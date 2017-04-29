Patriots begin to stock up on undrafted free agents with Mizzou DT Augusta

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

FOXBORO -- After making just four draft picks this weekend, the Patriots will be loading up on undrafted players to help round out their roster leading up to OTAs and training camp.

The picks of Derek Rivers (third round), Antonio Garcia (third), Deatrich Wise (fourth) and Conor McDermott (sixth) brought the number of players on the team's roster to 69. They'll hit 90 before the start of camp, and the majority of the new additions will likely end up being undrafted rookies.

We'll track undrafted signings in this space and update as the weekend progresses . . .

DT Josh Augusta, Missouri, 6-foot-4, 347 pounds (per Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star): While speaking about Alan Branch last season, Bill Belichick said, "Guys that weigh 350 pounds and are athletic and long like he is, I mean they don’t grow on trees. They’re hard to find." Augusta wasn't even considered a starter during his last season at Missouri, but his unique size and quick feet (he was used as a fullback at times by the Tigers) made him an interesting fit late on draft weekend. He weighed closer to 400 pounds last fall, but according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he was diagnosed with a thyroid issue in January and has shed weight since, which helped him post a 5.12-second 40 time (which some had clocked as a sub-5.0 time), a 28.5-inch vertical, a 108-inch broad jump and a 7.9-second three-cone at his pro day. Though he only played about 50 percent of his team's snaps the last two seasons, guys like him don't grow on trees. We identified him as a fit in New England in our Prototypical Patriots series.

OT Max Rich, Harvard, 6-foot-7, 310 pounds (per Harvard): Rich has the length that the Patriots usually like on the edge, and he's a good athlete to boot. He ran a 5.12-second 40 and a 7.18-second three-cone drill. He also jumped 30 inches in the vertical. He'll be competing for time with Garcia and McDermott, but an Ivy League guy with good athleticism? Seems like Dante Scarnecchia wouldn't mind working with that kind of player. He was highlighted as one of our Prototypical Patriots leading up to the draft.

WR Austin Carr, Northwestern, 6-feet, 202 pounds: Carr had a very productive 2016, catching 80 passes for 1,170 yards and 12 scores, joining Desmond Howard (1990) and Allen Robinson (2012) as the only two others who have led the Big Ten in all three categories in one season. He's not a burner (4.6-second 40-yard dash at his pro day), but he's quick (4.07-second short shuttle, 6.70 three-cone). Off the field, he's someone whose interests extend beyond the game, as the Chicago Tribune profiled here.

ST Jason Thompson, Utah, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds (per Josh Furlong of KSL.com): Thompson was strictly a special-teamer for the Utes, which will be just fine with the Patriots if he can prove he brings value to that third of the game in New England. Thompson had an eye-popping pro day, running the 40 in 4.44 and 4.45 seconds, with a 39.5-inch vertical, an 11-1 broad jump, a 4.01-second short shuttle, a 6.57-second three-cone, and 20 reps of 225 pounds.

TE Jacob Hollister, Wyoming, 6-foot-4, 239 pounds (per his Twitter account): The Patriots signed both Hollister twins, according to their Twitter accounts. Neither was invited to the combine, but both are intriguing athletes. Jacob, a tight end, ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, jumped 36.5 inches in the vertical and broad-jumped 121 inches. He caught 29 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns last season.

WR Cody Hollister, Arkansas, 6-foot-3, 208 pounds (per his Twitter account): Surprise, surprise. Cody, a wide receiver, put up pro-day numbers that matched up pretty well with his brother's. He clocked a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, he hit 36 inches in the vertical and broad-jumped 120 inches. He reportedly had toe surgery following last season.

LB Harvey Langi, BYU, 6-foot-2, 251 pounds (per his Twitter account): After playing out of position on the edge last season, Langi will have a chance to find his niche at the NFL level. With good size and quickness (4.32-second short shuttle), the former running back could compete for time in the kicking game in New England. The Patriots were represented at BYU's pro day.

CB Dwayne Thomas, LSU, 5-foot-11, 196 pounds (per his Twitter account): A versatile corner who played both inside and out for the Tigers, Thomas ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at his pro day to go along with a 33.5-inch vertical and a three-cone of 7.19 seconds.