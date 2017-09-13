New England Patriots

Payton on Cooks: 'There's not really an off-speed rep for him'

cooks_patriots_090617.jpg

By Phil Perry September 13, 2017

FOXBORO -- The amount of praise that Sean Payton heaped on former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks on Wednesday was significant. Great athlete. Great teammate. The kind of guy, it sounded like, that a team might like to keep around.

"He's a great competitor who comes to work every day with an intensity," Payton said during a conference call. "Each rep, there's not really an off-speed rep for him. The way he prepares . . . He's a good teammate. Well-respected."

So why trade him? The Saints sent Cooks to New England, giving Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels one of the better big-play threats in the league, in exchange for the No. 32 overall selection in this year's draft. It was a sign that Payton and the Saints determined that their roster simply wasn't where it needed to be. 

They had plenty of weapons offensively. They had one of the great quarterbacks of this era. But the offensive line was an area that needed fixing, and trading Cooks helped them to address it quickly.

Have to give something to get something, as Bill Belichick says. 

"For us, you're constantly looking at how can you improve some of the areas where you feel like you're lean," Payton explained. "We just felt like [Cooks] was going to be one of the assests possibly that we could utilize. His personality, each day you know exactly what you're getting and that's a good thing. He's got a great smile on his face. There are a lot of things to like."

Through one week of the regular season, it's clear that the Patriots liked what they got on their end of the deal. Cooks caught three passes against the Chiefs for 88 yards -- including a long of 54 yards -- and drew a handful of penalties when Kansas City defensive backs got handsy trying to run with him.

In a night that was largely forgettable for Belichick's club, Cooks was one of the few bright spots due to his quick adjustment to a new offense and a new role. Payton noted that Cooks has been used slightly differently in New England compared to his time in New Orleans. 

"There's one difference, simply, he's playing more 'X,' and I think he played more Z in New Orleans," Payton said. "That's left and right, or weak and strong. He's playing in the same spots he played here. That would be the only thing. You see him getting down the fied, you see him stretiching the defense. Obviously he's someone you really have to pay attention to where he's at and stay on top of. He can run extremely well."

After scoring just 19 points in Minnesota in their opener on Monday night, maybe the Saints feel as though Cooks is a chess piece whose presence they could still benefit from. But clearly they're happy with the way the deal shook out themselves.

With the last pick in the first round, the Patriots pick, they took left tackle Ryan Ramczyk. The Wisconsin product played every snap against the Vikings at left tackle and appeared to largely hold his own against a talented Vikings front. 

"He's kind of one of these guys who's an old soul. I mean that in a good way," Payton said. "He's a quick learner. He's got a poise about him. A presence. And I think that maturity has served him well, playing here in his rookie year in a tough position Week 1 . . . He's been a good addition."

Patriots still trying to figure out what they have on offense

By Mike Felger September 13, 2017

On their very first defensive play from scrimmage Monday night in Minnesota, the Saints tried to play with 10 men.

Now you could argue they’ve been short on that side of the ball for years. But actually trying to play a man down is a new strategy, one not crafted in the film room.

MORE PATRIOTS

“It wasn’t a good tape,” coach Sean Payton told the team’s website about the Saints' defensive performance in their season-opening 29-19 loss to the Vikings. “I thought defensively, we struggled in coverage at times. For the early portion of the game, the penalties hurt in the first series. There was 30 yards [in penalties] in the first series that led to their game-tying field goal, and then, as the game wore on, I thought the explosive plays hurt us. There were some MEs [mental errors], some poor decisions. Overall, not good enough.”

A season ago, the Patriots would have been licking their chops, knowing they had the personnel to exploit a young and wildly inconsistent defense. They still do, even without Julian Edelman. But right now, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is walking a fine line, immersing himself in New Orleans' players and schemes while also trying to figure out exactly what he has in his own huddle.

By the end of the Pats' 42-27 loss to the Chiefs in their own season opener, McDaniels was rolling out a slot receiver acquired the weekend prior (Philip Dorsett), an outside receiver dealt for just prior to the NFL Draft (Brandin Cooks) and a pair of running backs who were free-agent acquisitions (Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead). Unusual for the defending Super Bowl champions.

“We've got a lot of good players and, whether they've been here for multiple years or a few months or, in some cases, a couple weeks, that's our responsibility,” said McDaniels. “We're supposed to get used to them, learn what they can and can't do well, and then make sure that we put them out there and put them in position to do something productive for the team in their position. There's really no time to stop and think about that, and it doesn't really matter anyway because every team is dealing with the same set of circumstances at some point, at some position, somewhere along their roster, on their team during the course of the season.”

McDaniels publicly pooh-poohing the issue makes sense. It’s rare for the Pats coaching staff to make excuses. But this is unusual so early in the season. What on paper looked to be an embarrassment of riches at the receiver position is now a test of the staff’s creativity and of the player’s intelligence and versatility. Wait, we don’t have a slot receiver? Can Player X do it? How about Y? Can we take an outside guy and turn him into an inside guy? Is the inside guy better suited to play as a boundary receiver? These are the questions you want to have a good grasp on coming out of training camp. Based on injuries -- and what some players believe was a wasted week of camp with the joint practices and preseason game against their Week 3 opponent, the Houston Texans -- McDaniels doesn’t have the same grasp we’re accustom to.
 
“[If] you have a certain grouping that maybe you don't have as much depth in, you've got to make sure you're smart with how you use it and you can't put all your eggs in one basket,” said McDaniels. “You never can in this league because you don't have an unlimited number of players in each game. You always have to have multiple personnel groupings. You always have to have contingency plans ready to go, which you hope that you build in during the week of practice so you're not making stuff up in the middle of the first quarter. Again, that's a very, very, very common occurrence in the National Football League for each team each week. So, what we're dealing with now, we're going to be dealing with in November, and so is every other team.”

Yet if that’s the approach McDaniels took this year, why was it that Dorsett, with his limited grasp of the playbook, was the first option to replace Danny Amendola after the latter suffered a concussion? Wouldn’t players with more knowledge of the system have been a better option? Or different personnel groupings that gave Tom Brady the players he worked with considerably more often this spring and summer? The Pats have always been able to adjust on the fly. They didn’t do that nearly as well in the second half of their loss to the Chiefs. And now, with a few extra days to prepare, McDaniels and the offense must study up on a Saints team they don’t know as well as they would like.

“They've got a lot of new players, whether that's through the draft or free agency, in each level of their defense,’ noted McDaniels. “Certainly, they're aggressive. Coach [Dennis] Allen calls an aggressive style of defense. You know they're definitely going to pressure you with a lot of different people, different variations, blitzes. They mix the coverages up pretty good. They've got good team speed, they get to the ball, they play hard and they're going to, obviously, be excited for their home opener. This is always a tough place to play. So, it's going to be a big challenge for us to get familiar with the people that we're going to be matched up against across the board and really get used to their scheme and have a great week of practice and try to go down there and put forth our best effort.”

Or face a long flight home.

Ten former Patriots on list of first-year eligibility for Hall of Fame

patriots-logo-032617x.jpg

By CSN REPORT September 13, 2017

They won't all make it, of course -- and maybe none of them will -- but 10 former Patriots are included in the list of 108 first-time-eligible players for possible induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Randy Moss, who played for New England from 2007-10, is the biggest name on the list. He's joined by 10 other players who played all or part of their careers with the Pats -- defensive backs Ty Law and Rodney Harrison, linebackers Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest, defensive end Richard Seymour, tight end Ben Coates, wide receiver Chad Johnson (previously known as Chad Ochocinco) and running backs Corey Dillion and Fred Taylor,

The roster of nominees consists of 53 offensive players, 38 defensive players, 5 special teams players and 12 coaches. Modern era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January.

During Super Bowl week, 48 voters will discuss the finalists, plus senior nominees Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer and contributors nominee Bobby Beathard. There is no set number for any class of enshrinees, though between four and eight new members will be selected.

Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher are among the biggest names on the list. Also part of the 108 early nominees who are eligible for the first time, having been retired for five years when the class is chosen next February, are cornerback Ronde Barber, wideouts Donald Driver and Steve Smith (former Giant, Eagle and Ram), offensive linemen Steve Hutchinson, Matt Birk and Jeff Saturday, and defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch.

Returning finalists from 2017 are receivers Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens; center Kevin Mawae; tackles Tony Boselli and Joe Jacoby; guard Alan Faneca; safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins; cornerback Ty Law; and coach Don Coryell.

Enshrinement will be next August in Canton.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

