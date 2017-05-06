Patriots announce UDFA class, continue to dip into Arkansas program

The Patriots announced their 19-man class of undrafted rookie signees on Friday, and in so doing it was made clear that the team had picked up two more Arkansas products.

At this point, it would come as no surprise if Patriots fans began referring to coach Brett Bielema's team as Rutgers South.

Joining 2015 fourth-round pick Trey Flowers and 2017 fourth-rounder Deatrich Wise were former Arkansas receiver Cody Hollister -- one half of the Hollister-twin duo -- and linebacker Brooks Ellis.

The addition of Hollister (and his brother Jacob, a tight end from Wyoming) was confirmed soon after the draft ended last weekend. Ellis' signing was much more quiet, but for anyone who understood Ellis' background he seemed like exactly the type of player the Patriots would be interested in as an undrafted free agent.

One of the linebackers listed in our pre-draft Prototypical Patriots series, Ellis (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) was a captain and the leading tackler for the Razorbacks over the last two seasons. He started 31 consecutive games to finish his career, has three years of experience in the kicking game, and at this year's combine he had one of the quickest three-cone drills for anyone at his position.

Captain . . . SEC production . . . Three-cone . . . Sound like a Patriot yet?

Ellis was also pre-med at Arkansas and carried a 3.8 GPA. He was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy (also known as the Academic Heisman), the only SEC athlete to be selected to the Academic All-America first team last year, and the first two-time Academic All-American in program history.

Take a look at the other 18 rookie prospects signed by the Patriots, and participating in this weekend's rookie minicamp, right here.