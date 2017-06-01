New England Patriots

Steelers defense moving away from zone after Brady cut them up in AFC title game?

By Phil Perry June 01, 2017 11:11 AM

Were the Steelers so soundly beaten in last season's AFC Championship Game that they're considering a philosophical shift in the way they play defense? Sure sounds that way. 

Per an ESPN report from Steelers organized team activities, the club is hoping to move away from playing primarily zone coverages in order to give them a better shot at beating the Patriots and winning a championship. 

"That's the way to win a Super Bowl," corner Artie Burns told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Tom Brady carved up Steelers zones in January to move on to Super Bowl LI, passing for 384 yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers didn't play exclusively in zone, but when they did there were gaping holes that Brady found for big gains.

Chris Hogan caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, while Julian Edelman reeled in 118 receiving yards and a score. Nine different players caught passes for the Patriots that night at Gillette Stadium.

"It's always some opening in a zone defense," Burns told Fowler. "It's someone who missed a drop, or it's always some group in a zone defense. To be able to play man, to get a guy right in someone's chest with the pressure, it affects the quarterback a little bit."

Burns is in his second year with the Steelers and has the type of skill set that would seem to translate to more press-man coverage. Recently-added corners Coty Sensabaugh and rookie Cam Sutton also seem suited to match up against opposing receivers in man. 

The Steelers defense was known for its pressuring zone schemes for years under former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, who is now running the defense in Tennessee. Current Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Keith Butler, who has been with the team since 2003, carried over some of those same ideas when he took on his current position in 2015. 

Changing old habits, and finding personnel to fit a new approach, isn't usually a quick-and-easy process. But if the Steelers are able to shape-shift defensively this season, the Patriots should be ready for it by the time they visit Pittsburgh in Week 15. 

White on his performance in Super Bowl LI: 'Nobody cares about that anymore'

By Phil Perry June 01, 2017 10:40 AM

FOXBORO -- If you were looking for reasons as to why James White got a three-year extension this offseason, his performance in Super Bowl LI would be a good place to start. His dependability in the passing game over the course of the last two seasons is evidence as well. 

But his answer to a question about the game of his life back in February shined a light on one of the factors as to why the Patriots want to keep White around. He's one of several former Bret Bielema products who have bought in to the culture in New England, who've bought into the value in moving on, who willingly look ahead (but not too far) even when the past might be a happy place to revisit. 

White was asked on Wednesday if his life had changed at all since scoring three touchdowns and recording a Super Bowl record 14 catches against the Falcons to help the Patriots secure their fifth championship. 

"I traveled a bunch but that's about it," he said. "Just trying to put that in the past. It's a new season. Nobody cares about that anymore so just gotta get focused on this year."

The Patriots have about 3.4 million Twitter followers who would beg to differ. Not to mention the 1.7 million who follow the Falcons. 

"It is what it is," White said, adding he's seen his game-winning overtime score more often than he'd like. "I want to continue to become a better player, and [I'm] just trying to do whatever I can to help this team this year."

Sounds like the kind of guy the Patriots would like to have for the long haul. 

