Patriots seven-round mock: Depth added at receiver, tackle in the third

In our first mock draft of the season, published last week, we highlighted the fact that the Patriots have left us hints over the years as to the characteristics they're looking for in certain positions. Generally speaking.



Big linebackers. Athletic corners. Fast safeties who can tackle. Physical specimens at tight end.



In this week's mock we'll stick with players who fit the Patriots mold . . . or at least come close . . . but instead of making selections that fill immediate needs, we'll focus our picks on positions that might need help a little further down the line.



It's something the Patriots have done for years -- drafting Nate Solder when Matt Light and Sebastian Vollmer were on the roster, drafting James White when Shane Vereen was established, drafting Duron Harmon the year after Devin McCourty made the move to safety -- and seems to be one of the reasons they're near the top of the league on an annual basis. Contingency plans.

The following are draftees we could see falling under that same category in New England.