Patriots open offseason training program without Brady, Butler

The Patriots are among several NFL teams beginning offseason training activities on Monday. Traditionally the team has outstanding attendance at these workouts.

Tom Brady is expected to be at the facility on Tuesday. He's returning to town Monday after a family vacation.

Malcolm Butler, meanwhile, is heading back up to New England later this week after celebrating a family birthday.

Butler has not yet signed his first-round tender with the Patriots, which would pay him $3.91 million for 2017. The restricted free agent corner has the ability to discuss offer sheets with other clubs, but the final day for him to sign elsewhere is April 21.

Should Butler accept an offer sheet from another team, the Patriots would have the opportunity to match it. If they decline to match, they would receive a first-round pick from Butler's new club.