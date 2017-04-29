New England Patriots

Pats trade up in sixth for UCLA tackle Conor McDermott

By DJ Bean April 29, 2017 4:51 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots traded up to make their fourth selection of the 2017 draft, grabbing UCLA tackle Conor McDermott with the 28th pick of the sixth round (No. 211 overall). 

The Patriots were slated to pick at No. 216 prior to the trade, but they shipped their only remaining pick (No. 239 in the seventh round) to the Cowboys to move up five spots. 

Now 6-foot-8, McDermott arrived at UCLA as a 235-pound tight end and consistently added weight throughout his career to get to the 315 he currently weighs. In that respect, he shares a similar story to new teammate Nate Solder, who also went to college (Colorado) as a tight end before filling out his frame and moving to tackle. 

Though McDermott drew pre-draft praise for his size and athleticism, but there are questions about his strength. NFL.com quoted an AFC scout as saying McDermott was “just not strong enough to play in our league” during the pre-draft process. 

One instance of that lack of strength came in UCLA's season-opener against Texas A&M. In that game, McDermott was pushed around by eventual first overall pick Myles Garrett, who registered a season-best 11 QB pressures.

As he discussed in a conference call following his selection, McDermott was named Tennessee's Division II-AA Mr. Basketball his senior year of high school. He admitted that he thought his future might have been in basketball before football became his priority. 

"Growing up, I was more of basketball player," he said. "I definitely thought that would be my future, but I changed to football my senior year in high school and never looked back."

McDermott is the younger brother of Vikings longsnapper Kevin McDermott. Conor said that he is able to longsnap as well, having done it in high school and in a backup capacity in college. 

The selection means the Pats split their first four selections between offensive tackles and edge defenders. They took defensive ends Derek Rivers (No. 83 overall) and Deatrich Wise (No. 131 overall), with Troy left tackle Antonio Garcia going with the 85th pick. 
 

By Phil Perry April 29, 2017 8:00 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots took four players in this year's draft. Four. That's the smallest draft class in team history

Instead, as Bill Belichick highlighted on Friday night, they spent multiple picks in this year's draft to pick up proven commodities. 

* Their first and third-rounders were sent to New Orleans in exchange for receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth. 

* Their second-rounder ended up in Carolina, bringing defensive end Kony Ealy and a third to New England. 

* They lost a fourth-rounder to Deflategate and sent another away in order to pry tight end Dwayne Allen and a sixth-rounder from the Colts. 

* They sent a fifth-rounder to Buffalo as compensation for signing restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee. 

* Before last season the Patriots sent a fifth to Cleveland for linebacker Barkevious Mingo. 

* Before last season's trade deadline they sent a sixth-round pick to Detroit for Kyle Van Noy and a seventh-rounder. 

"Obviously, we’ve been watching a lot of picks go by," Belichick said on Friday, "but I feel like overall our opportunity in this draft started a couple of months ago. The four players that we acquired already are also part of the draft process. Hopefully we’ve been able to improve our team, become more competitive. That’s the ultimate goal."

Even on the last day of the draft, the Patriots didn't stop trading picks for veterans when they sent No. 183 overall to Kansas City in exchange for tight end James O'Shaughnessy

But when Nick Caserio was asked on Saturday if his team's approach to the draft -- taking more established players instead of gambling on draft picks -- had anything to do with Tom Brady's age, he shot down that theory.

“That has zero to do with it,” Caserio said. “I would say really the team-building process is very fluid. How it is going to go? There’s no template. There is no book with how it is going to go. 

"There’s a lot of really good players that were in this draft that have been drafted and will help their respective teams. We understand that and understand we felt the same way. There were enough players up there that we felt good about. We take the resources that we have and we try and make the best decision for our team."

In reality, the approach of taking such a small number of draftees is probably more a reflection of the current roster than the quarterback's age. It's loaded, and it seems like there will be relatively few opportunities for rookies to make the Week 1 roster.

By DJ Bean April 29, 2017 6:59 PM

FOXBORO -- Heading into the opening of the 2017 draft on Thursday, the Patriots had just six selections -- none of which were in the first two rounds. It stood to reason that the team might get creative and find a way to make either more selections or earlier selections. When all was said and done, the opposite had occurred. 

The Patriots concluded the draft having made just four selections -- two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth -- in what proved to be the smallest draft class in franchise history. 

The Pats’ selections were: 

Amongst other trades, the Pats moved the fifth-round pick they had entering the weekend to Kansas for tight end James O’Shaughnessy. They also traded a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys in order to move up in the sixth round to select McDermott. 

During the offseason, the Pats moved first, second and third-round picks in deals that netted them receiver Brandin Cooks and pass-rusher Kony Ealy. The team also surrended a fifth-round pick to the Bills for signing restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee. 

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said after the draft that he isn't surprised that the team, which has historically placed a high value on draft picks, only picked four players. 

"Whoever we end up with, we end up with," Caserio said. "I mean, the draft, whoever we pick -- OK, there's four players there -- we acquired players as a part of trades. They're a part of it; the undrafted players are a part of it, so let's call it, I don't know, 25 to 30 new players that we've sort of added to the team. However they get here, they get here. We can't necessarily control that. We just try to take our resources and try to make the best decision for our team and get the players on the team however we can get them here. That's what we try to do."

Prior to 2017, the Pats’ smallest draft class was in 2002, when the team made six selections. That class also featured higher picks, however, as the team picked in the first round (Daniel Graham) and second (Deion Branch). Rivers’ selection at No. 83 made him the latest into a draft that the Pats had made their first selection. 

