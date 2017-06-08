New England Patriots

Patriots CB Cyrus Jones on last season's struggles: 'That's done, in the past'

Patriots CB Cyrus Jones on last season's struggles: 'That's done, in the past'

By Mike Giardi June 08, 2017

FOXBORO - Cyrus Jones wasn’t good last year. No way to sugarcoat it. He didn’t get many opportunities as a slot corner and when he did, the results weren’t what you’re looking for from a second-round draft pick.

In fact, having Andrew Hawkins on the Patriots roster this spring may be an unfriendly reminder of Week 5 in Cleveland, when the then slot receiver for the Browns scorched Jones for a touchdown, creating some six or seven yards of separation.

But it went beyond that. One of the main reasons Jones was drafted was because of his acumen as a punt returner. He took four to the house in his final year at Alabama. But Jones scuffled in training camp and those scuffles carried over into the regular season. Jones fumbled an NFL-leading five times in the return game and got the rookie a seat on the pine. There he remained, not just as a returner, but on defense, passed by an undrafted player in Jonathan Jones. 

Naturally, those struggles were going to create a lot of attention on Cyrus Jones to start Year 2. After a spotty beginning of OTAs, the 5-10 speedster had two clean days of minicamp. Until today. The first punt he attempted to field clanged off his hands. His head dropped. Flashback to last season?

“I’m just focused on this year,” said Jones. “I ain’t really interested in talking about last year.”

Jones is an interesting kid. At times last year, he was open and honest about his struggles, owning them. Then there were times when he showed his immaturity, retweeting his critics and skipping out after the Ravens game, long before the media reached the Pats locker room. Self-inflicted wounds. 

“I mean you can pinpoint a lot of reasons for you know my struggles,” said Jones was asked if he put too much pressure on himself. “Like I said before, that’s done, in the past. I’m focused on this upcoming season.”

Pressed more about his performance and what needed to be improved this year, Jones appeared to get defensive, firmly saying “nothing” before catching himself ever so slightly.

“It’s a no-brainer. You watched last year,”  said Jones. “As far as proving something, I just want to come out and be a productive player for the team. I’m not going into every day saying I need to prove this, prove that. I’m just trying to come, work hard every day and get better.”
 

Belichick on field-goal block rule change: 'Another monster'

belichick_smile_ota.jpg

Belichick on field-goal block rule change: 'Another monster'

By Phil Perry June 08, 2017

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick doesn't typically shy away from commenting on the league's rule changes, or emphases, and the people who decide on them.

He's had a habit of sarcastically referring to them as "experts" at press conferences. He's openly wondered why the game has needed changing, particularly when it comes to the alterations made to the kicking game. And as recently as this year's NFL Scouting Combine, he joked on NFL Network about one instance in which a rules change has directly opposed something the Patriots did the season prior.

Before Thursday's minicamp practice, he was asked to comment on a couple of the changes to the on-the-field product made earlier this offseason.

Q: There have been a few rules changes this offseason. What are your thoughts on the overtime change, in particular? Did you feel like overtime was too long?

BB: Yeah, I mean, I don’t think it’s a big deal. I mean, it’s shorter, so it is what it is. What else do we have?

Q: They changed the rule in terms of the players jumping over the center.

BB: Yeah, right, that’s another monster.

Q: Your reaction?

BB: Won’t do it.

Belichick and the Patriots haven't proposed a rule change in either of the last two years. Why? Maybe because they feel as though their proposals are doomed before they even reach the Competition Committee. 

USA Today's Jarrett Bell tweeted a quote from an anonymous NFL owner during the league meetings in Arizona that indicated the league may be more likely to vote down a proposal if it was proposed by the Patriots.  

Asked why he and his staff haven't proposed a rules change lately, Belichick smiled.

"We love the rules the way they are," he said. "Yeah, we don’t want to change them."

The last time Belichick and the Patriots submitted rules proposals, at the league meetings in 2015, they had three: They wanted to 1) make every play reviewable, 2) place fixed cameras on boundary lines, and 3) place extra-point attempts at the 15-yard line. 

The third eventually became a reality. The others seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The first was back up for a vote this year, proposed jointly by Buffalo and Seattle, but did not pass. The second failed two years ago and drew special attention when Belichick suggested that the billionaires running the league could hold a bake sale to raise funds for the additional equipment.

Butler absent from Day 3 of minicamp; Ealy departs early

Butler absent from Day 3 of minicamp; Ealy departs early

By Phil Perry June 08, 2017

FOXBORO - There was one notable absence from Thursday's proceedings on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, Day 3 of mandatory minicamp: Malcolm Butler. 

One half of one of the top cornerback duos in the league, Butler had been at both of the previous minicamp workouts earlier this week. With Butler out, cornerback Eric Rowe saw a bit more work against the top group of Patriots offensive weapons. Stephon Gilmore, who saw reps with the second group of defensive backs on Wednesday, was back with the top group. 

Here are a handful of other observations from the practice . . . 

* Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was also absent on Thursday. He missed Wednesday's practice as well. Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Andrew Jelks was not spotted, either. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower, receiver Malcolm Mitchell and defensive lineman Alan Branch did not participate but worked out on a lower field.

* Defensive lineman Kony Ealy departed the practice field and headed toward the locker room with about an hour remaining in the workout and did not return. 

* Early in the session, quarterbacks and receivers worked on "scramble drill" plays with no defense. Later on, red-zone work and hurry-up came into focus. 

* Defensively, corners and safeties worked on dropping into zones. They were also drilled on passing off receivers when targets floated in and out of their areas. 

* A pair of defensive backs had two of the better plays of the day. During 7-on-7 work, Rowe made a one-handed interception along the sideline while in coverage on Danny Amendola. Soon thereafter, Patrick Chung broke up what would have been a long completion from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski. Chung has seen plenty of Gronkowski over the course of the last three days. He indicated after the workout -- which included a meeting with The Hills -- that he was exhausted.

* A couple of new acquisitions for the Patriots offense continue to indoctrinated in the detail-oriented fashion in which practices are run. Running back Rex Burkhead took coaching from Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady for the second consecutive day on the nuances of route-running depending on the posture of the defensive back covering him. Meanwhile, tight end Dwayne Allen was met by Brady for what appeared to be some instruction soon after an incompletion during a 7-on-7 period. 

* Undrafted rookies Kenny Moore and Harvey Langi were both asked to run laps at one point. Chris Hogan took a lap as well after committing a false-start penalty during 11-on-11 work. The entire defense -- including coordinator Matt Patricia -- ran laps after two consecutive mishaps during 11-on-11 work. 

* For the second consecutive day, Vanderbilt coaches were present at practice, as was San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Monty Williams.

