Patriots sign DB Will Likely, waive DL Corey Vereen with injury designation

The Patriots made a pair of moves to adjust the bottom of their roster on the eve of mandatory minicamp.
Defensive end Corey Vereen, an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee, was released with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, he'll land on season-ending injured reserve for Patriots.
Taking Vereen's open roster spot is undrafted free agent corner, receiver and returner Will Likely out of Maryland. He measured in at 5-foot-7, 180 pounds at this year's combine.
Likely's senior season was cut short when he tore his ACL during a kick return against Minnesota in October of last year. Before his injury, he started six games at corner and two at receiver.
When healthy, Likely was one of the best defensive backs and return men in the Big Ten over the course of the last few seasons. In 2015, he was an All-American selection, Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, and first-team All-Big Ten defender. Likely was also named a first-team defender in 2014 after he picked off six passes.
The cornerback room at Gillette Stadium will now include Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jone, Justin Coleman and undrafted rookies DJ Killings, Kenny Moore and Likely.
Tony Garcia's agents announced on Monday that the rookie offensive tackle signed his rookie deal with the Patriots.
The third-rounder is the third 2017 draft pick to sign with the team this offseason. Only third-round defensive end Derek Rivers, the team's first pick in this year's draft, has yet to sign.
Garcia's rookie deal will be four years in length, as is the case for all rookies. Since the last collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and its players, there isn't much to negotiate in terms of pay. Each pick has been assigned a value, meaning the amount of money a draft choice is given is preset.
There are, however, other issues that are negotiated and can take some time. Deferrals of bonus payments, for instance, can be a sticking point. Offset language, allowing teams to recover guarantees if a player is released and signs elsewhere, can also take some time to hammer out.
Last time we spoke with Garcia, he explained that he was already quite familiar with Dante Scarnecchia's coaching style. He'll continue to get his fill of Scarnecchia as he takes on mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.