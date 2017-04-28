Patriots take Youngstown State pass-rusher Derek Rivers at No. 83

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

FOXBORO -- While Bill Belichick didn’t say a whole lot about 85th overall pick Antonio Garcia, the player himself touched on an issue that some may have seen as a red flag.

Garcia, a left tackle out of Troy, is praised in his NFL.com scouting report for having “outstanding athleticism.” It notes that he is “rarely beaten cleanly around the edge by speed.”

Yet it also knocks him down a peg because of his frame. The 6-foot-6 tackle is considered lanky, with the scouting report noting that he “consistently” played below 300 pounds in college.

Asked about his weight following his selection Friday night, Garcia says that he is currently over 300.

“I’ve been here consistently at about 305 for a few months now,” he said. “I’m just more focused on being in shape and being able to play to the best of my abilities.”

Garcia also said that he’s weighed as much as 310 ponds and is “comfortable anywhere between 300 and 315.”

If Garcia can get to 315 while maintaining the athleticism and footwork (he was a high school basketball player) that made him an NFL prospect in the first place, the Pats could have an intriguing player on their hands.