Patriots pay up to nab undrafted free agents, augment rookie class

The Patriots only ended up taking four players in this year's draft. But the list of undrafted free agents they've brought aboard is a long one, and they've made some significant financial commitments to ensure they've landed the players they want.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, BYU linebacker Harvey Langi received a $15,000 signing bonus from the Patriots to go along with a $100,000 base salary.

Other priority undrafted players, per ESPN, include Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister ($10,000 signing bonus, $80,000 base salary), Arkansas receiver Cody Hollister ($10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 base salary) and corner DJ Killings ($11,000 signing bonus, $20,000 base salary).

With fewer dollars committed to draft picks this year -- the class was smaller than any other in franchise history -- the Patriots have had the ability to be aggressive in their pursuit of undrafted players who have found interest elsewhere since the draft.

As director of player personnel Nick Caserio explained during his pre-draft press conference last month, the Patriots have a list of players -- separate from their list of draftable players -- who they're interested in but, based on their research, might not hear their names called.

"You have kind of a couple different groups," he said. "Here is the draft group, here is the undrafted group. We spend a lot of time on the players that we maybe think are not going to get drafted. I mean look, they could get drafted but if they don’t get drafted we definitely want to work with that player because of ‘X, Y and Z’. We try to identify those. [David] Andrews definitely fell into that category. Brandon Bolden was another player that fell into that category. Jonathan Jones fell into that category."

Langi may have been near the top of their of players who fell into that category this year.

A 6-foot-2, 251-pound 'backer with good quickness (4.32-second short shuttle, 11.83-second 60-yard shuttle), Langi provides the unique combination of size and athleticism that many teams covet. He bounced between linebacker and edge defender during his last two seasons and is therefore somewhat raw in terms of his instincts. Langi also played some running back in college for Utah (where his college career began), before going on a two-year mission, transferring to the in-state rival, and moving to the defensive side of the ball.

