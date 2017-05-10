Report: Edelman's night with model led to Matt Harvey's suspension

If the Matt Harvey saga seemed a little strange while it was unfolding, prepare for it to get a little stranger.
According to the New York Post, Harvey missed Saturday's game -- and drew a three-game suspension from the Mets -- because of Julian Edelman.
Sort of.
The Post said Harvey "became an emotional wreck on May 2" when he saw pictures of model Adriana Lima with the Patriots wide receiver -- one of her many professional athlete ex-boyfriends -- at Rihanna's Met Gala after-party, which was hosted by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Sources told the Post that Lima, who'd been in a relationship with Harvey, and Edelman were "flirty," and Lima subsequently unfollowed Harvey on Instagram.
Harvey pitched for the Mets in Atlanta a few hours after seeing the pictures and gave up six runs in five innings. Then, from the Post:
Harvey got hammered again early Saturday morning, when he went to the Meatpacking District hot spot 1 Oak — the same club where Lima and Edelman were photographed — and partied until 4 a.m.
The feeling among other players on the Mets was that Harvey was out Friday night blowing off steam and trying to get over Lima, baseball sources told The Post.
And then . . .
Lima called him while he was playing golf before the Mets game Saturday and had a conversation that made him even more upset, sources said.
As a result, he failed to show at CitiField later that day and drew the suspension.
A source told the Post: "Adriana's relationship with Matt was never serious. They are no longer seeing each other."