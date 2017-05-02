New England Patriots

Patriots pay up to nab undrafted free agents, augment rookie class

By Phil Perry May 02, 2017 2:22 PM

The Patriots only ended up taking four players in this year's draft. But the list of undrafted free agents they've brought aboard is a long one, and they've made some significant financial commitments to ensure they've landed the players they want.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, BYU linebacker Harvey Langi received a $15,000 signing bonus from the Patriots to go along with a $100,000 base salary. 

Other priority undrafted players, per ESPN, include Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister ($10,000 signing bonus, $80,000 base salary), Arkansas receiver Cody Hollister ($10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 base salary) and corner DJ Killings ($11,000 signing bonus, $20,000 base salary).

With fewer dollars committed to draft picks this year -- the class was smaller than any other in franchise history -- the Patriots have had the ability to be aggressive in their pursuit of undrafted players who have found interest elsewhere since the draft. 

As director of player personnel Nick Caserio explained during his pre-draft press conference last month, the Patriots have a list of players -- separate from their list of draftable players -- who they're interested in but, based on their research, might not hear their names called.

"You have kind of a couple different groups," he said. "Here is the draft group, here is the undrafted group. We spend a lot of time on the players that we maybe think are not going to get drafted. I mean look, they could get drafted but if they don’t get drafted we definitely want to work with that player because of ‘X, Y and Z’. We try to identify those. [David] Andrews definitely fell into that category. Brandon Bolden was another player that fell into that category. Jonathan Jones fell into that category."

Langi may have been near the top of their of players who fell into that category this year.

A 6-foot-2, 251-pound 'backer with good quickness (4.32-second short shuttle, 11.83-second 60-yard shuttle), Langi provides the unique combination of size and athleticism that many teams covet. He bounced between linebacker and edge defender during his last two seasons and is therefore somewhat raw in terms of his instincts. Langi also played some running back in college for Utah (where his college career began), before going on a two-year mission, transferring to the in-state rival, and moving to the defensive side of the ball. 

By Phil Perry May 02, 2017 5:26 PM

The Patriots were reunited with receiver Devin Street on Tuesday as the team claimed him off waivers from the Colts. 

Indianapolis waived Street on Monday, and the Patriots didn't hesitate to bring Street back into the fold in New England. 

Street, 26, was signed by the Colts off of the Patriots practice squad in September of last season. He finished the year with one catch for 20 yards. 

The fifth-round pick for the Cowboys out of Pitt in 2014, Street was signed by the Patriots on Sept. 5 last year before Indy poached him. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he has the potential to provide the team with a long, outside threat. 

The receivers on the Patriots roster include Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Matthew Slater. Newly-acquired undrafted free agents Austin Carr and Cody Hollister round out the depth chart. 

By DJ Bean May 02, 2017 4:30 PM

In perhaps a case of unnecessary spin, the Patriots tweeted out how they used their 2017 draft picks Monday, including players acquired via trade among them. For example, their first-round pick was Brandin Cooks, their second was Kony Ealy (even though the Pats actually only paid the difference between a second and a third for Ealy), etc. 

The tweet was good fodder for fans because the Patriots have, for all intents and purposes, won the offseason. They’ve added big pieces to the best roster in the NFL while not losing anything major. The big pieces that they did lose (Martellus Bennett, Logan Ryan) were replaced and, in the case of Ryan, upgraded. 

Yet it’s disingenuous to imply Cooks, Ealy, Dwayne Allen, Mike Gillislee and James O’Shaughnessy were the team’s draft picks. The circumstances of the players being on the roster are different, especially financially. 

Now, Mike Felger lost his damn mind over this and said that the Patriots deserved an “F” as a draft grade, which is going too far the other way. Having made four selections, the Pats are more deserving of an N/A than an “A” or an “F.” If any of their four selections become impact players, that obviously turns to a high mark. 

Still, the Patriots’ cheap exercise got me thinking of the other guys the Pats have acquired for draft picks over the years, from the good (Corey Dillon) to the great (Wes Welker) to the best (Bill Belichick, Randy Moss) to the worst (Albert Haynesworth). 

So here’s a Patriots social media-ing of every draft under Bill Belichick. Trades for other picks aren’t noted, as that isn’t what the Pats did with their tweet. In instances in which multiple picks were traded for a player, the higher pick is attached to the player. 

2016

1. Deflategate
2. Cyrus Jones
3. Joe Thuney
3. Jacoby Brissett
3. Vincent Valentine
4. Malcolm Mitchell 
4. Martellus Bennett (trade)
5. Keyshawn Martin (trade)
6. Kamu Grugier-Hill
6. Elandon Roberts
6. Ted Karras
7. Devin Lucien 

2015 

1. Malcom Brown
2. Jordan Richards
3. Geneo Grissom
4. Trey Flowers
4. Tre’ Jackson 
4. Shaq Mason
5. Joe Cardona 
6. Matthew Wells
6. A.J. Derby
7. Darryl Roberts
7. Greg Salas (trade)
7. Xzavier Dickson

2014

1. Dominique Easley
2. Jimmy Garoppolo
4. Bryan Stork
4. James White
4. Cameron Fleming
5. Isaac Sopoaga (trade)
6. Jon Halapio
6. Zach Moore
6. Jemea Thomas
7. Jeremy Gallon

2013

2. Jamie Collins
2. Aaron Dobson
3. Logan Ryan
3. Duron Harmon
4. Josh Boyce
5. Albert Haynesworth (trade)
7. Michael Buchanan
7. LeGarrette Blount (trade)
7. Steve Beauharnais

2012

1. Chandler Jones
1. Dont’a Hightower
2. Tavon Wilson
3. Jake Bequette
5. Chad Ochocinco (trade)
6. Nate Ebner
6. Tracy White (trade)
7. Alfonzo Dennard
7. Jeremy Ebert

2011

1. Nate Solder
2. Ras-I Dowling
2. Shane Vereen
3. Stevan Ridley
3. Ryan Mallett
5. Marcus Cannon
5. Lee Smith
6. Markell Carter
7. Malcolm Williams
7. Quinn Ojinnaka (trade)

2010

1. Devin McCourty
2. Rob Gronkowski
2. Jermaine Cunningham
2. Brandon Spikes
3. Derrick Burgess (trade)
3. Taylor Price
4. Aaron Hernandez
5. Zoltan Mesko
5. Alex Smith (trade)
6. Ted Larsen
7. Thomas Welch
7. Brandon Deaderick
7. Kade Weston
7. Zac Robinson 

2009

2. Patrick Chung
2. Ron Brace
2. Darius Butler
2. Sebastian Vollmer
3. Brandon Tate
3. Tyrone McKenzie
4. Rich Ohrnberger
5. Greg Lewis (trade)
5. George Bussey
6. Jake Ingram
6. Myron Pryor
7. Julian Edelman
7. Darryl Richard 

2008 

1. Jerod Mayo
2. Terrence Wheatley
3. Shawn Crable
3. Kevin O’Connell
4. Jonathan Wilhite
5. Matthew Slater
6. Bo Ruud

2007

1. Brandon Meriweather 
2. Wes Welker (trade)
4. Randy Moss (trade)
4. Kareem Brown
5. Doug Gabriel (trade)
5. Clint Oldenburg
6. Justin Rodgers
6. Mike Richardson
6. Justise Hairston
6. Corey Hilliard
7. Oscar Lua
7. Mike Elgin 

2006

1. Laurence Maroney
2. Chad Jackson
3. David Thomas
4. Garrett Mills
4. Stephen Gostkowski
5. Ryan O’Callaghan
5. Andre’ Davis (trade)
6. Jeremy Mincey
6. Dan Stevenson
6. Le Kevin Smith
7. Willie Andrews

2005

1. Logan Mankins
3. Ellis Hobbs
3. Nick Kaczur
3. Duane Starks (trade)
4. James Sanders
5. Ryan Claridge
7. Matt Cassel
7. Andy Stokes

2004

1. Vince Wilfork 
1. Benjamin Watson
2. Corey Dillon (trade)
2. Marquise Hill
3. Guss Scott
4. Ted Washington (trade)
4. Dexter Reid
4. Cedric Cobbs
5. P.K. Sam
6. Rodney Bailey (RFA)
7. Christian Morton 

2003

1. Ty Warren
2. Eugene Wilson
2. Bethel Johnson
4. Dan Klecko
4. Asante Samuel
5. Dan Koppen
6. Kliff Kingsbury
7. Spencer Nead
7. Tully Banta-Cain
7. Ethan Kelly

2002

1. Daniel Graham
2. Deion Branch
4. Rohan Davey
4. Jarvis Green
6. Dane Looker (trade)
7. Antwoine Womack
7. David Givens 

2001

1. Richard Seymour
2. Matt Light
3. Brock Williams
4. Kenyatta Jones
4. Jabari Holloway
5. Hakim Akbar
6. Arther Love
6. Leonard Myers
7. Owen Pochman
7. T.J. Turner

2000

1. Bill Belichick (trade)
2. Adrian Klemm
3. J.R. Redmond
4. J’Juan Cherry (1999 supplemental draft)
4. Greg Randall
5. Dave Stachelski
5. Jeff Marriott
6. Antwan Harris
6. Tom Brady
6. David Nugent
7. Casey Tisdale
7. Patrick Pass

