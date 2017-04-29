New England Patriots

Patriots begin to stock up on undrafted free agents with Mizzou DT Augusta

By Phil Perry April 29, 2017 6:56 PM

FOXBORO -- After making just four draft picks this weekend, the Patriots will be loading up on undrafted players to help round out their roster leading up to OTAs and training camp.

The picks of Derek Rivers (third round), Antonio Garcia (third), Deatrich Wise (fourth) and Conor McDermott (sixth) brought the number of players on the team's roster to 69. They'll hit 90 before the start of camp, and the majority of the new additions will likely end up being undrafted rookies. 

We'll track undrafted signings in this space and update as the weekend progresses . . . 

DT Josh Augusta, Missouri, 6-foot-4, 347 pounds (per Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star): While speaking about Alan Branch last season, Bill Belichick said, "Guys that weigh 350 pounds and are athletic and long like he is, I mean they don’t grow on trees. They’re hard to find." Augusta wasn't even considered a starter during his last season at Missouri, but his unique size and quick feet (he was used as a fullback at times by the Tigers) made him an interesting fit late on draft weekend. He weighed closer to 400 pounds last fall, but according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he was diagnosed with a thyroid issue in January and has shed weight since, which helped him post a 5.12-second 40 time (which some had clocked as a sub-5.0 time), a 28.5-inch vertical, a 108-inch broad jump and a 7.9-second three-cone at his pro day. Though he only played about 50 percent of his team's snaps the last two seasons, guys like him don't grow on trees. We identified him as a fit in New England in our Prototypical Patriots series.

OT Max Rich, Harvard, 6-foot-7, 310 pounds (per Harvard): Rich has the length that the Patriots usually like on the edge, and he's a good athlete to boot. He ran a 5.12-second 40 and a 7.18-second three-cone drill. He also jumped 30 inches in the vertical. He'll be competing for time with Garcia and McDermott, but an Ivy League guy with good athleticism? Seems like Dante Scarnecchia wouldn't mind working with that kind of player. He was highlighted as one of our Prototypical Patriots leading up to the draft.

WR Austin Carr, Northwestern, 6-feet, 202 pounds: Carr had a very productive 2016, catching 80 passes for 1,170 yards and 12 scores, joining Desmond Howard (1990) and Allen Robinson (2012) as the only two others who have led the Big Ten in all three categories in one season. He's not a burner (4.6-second 40-yard dash at his pro day), but he's quick (4.07-second short shuttle, 6.70 three-cone). Off the field, he's someone whose interests extend beyond the game, as the Chicago Tribune profiled here.

ST Jason Thompson, Utah, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds (per Josh Furlong of KSL.com): Thompson was strictly a special-teamer for the Utes, which will be just fine with the Patriots if he can prove he brings value to that third of the game in New England. Thompson had an eye-popping pro day, running the 40 in 4.44 and 4.45 seconds, with a 39.5-inch vertical, an 11-1 broad jump, a 4.01-second short shuttle, a 6.57-second three-cone, and 20 reps of 225 pounds. 

TE Jacob Hollister, Wyoming, 6-foot-4, 239 pounds (per his Twitter account): The Patriots signed both Hollister twins, according to their Twitter accounts. Neither was invited to the combine, but both are intriguing athletes. Jacob, a tight end, ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, jumped 36.5 inches in the vertical and broad-jumped 121 inches. He caught 29 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns last season. 

WR Cody Hollister, Arkansas, 6-foot-3, 208 pounds (per his Twitter account): Surprise, surprise. Cody, a wide receiver, put up pro-day numbers that matched up pretty well with his brother's. He clocked a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, he hit 36 inches in the vertical and broad-jumped 120 inches. He reportedly had toe surgery following last season. 

LB Harvey Langi, BYU, 6-foot-2, 251 pounds (per his Twitter account): After playing out of position on the edge last season, Langi will have a chance to find his niche at the NFL level. With good size and quickness (4.32-second short shuttle), the former running back could compete for time in the kicking game in New England. The Patriots were represented at BYU's pro day

CB Dwayne Thomas, LSU, 5-foot-11, 196 pounds (per his Twitter account): A versatile corner who played both inside and out for the Tigers, Thomas ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at his pro day to go along with a 33.5-inch vertical and a three-cone of 7.19 seconds. 

By DJ Bean April 30, 2017 1:01 AM

Miss the draft because you were watching other sports (or literally doing anything else)? We've got you covered. 

By Phil Perry April 29, 2017 8:00 PM

FOXBORO -- The Patriots took four players in this year's draft. Four. That's the smallest draft class in team history

Instead, as Bill Belichick highlighted on Friday night, they spent multiple picks in this year's draft to pick up proven commodities. 

* Their first and third-rounders were sent to New Orleans in exchange for receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth. 

* Their second-rounder ended up in Carolina, bringing defensive end Kony Ealy and a third to New England. 

* They lost a fourth-rounder to Deflategate and sent another away in order to pry tight end Dwayne Allen and a sixth-rounder from the Colts. 

* They sent a fifth-rounder to Buffalo as compensation for signing restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee. 

* Before last season the Patriots sent a fifth to Cleveland for linebacker Barkevious Mingo. 

* Before last season's trade deadline they sent a sixth-round pick to Detroit for Kyle Van Noy and a seventh-rounder. 

"Obviously, we’ve been watching a lot of picks go by," Belichick said on Friday, "but I feel like overall our opportunity in this draft started a couple of months ago. The four players that we acquired already are also part of the draft process. Hopefully we’ve been able to improve our team, become more competitive. That’s the ultimate goal."

Even on the last day of the draft, the Patriots didn't stop trading picks for veterans when they sent No. 183 overall to Kansas City in exchange for tight end James O'Shaughnessy

But when Nick Caserio was asked on Saturday if his team's approach to the draft -- taking more established players instead of gambling on draft picks -- had anything to do with Tom Brady's age, he shot down that theory.

“That has zero to do with it,” Caserio said. “I would say really the team-building process is very fluid. How it is going to go? There’s no template. There is no book with how it is going to go. 

"There’s a lot of really good players that were in this draft that have been drafted and will help their respective teams. We understand that and understand we felt the same way. There were enough players up there that we felt good about. We take the resources that we have and we try and make the best decision for our team."

In reality, the approach of taking such a small number of draftees is probably more a reflection of the current roster than the quarterback's age. It's loaded, and it seems like there will be relatively few opportunities for rookies to make the Week 1 roster.

