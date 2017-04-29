Patriots grab long-armed DE Deatrich Wise in the fourth round

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

FOXBORO -- The Patriots needed depth on the edge. It was maybe their only immediate need in this year's draft. And with two of their first three picks, they've created some.

They grabbed Youngstown State pass-rusher Derek Rivers in the third, and with their first fourth-rounder they grabbed Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise.

If the Patriots are looking for length on the edge, there are few longer than this 6-foot-5, 274 pounder. His height, weight, arms (almost 36 inches) and hands (10.5 inches) all actually stack up pretty well with Chandler Jones (6-5, 266, 35.5-inch arms, 9.75-inch hands) when Jones was coming out of Syracuse in 2012.

Wise isn't quite the same athlete (4.92-second 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical), but he's plenty athletic in his own right and could be a steal in the fourth round.

General managers may be worried about the fact that he wasn't a full-time player in either of the last two seasons for coach Bret Bielema, but if you cram Wise's final two years together then you'll find that in about a full season's worth of snaps he had 15 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 44 hurries in 524 pass-rush plays, per Pro Football Focus.

That's outstanding production in the country's top conference, and it serves as a sign that there's a chance Wise could quickly work himself into the rotation at end in New England alongside his college teammate Trey Flowers.

Even if he needs a year of seasoning, he could be in line to play a critical role in 2018 if either Rob Ninkovich or Kony Ealy (both in contract years) aren't back.

We chose Wise for the Patriots with the No. 131 pick in one of our mock drafts leading up to draft weekend. He was also one of the players we focused on in our Prototypical Patriots series.