Patriots reportedly invite trick-shot kicker to rookie minicamp

Can't say the Patriots aren't doing their homework.
In yet another sign that Bill Belichick and his staff are willing to search far and wide for players -- remember when tape of a Division 2 corner helped them win Super Bowl XLIX less than a year later, or when a college wreslter turned into a three-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman? -- the Patriots will work out kicker Josh Gable at their upcoming rookie minicamp, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Gable has played most recently for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League, an independent developmental league. He's posted a series of trick-shot kicking videos online that currently boast thousands of views. Among the highlights are clips of him drilling field goals from 70 yards away.
After bouncing around Europe playing professional soccer, the Nebraska native latched on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League in 2015, per Reiss. The 26-year-old has since moved on to the Danger because it's closer to home.
The Patriots obviously have an established kicker in Stephen Gostkowski, but they're not beyond doing their due diligence on players they believe could have some promise -- regardless of position they play.
Things aren't all hunkydory between Malcolm Butler and the New England Patriots.
Sure, he showed up to the Patriots optional workouts this week. And sure, that likely means he's not going to hold out come training camp. But that doesn't mean he's happy, according to CSNNE's Mike Giardi.
"He wanted to be traded," Giardi said on Early Edition Thursday. "He knew what the money was in New Orleans. So when we talk about him, 'Oh he's happy. It's nice that he's joined his teammates again.' He had no other choice.
"He wanted New Orleans. He wanted them badly. They couldn't work out a deal. So what's he supposed to do now? Sit at home? No, you suck it up. You have to turn yourself back into a Patriot at least for a year, and hope. Who knows, maybe you do your work and maybe they say, 'Hey, Malcolm, you know what, we can't give you Gilmore money. But maybe we can find something. Maybe we've got $10 or $11 million."
In the meantime, Butler will play for $3.91 million after his teammate Stephon Gilmore inked a deal worth $65 million this offseason.