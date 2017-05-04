Patriots reportedly invite trick-shot kicker to rookie minicamp

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

Can't say the Patriots aren't doing their homework.

In yet another sign that Bill Belichick and his staff are willing to search far and wide for players -- remember when tape of a Division 2 corner helped them win Super Bowl XLIX less than a year later, or when a college wreslter turned into a three-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman? -- the Patriots will work out kicker Josh Gable at their upcoming rookie minicamp, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Gable has played most recently for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League, an independent developmental league. He's posted a series of trick-shot kicking videos online that currently boast thousands of views. Among the highlights are clips of him drilling field goals from 70 yards away.

After bouncing around Europe playing professional soccer, the Nebraska native latched on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League in 2015, per Reiss. The 26-year-old has since moved on to the Danger because it's closer to home.

The Patriots obviously have an established kicker in Stephen Gostkowski, but they're not beyond doing their due diligence on players they believe could have some promise -- regardless of position they play.