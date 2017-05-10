New England Patriots

Report: Edelman's night with model led to Matt Harvey's suspension

By CSN REPORT May 10, 2017 6:35 AM

If the Matt Harvey saga seemed a little strange while it was unfolding, prepare for it to get a little stranger.

According to the New York Post, Harvey missed Saturday's game -- and drew a three-game suspension from the Mets -- because of Julian Edelman.

Sort of.

The Post said Harvey "became an emotional wreck on May 2" when he saw pictures of model Adriana Lima with the Patriots wide receiver -- one of her many professional athlete ex-boyfriends -- at Rihanna's Met Gala after-party, which was hosted by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Sources told the Post that Lima, who'd been in a relationship with Harvey, and Edelman were "flirty," and Lima subsequently unfollowed Harvey on Instagram.

Harvey pitched for the Mets in Atlanta a few hours after seeing the pictures and gave up six runs in five innings. Then, from the Post:

Harvey got hammered again early Saturday morning, when he went to the Meatpacking District hot spot 1 Oak — the same club where Lima and Edelman were photographed — and partied until 4 a.m.

The feeling among other players on the Mets was that Harvey was out Friday night blowing off steam and trying to get over Lima, baseball sources told The Post.

And then . . .

Lima called him while he was playing golf before the Mets game Saturday and had a conversation that made him even more upset, sources said.

As a result, he failed to show at CitiField later that day and drew the suspension.

A source told the Post: "Adriana's relationship with Matt was never serious. They are no longer seeing each other."

Cooks: No 'X' on the calendar for Week 2 matchup with the Saints

saints_brandin_cooks_030417.jpg

By Phil Perry May 10, 2017 4:46 PM

You could understand it if Brandin Cooks wasn't all that fond of the Saints. 

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton went out of his way to tell the 23-year-old that the Saints weren't looking to trade him. Then when the Patriots offered their pick at the bottom of the first round of this year's draft, there was a change of heart. 

"We spoke to a few teams, and we weren't in a position where we felt like, 'We gotta make this trade or else,' " Payton said during the NFC coaches breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore back in March. "It was the opposite, actually. I had a couple conversations with him, saying, 'This . . . isn't going to happen. We're not interested in just looking to do this.'

"But when we were able to do a deal with New England, which involved a first-round pick, third-round pick, we felt that was significant. We did feel like it was a way to help our team, particularly our defense. Those picks specifically, you don't know how the draft falls, but they're getting a real good player and someone that was obviously good for us."

The Saints said one thing, then did another. And there were some indications even before the trade that the relationship between Cooks and his former club was rocky. 

On a conference call with Patriots reporters following the trade, Cooks indicated that he hoped he'd be able to do things in Josh McDaniels' offense that he wasn't able to do in Payton's. After a blowout win over the Rams last year, during which Cooks didn't see a single target, he said, "Closed mouths don't get fed."

Still, Cooks explained on Tuesday that he wasn't focused on New England's Week 2 game in New Orleans as a matter of revenge. 

"It’s exciting, but it’s going to be another game," Cooks said. "I’m not going to treat it any differently. It’s Week 2, so I’ll be focused on Week 1. Once Week 2 comes, that’s all I’ll be focused on.

"It’s not like I put an 'X' on the calendar for that game. I just want to go in, do my job, handle business and let the rest take care of itself."

Maybe once the game has come and gone -- and maybe if Cooks has had an opportunity to fire a few invisible arrows into the Superdome crowd -- we'll hear more on he feels about the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014 and dealt him away three years later. 

