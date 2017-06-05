Patriots sign DB Will Likely, waive DL Corey Vereen with injury designation

The Patriots made a pair of moves to adjust the bottom of their roster on the eve of mandatory minicamp.

Defensive end Corey Vereen, an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee, was released with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, he'll land on season-ending injured reserve for Patriots.

Taking Vereen's open roster spot is undrafted free agent corner, receiver and returner Will Likely out of Maryland. He measured in at 5-foot-7, 180 pounds at this year's combine.

Likely's senior season was cut short when he tore his ACL during a kick return against Minnesota in October of last year. Before his injury, he started six games at corner and two at receiver.

When healthy, Likely was one of the best defensive backs and return men in the Big Ten over the course of the last few seasons. In 2015, he was an All-American selection, Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, and first-team All-Big Ten defender. Likely was also named a first-team defender in 2014 after he picked off six passes.

The cornerback room at Gillette Stadium will now include Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jone, Justin Coleman and undrafted rookies DJ Killings, Kenny Moore and Likely.