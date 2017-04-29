New England Patriots

Patriots grab long-armed DE Deatrich Wise in the fourth round

By Phil Perry April 29, 2017 1:20 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots needed depth on the edge. It was maybe their only immediate need in this year's draft. And with two of their first three picks, they've created some.

They grabbed Youngstown State pass-rusher Derek Rivers in the third, and with their first fourth-rounder they grabbed Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise.

If the Patriots are looking for length on the edge, there are few longer than this 6-foot-5, 274 pounder. His height, weight, arms (almost 36 inches) and hands (10.5 inches) all actually stack up pretty well with Chandler Jones (6-5, 266, 35.5-inch arms, 9.75-inch hands) when Jones was coming out of Syracuse in 2012.

Wise isn't quite the same athlete (4.92-second 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical), but he's plenty athletic in his own right and could be a steal in the fourth round.

General managers may be worried about the fact that he wasn't a full-time player in either of the last two seasons for coach Bret Bielema, but if you cram Wise's final two years together then you'll find that in about a full season's worth of snaps he had 15 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 44 hurries in 524 pass-rush plays, per Pro Football Focus.

That's outstanding production in the country's top conference, and it serves as a sign that there's a chance Wise could quickly work himself into the rotation at end in New England alongside his college teammate Trey Flowers.

Even if he needs a year of seasoning, he could be in line to play a critical role in 2018 if either Rob Ninkovich or Kony Ealy (both in contract years) aren't back.

We chose Wise for the Patriots with the No. 131 pick in one of our mock drafts leading up to draft weekend. He was also one of the players we focused on in our Prototypical Patriots series.

Pats trade up in sixth for UCLA tackle Conor McDermott

By DJ Bean April 29, 2017 4:51 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots traded up to make their fourth selection of the 2017 draft, grabbing UCLA tackle Conor McDermott with the 28th pick of the sixth round (No. 211 overall). 

The Patriots were slated to pick at No. 216 prior to the trade, but they shipped their only remaining pick (No. 239 in the seventh round) to the Cowboys to move up five spots. 

Now 6-foot-8, McDermott arrived at UCLA as a 235-pound tight end and consistently added weight throughout his career to get to the 315 he currently weighs. In that respect, he shares a similar story to new teammate Nate Solder, who also went to college (Colorado) as a tight end before filling out his frame and moving to tackle. 

Though McDermott drew pre-draft praise for his size and athleticism, but there are questions about his strength. NFL.com quoted an AFC scout as saying McDermott was “just not strong enough to play in our league” during the pre-draft process. 

One instance of that lack of strength came in UCLA's season-opener against Texas A&M. In that game, McDermott was pushed around by eventual first overall pick Myles Garrett, who registered a season-best 11 QB pressures.

As he discussed in a conference call following his selection, McDermott was named Tennessee's Division II-AA Mr. Basketball his senior year of high school. He admitted that he thought his future might have been in basketball before football became his priority. 

"Growing up, I was more of basketball player," he said. "I definitely thought that would be my future, but I changed to football my senior year in high school and never looked back."

McDermott is the younger brother of Vikings longsnapper Kevin McDermott. Conor said that he is able to longsnap as well, having done it in high school and in a backup capacity in college. 

The selection means the Pats split their first four selections between offensive tackles and edge defenders. They took defensive ends Derek Rivers (No. 83 overall) and Deatrich Wise (No. 131 overall), with Troy left tackle Antonio Garcia going with the 85th pick. 
 

Report: Tests show no drugs in Aaron Hernandez's system at time of death

By CSN REPORT April 29, 2017 4:35 PM

Tests showed no trace of synthetic marijuana or "K2" or any illegal drugs in Aaron Hernandez's system at the time of his death, WCVB-TV in Boston reported. 

Hernandez, the former Patriots tight end who was serving a life sentence for murder, hanged himself in his jail cell and was found dead April 19 at a Massachusetts prison. He had been acquitted on a double-murder in Boston days earlier.

Newsweek had reported that an autopsy showed K2, a form of synthetic marijuana, in Hernandez's system. Sources told the WCVB that Hernandez used his own blood to draw a pyramid image, similar to the "all-seeing eye of God" that's on the back of US currency, on the walls of his cell.  Hernandez also wrote the word “illuminati” in capital letters under the pyramid.

The TV station also reported that there was no letter to a gay prison lover found in the cell, as Newsweek had previously reported. The three letters found were addressed to his fiance, his 4-year-old daughter and his lawyers.

 

