead of him are capable of, but he's working to close the gap. 

"I can tell he's working hard," Amendola said, "and he's getting better every day. He's so young, and he has a long way to go. But we're all really happy to have him, and he does a good job, especially for a young guy." 

Amendola noted that seeing Brissett work after practice to get a few more reps -- even on a day where he was the No. 2 quarterback -- was a good sign that Brissett understands the importance of "getting your stuff done" and being a professional.

"He's learning man. He's learning," Amendola said. "I think once he feels and learns the groove of year-in-year-out professionalism, that's where you see guys grow the most. He's learning, man. He just needs time. He's doing well."

One of the players most accustomed to catching passes from Brissett is fellow second-year player Devin Lucien. Drafted in the seventh round last year out of Arizona State, the wideout said that there is no doubt in his mind Brissett is far more comfortable running things at the line of scrimmage this year as compared to last year. 

There was one moment that stood out in that regard at Tuesday's workout. In an 11-on-11 period, Brissett scoped out the defensive alignment and made a signal in the direction of undrafted rookie wideout Cody Hollister. Brissett looked Hollister's way after the snap and hit Hollister in stride for a long over-the-shoulder completion with undrafted rookie corner Kenny Moore in tight coverage. 

If Brissett indeed changed Hollister's route at the line, it was the right call. 

"I'm sure," Lucien said, "as a rookie you come in with a whole bunch of bearded guys that are huge, some receivers that are older than you, you might be kind of shy to be that controlling dude. I know I would be, honestly. I think the biggest thing for Jacoby is just that he's more comfortable. I think that's just starting to show for you guys. He feels more comfortable making signals, the checks at the line, all that. I think it just comes with time."

Brissett got plenty of time on Tuesday with Garoppolo down, and there were teaching moments aplenty. Call it another small step for a young quarterback who teammates think is moving in the right direction. 

Report: Ex-Patriots WR Michael Floyd tests positive for alcohol while under house arrest

Report: Ex-Patriots WR Michael Floyd tests positive for alcohol while under house arrest

By CSN REPORT June 16, 2017 2:44 PM

Former Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in May, test positive for alcohol while on house arrest this week, TMZ Sports reported. That could lead to more jail time for Floyd.  

The Scottsdale (Ariz.) City Court confirmed that Floyd's alcohol monitoring system flagged five events from last Sunday to Monday, with three described as "high alcohol tests."

Floyd, 27, was signed by the Patriots after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals last December following his arrest when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in Scottsdale. The house arrest is part of his sentence for that incident. He’s also prohibited from having alcohol while on house arrest. 

The Notre Dame product played just three games for the Patriots. He totaled four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in two regular-season games, but a poor performance in the divisional round against the Texans (one reception for nine yards) led to him being inactive for both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl. 

Floyd is from St. Paul, Minn., making his deal with the Vikings something of a homecoming.  He denies any wrongdoing, telling the St. Paul Pioneer Press, "Totally false. The whole thing is false.” Floyd blamed the positive tests on Kombucha tea, which contains a very small amount of alcohol, but his blood alcohol content was reportedly between .044 and .055. 

He’s now due in court on June 26 in Scottsdale and his house arrest, which was scheduled to end Friday, has been extended at least until his court hearing.  He could be ordered back to jail if the court determines he violated the terms of the house arrest. 


 

Taking a look at second-year 'leap' candidates for the Patriots

Taking a look at second-year 'leap' candidates for the Patriots

By Phil Perry June 16, 2017 11:50 AM

FOXBORO -- Sometimes it's Trey Flowers and whatever young defensive linemen he can round up. Sometimes it's Jacoby Brissett and his crew of young passing options on the Patriots 90-man roster

Sometimes it's Devin Lucien, who's the last man standing on the Patriots practice field.

The second-year receiver who spent last season on the practice squad was among the last off the field following Tuesday's OTA practice. He explained -- as Brissett did earlier this spring -- that there are days when the work he does after practice is a vital supplement to the work he got in during the scheduled practice.

"I just do little drills to try to keep my feet right," he said. "More than anything, I just make sure I'm catching the ball. I try to wet the ball and catch it. I struggled with trying to catch wet balls when OTAs started. Just little things to stay on my game. I don't get the most opportunities in practice so I try to make up for it after practice." 

Lucien is among the many players in Foxboro looking to make the often-talked-about "second-year leap" as the regular season approaches. Yet because this iteration of the Patriots is loaded with veteran talent, there may not be many opportunities for Year 2 types to put their imprint on practices.

Players like Lucien and running back DJ Foster, both of whom are in their second years out of Arizona State, have worked with all three quarterbacks at times this spring. But neither are exactly considered to be top-of-the-depth-chart options in deep receiver and running back position groups. 

Is it difficult not to think about the number of reps they get in a given workout, Lucien was asked?

"I definitely do," he said. "But the way I think about it is you can only control what you can control. We have a great team so if you're one of the guys that's able to make a play, try to make the most of that opportunity."

Lucien's fighting for work in a group that might be the most talented on the roster: Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Andrew Hawkins all have had success in the league, and young players like Austin Carr, Cody Hollister and DeAndrew White are promising. 

Foster, meanwhile, was splitting work with James White, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead during passing camp. Brandon Bolden and Mike Gillislee will also be more involved once the pads come on for training camp. 

"[I] just focus on what I can do. I learn as much as I can from those guys," Foster said. "Enjoy the process. Enjoy the relationships I have in those rooms because every year people come and go. Learn as much as I can from every guy in that room, and go out there and compete with them and have fun."

Here's a quick rundown of what we saw during spring practices from players hoping for that "second-year leap."

Trevor Bates, LB: A practice-squad player last season, it appears as though the second-year man out of Maine will be given a shot to show what he can do both in the kicking game and as an off-the-ball linebacker in training camp. 

Chase Farris, OL: A practice-squad staple on the offensive line last season, Farris was one of the regular second-unit guards this spring, playing opposite Jamil Douglas. 

Glenn Gronkowski, FB: Gronkowski bounced on and off of the practice squad last season and should have an opportunity to show more of what he can do when pads are introduced next month. 

Devin Lucien, WR: With good size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), Lucien provides the Patriots with a bigger pass-catching option who has some experience in the offense. Carr and Hollister bring size to the position, but last year's seventh-round pick should have an edge on those two in terms of his understanding of the system. Lucien made an impressive diving grab on a short pass from Brissett on Tuesday.

Jacoby Brissett, QB: We've written pretty extensively on Brissett's important second season. He had an opportunity to finish up Tuesday's practice -- which Jimmy Garoppolo sat out -- with a long series of reps that provided plenty of teaching moments

DJ Foster, RB: Foster seemed to do nothing but help himself during passing camp, making a handful of impressive catches -- including one from Tom Brady at the end of a session that had the almost-40-year-old all kinds of fired up. Will he be able to build on that momentum in camp?

Woodrow Hamilton, DL: Another practice-squadder from 2016, he'll have an opportunity to compete for time on the interior of the Patriots offensive line once training camp rolls around. 

Cyrus Jones, CB: A dynamic punt-returner with the ball in his hands, muffs were an issue for last year's second-round pick during two practices that were open to reporters. Defensively, he had opportunities to work both in the slot and outside. He worked with a variety of defensive-back groupings. 

Jonathan Jones, CB: Maybe the top candidate to see the biggest "leap" in Year 2, Jones worked with the top group of defensive backs as the slot option for a large portion of spring workouts. A special-teams standout as a rookie, it looks like Jones will have a chance at more playing time defensively in 2017. 

Ted Karras, OL: Last year's sixth-rounder worked in as the backup center for the vast majority of spring work. He served as the primary interior offensive line backup (at both guard and center) last season and could be in line for a similar role this year with the starting offensive line unit pretty well set. 

Malcolm Mitchell, WR: Mitchell did not participate in practices that were open to the media. He was spotted getting some conditioning work in with Dont'a Hightower and Garoppolo during Tuesday's practice. 

Elandon Roberts, LB: In his first year out of Houston, Roberts was a force at times in the running game. Can his second pro season bring with it a significant jump in how he handles work in the middle of New England's sub packages? He'll have plenty of opportunities to show what he can do in camp, particularly if Hightower needs more time to get right physically. 

Joe Thuney, G: Thuney's the projected starter at left guard after winning that job last season and never giving it up. What would be interesting to see would be how Thuney would be used if the team ever needed help at another spot on the line. Last season, the Patriots were able to largely avoid injuries up front. Thuney played tackle in college and was at one point considered NC State's top center. 

Vincent Valentine, DL: Tough to get a feel for the trench guys during passing camp, but Valentine will be able to show how much he's grown as a player when training camp arrives. 

