Patriots sign three to provide options in the front seven

By Phil Perry August 28, 2017 11:58 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots had three new faces on the practice field Monday, indicating that even though final cuts are coming there's still value in those last few spots on the 90-man roster.

The three rookie free agents are defensive lineman Michael Bart and linebackers Christian Kuntz and Nick Usher. 

Bart, an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina, began his NFL career with the Cardinals. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder, who had 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in college, was released in June.

At 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, Kuntz is a bit undersized to play linebacker in the Patriots defense, but he was productive at Duquesne, contributing to three Northeast Conference championship teams. He was a second-team AP All-America selection each of the last two seasons. 

The Seahawks signed Usher back in the spring out of UTEP, but the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder was released last month. A former defensive lineman, Usher had 179 total tackles and 12 sacks in college. 

When asked about giving the Patriots some added depth in the front-seven, Belichick explained that the signings could prove beneficial in preseason game No. 4 later this week.

"We feel like we’d be able to give them an opportunity to play in the game and take a look at them," Belichick said. "See how it goes."

With just one cut-down date this year, when teams will have their rosters trimmed from a maximum of 90 players to a max of 53 following the final preseason game, Belichick said it will be easier to get an extended look at some bottom-of-the-roster players who would not have had the opportunity in years past when teams went into the preseason finale with 75. 

"You still get a chance to look at those people that you want to look at" with the larger roster, Belichick explained. "Some of them are maybe competing for roster spots, but a lot of them are competing for practice squad spots or eventual practice squad spots. I mean, the roster is going to change here over the course of the season, so it just gives those guys another opportunity."

Patriots react to Edelman injury: 'Guys are gonna have to step up'

By Phil Perry August 29, 2017 1:15 AM

FOXBORO -- It's the nature of the gig. Guys get hurt. 

When Julian Edelman went down with a season-ending knee injury on Friday night, the Patriots lost one of their most important players. And while Edelman's teammates feel for their friend, while they hope he'll make a speedy recovery, they know they have to move forward without him. It's just the nature of the gig. 

Here's how some of Edelman's teammates reacted when asked about Edelman's absence on Monday . . .

CHRIS HOGAN

"Jules did a lot of stuff for this team, and he's been productive for a long time. He's a great player. But guys are going to have to step up. They're going to be asked to do different things. We're going to work on it during practice. It's the next man up mentality. There's a lot of guys on our offense with a lot of talent in that locker room. Guys will step up and have to make some plays . . .

"I'm just going to continue to do what I've been doing. Whatever I'm asked to do, I'm going to go out to do it to the best of my ability, take advantage of all the opportunities that I get and try to make some plays to help this team win."

DANNY AMENDOLA

“I’m going to miss him every day, man. He’ll be around. He’s a leader on this team. We’re going to miss him on the field. Obviously, he’s bummed, but he’s a strong kid. He’s one of the strongest people I know. So, he’ll be better for it.”

BRANDIN COOKS

“I’m praying for him. Just praying that he heals as fast as possible. Continue to encourage him, to have great thoughts. That’s all you can say right now. It’s very unfortunate. A guy like that, a warrior, who works so hard. We’ll definitely miss him for now, but at the same time, we know we have to get ready and keep the wheels turning, do what we have to do to make up for that.”

The reality is that all three of Edelman's fellow receivers -- as well as Malcolm Mitchell, when healthy -- will have to team up with New England's backs and tight ends to help make up for the production lost when Edelman went down.

Here's a look at how the team may try to make up for Edelman's absence since it won't be a one-man job. 

Texans-Cowboys preseason game moved to AT&T Stadium because of Hurricane Harvey

By Associated Press August 28, 2017 7:54 PM

FRISCO, Texas - Tom Savage longs to hold his tiny daughter and spend some quality time with his wife.

J.J. Watt wants to do more than raise money via video on social media about 250 miles from Houston with the city swamped by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey.

While wanting simply to be home with family and friends, the Texans are instead stranded in the Dallas area. And now what was supposed to be a home preseason game against Dallas will be played at the Cowboys' stadium Thursday night.

"It's very, very tough," said Watt, the star defensive end who posted Monday that a fundraising effort that included selfie videos had raised more than $500,000 within 24 hours. "It's very difficult to watch, your family, your friends, your city, go through a time like this and not be there to help."

After losing an exhibition game at New Orleans on Saturday, the Texans essentially flew over their flood-stricken city on the way to Dallas. They practiced Monday at Cowboys headquarters, and were hotel hopping because of the uncertainty over what was next.

The NFL said late Monday afternoon that the exhibition game Thursday night was being moved to Arlington "due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey." The statement said the league and Texans would continue to closely monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team's plans as necessary.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the Texans were planning another practice at Dallas' facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Instead of a singular focus on his first season-opening start as an NFL quarterback, Savage was in constant contact with his wife between meetings and other team activities. At least he could say he was seeing his 7-month-old daughter, Summer, in video phone chats.

"Here you kind of feel like a little handcuffed," Savage said. "You can't do anything and as a father, you want to be there to support her and protect her. That's the hardest thing for all the guys. I can speak for them. We're the fathers. We want to be out there."

While sidestepping any specifics, coach Bill O'Brien said several coaches and players had homes in neighborhoods with both mandatory and voluntary evacuations. O'Brien said there were about 10 players in Houston and that everyone associated with the club was accounted for.

"Every individual is dealing with some different things," O'Brien said. "But we're on top of that and in touch with them."

The Texans had been home less than a week after spending training camp in West Virginia when they left for New Orleans. Conditions in Houston deteriorated during the day of the game against the Saints, and the team revealed afterward that it was headed for Dallas.

Savage said the message from his wife has been to keep his focus on football.

"She's always texting me every five minutes telling me Summer's OK," the former Pittsburgh standout said. "She's very supportive and understanding. But at the same time, I've seen her probably three days in the last month."

Players went through a light workout in shorts, helmets and jerseys on an outdoor turf field with the Dallas' star logo at the 50-yard line and "Cowboys" emblazoned in the end zones. The club used locker rooms that normally house high school teams at the 12,000-seat indoor stadium that is another practice field for the Cowboys.

"We've tried to accommodate them the best we can," O'Brien said. "We're trying to concentrate on football. But we're making sure that our players have time to be in contact with their families."

Watt questioned whether the preseason game scheduled for Thursday night should be played. The Texans are supposed to open the regular season at home against Jacksonville on Sept. 10.

"You feel a little helpless," Watt said. "I feel like I'm up here in Dallas and I'm practicing football and in a hotel watching it on TV. It's very tough to know that all the people are back there and you really can't do anything about it."

Savage believes in one thing the Texans can do about it - in a little less than two weeks against the Jaguars.

"We're all really concerned going back," said Savage, who is set for his third career start. "But at the same time, it would be a good, kind of breath of fresh air to get a win versus Jacksonville for the city. That's our focus right now."

The other focus is family.

