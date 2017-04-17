Patriots open offseason training program without Brady, Butler

The Patriots are among several NFL teams beginning offseason training activities on Monday. Traditionally the team has outstanding attendance at these workouts.
Tom Brady is expected to be at the facility on Tuesday. He's returning to town Monday after a family vacation.
Malcolm Butler, meanwhile, is heading back up to New England later this week after celebrating a family birthday.
Butler has not yet signed his first-round tender with the Patriots, which would pay him $3.91 million for 2017. The restricted free agent corner has the ability to discuss offer sheets with other clubs, but the final day for him to sign elsewhere is April 21.
Should Butler accept an offer sheet from another team, the Patriots would have the opportunity to match it. If they decline to match, they would receive a first-round pick from Butler's new club.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to a three-year extension with running back James White.
White, 25, has has spent three seasons with the Patriots, with his role increasing in the 2016 season as Dion Lewis recovered from a knee procedure. The Wisconsin product had 39 carries for 166 yards and 60 catches for 551 yards in the regular season, but it was his Super Bowl LI performance that saw White become a household name.
He played a key role in New England’s come-from-behind victory over the Falcons, rushing for 29 yards and two touchdowns -- including the game-winner in overtime -- and hauling in 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
White's signing adds to a busy day for the Patriots and running backs, as they signed Bills restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to a two-year offer sheet worth $6.4 million on Tuesday.
In addition to signing restricted free agent Malcolm Butler, the Patriots also announced the signing of exclusive rights free agent tight end Matt Lengel and release of offensive lineman Tre’ Jackson.
Lengel played in six regular season games for the Patriots in 2016. He recorded two receptions, including a touchdown on his first NFL reception. He played in all three postseason games, including the Patriots’ Super LI victory.
Jackson was drafted by the Patriots with the 111th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the 2016 season on the Reserve/PUP list after playing in 13 games in 2015.