Report: Odds favor a Cowboys-Patriots Super Bowl matchup

As the Patriots prepare to get their fifth Super Bowl rings tonight, Las Vegas oddsmakers at The Golden Nugget have them playing for a sixth ring in Minneapolis in February.

Their opponent? the Dallas Cowboys. America's Team vs. New England's team. Both franchises the rest of the NFL loves to hate.

The Nugget, per ESPN, has released odds for all 256 potential SB 52 matchups and a Pats-Cowboys game leads the pack at 7-1. Next is Pats vs. the Green Bay Packers at 8-1. And a rematch with the Atlanta Falcons comes in at 10-1.

Last month, Bovada set regular-season win total over/unders and had the Pats at 12.5 and the Cowboys at 9.5.

The longest shot Super Bowl? The New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers. That ain't gonna happen but they give it 5,000-1 odds. In fact, ESPN did 10,000 simulations and that matchup never occurred.



