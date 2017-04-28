Patriots take Youngstown State pass-rusher Derek Rivers at No. 83

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have given themselves some much-needed depth on the edge by taking athletic pass-rusher Derek Rivers with their first pick of the draft.
Rivers checks in at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds with arms that measure just a shade under 33 inches. He was one of the top defensive end performers at the combine, posting a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, 30 bench-press reps, a 35-inch vertical and a 6.94-second three-cone drill.
During his last season in the Missouri Valley Conference, Rivers was named a third-team AP FCS All-American with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks.
FOXBORO -- While Bill Belichick didn’t say a whole lot about 85th overall pick Antonio Garcia, the player himself touched on an issue that some may have seen as a red flag.
Garcia, a left tackle out of Troy, is praised in his NFL.com scouting report for having “outstanding athleticism.” It notes that he is “rarely beaten cleanly around the edge by speed.”
Yet it also knocks him down a peg because of his frame. The 6-foot-6 tackle is considered lanky, with the scouting report noting that he “consistently” played below 300 pounds in college.
Asked about his weight following his selection Friday night, Garcia says that he is currently over 300.
“I’ve been here consistently at about 305 for a few months now,” he said. “I’m just more focused on being in shape and being able to play to the best of my abilities.”
Garcia also said that he’s weighed as much as 310 ponds and is “comfortable anywhere between 300 and 315.”
If Garcia can get to 315 while maintaining the athleticism and footwork (he was a high school basketball player) that made him an NFL prospect in the first place, the Pats could have an intriguing player on their hands.
FOXBORO -- The bullet points from Bill Belichick on the team’s second pick in this year’s draft, Troy left tackle Antonio Garcia:
- He’s a person.
- He’s a left tackle.
- He has played tackle and will play tackle.
- He visited with the Patriots.
- We’re not sure if he’ll play guard at any point.
- We’ll see how it goes.
That’s generally as forthcoming as Belichick was regarding Garcia, a player for whom the Pats moved up from No. 96 to No. 85. Garcia’s selection came two picks after the team made Youngstown State pass-rusher Derek Rivers their first selection of the draft at No. 83.
“He was here last week; [we] had a good visit with him,” Belichick said of Garcia. “So we’ll see how that goes, but we think he’ll be competitive. He’s done a good job for them down there.”
Asked whether the lanky 6-foot-6 player could play guard, Belichick was noncommittal.
“I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “He’s played tackle. He’s got the length and I think the athleticism to play tackle, but we’ll see how he does. I don’t know.”
As for which side, Belichick viewed Garcia “primarily” as a left tackle, though Garcia himself said he has experience playing the right side as well.