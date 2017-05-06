New England Patriots

Patriots announce UDFA class, continue to dip into Arkansas program

By Phil Perry May 06, 2017 8:43 AM

The Patriots announced their 19-man class of undrafted rookie signees on Friday, and in so doing it was made clear that the team had picked up two more Arkansas products. 

At this point, it would come as no surprise if Patriots fans began referring to coach Brett Bielema's team as Rutgers South.

Joining 2015 fourth-round pick Trey Flowers and 2017 fourth-rounder Deatrich Wise were former Arkansas receiver Cody Hollister -- one half of the Hollister-twin duo -- and linebacker Brooks Ellis.

The addition of Hollister (and his brother Jacob, a tight end from Wyoming) was confirmed soon after the draft ended last weekend. Ellis' signing was much more quiet, but for anyone who understood Ellis' background he seemed like exactly the type of player the Patriots would be interested in as an undrafted free agent. 

One of the linebackers listed in our pre-draft Prototypical Patriots series, Ellis (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) was a captain and the leading tackler for the Razorbacks over the last two seasons. He started 31 consecutive games to finish his career, has three years of experience in the kicking game, and at this year's combine he had one of the quickest three-cone drills for anyone at his position.

Captain . . . SEC production . . . Three-cone . . . Sound like a Patriot yet? 

Ellis was also pre-med at Arkansas and carried a 3.8 GPA. He was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy (also known as the Academic Heisman), the only SEC athlete to be selected to the Academic All-America first team last year, and the first two-time Academic All-American in program history.

Take a look at the other 18 rookie prospects signed by the Patriots, and participating in this weekend's rookie minicamp, right here

Brady and crew.arrive at Derby, meet up with David Ortiz

By CSN REPORT May 06, 2017 2:07 PM

Tom Brady and his Patriots and ex-Patriots entourage have arrived at the Kentucky Derby.

Brady posted the first of what will probably many pics on social media of his crew on Saturday.

🐎

Posted by Tom Brady on Saturday, May 6, 2017

Later, it was a meeting of Boston legends as Brady and David Ortiz met up. Big Papi for the first time in a long time has his first Saturday in May free. 

🐎🐎🐎

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Not only are fellow Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett hitting the track with TB12 (who appears to have borrowed Red Sox owner John Henry's enormous hat), but ex-Pats Wes Welker, Mike Vrabel and Larry Izzo (both now Houston Texans assistants) are there, too, along with, of course, current teammate Julian Edelman (watch those hands).

Welker, as you might remember, has quite a history at the Derby.

On Friday, Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ran into each other at the Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs.

Floyd reportedly talking to Vikings and others, hopes to have deal soon

By Phil Perry May 06, 2017 1:30 PM

Michael Floyd is still without a team, but that may not be the case for long.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the free-agent wideout who was last with the Patriots has been in conversations with the Vikings and others about a new contract. And Floyd hopes to have said new contract soon.

The timing of Floyd's new deal, whenever he gets one, will be key as far as the Patriots are concerned.

As Pro Football Talk points out, the compensatory pick formula only includes free agent signings (and departures) that happen by May 9. If Floyd does not put pen to paper before then, he won't factor into the 2018 compensatory pick formula -- either for the team he joins or the team he's left.

Just as a reminder: It's unclear exactly how the NFL's compensation pick formula works since the league does not make that information public, but we know the basics. 

It's based on free agents lost and free agents acquired in a given year by a particular team. The level of those players is taken into consideration -- based on salary, playing time and other factors -- and then picks are issued to teams who have lost more (or better) free agents than they acquired.

If Floyd were to sign with a team before May 9, and if he were to play a significant percentage of snaps and perform at a relatively consistent level, then the Patriots would be entitled to a compensatory pick in 2018. If the Patriots acquired a free agent this offseason who performed at a level similar to Floyd's, then those two moves may cancel out in the comp pick formula.

Floyd was waived by the Cardinals in December and was claimed by New England soon thereafter. With the Patriots, he caught four regular-season passes and one pass in the postseason. 

The 13th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Floyd was a disappointment for four seasons in Arizona, with the Cardinals finally cutting him after a drunk driving arrest in December. The Patriots picked him up at the end of the season and he caught four passes in the last two regular-season games -- including a touchdown against the Dolphins in the season-finale -- then caught one pass in the one postseason game he played. He was inactive for both the AFC title game and the Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl week Floyd told Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran that he hoped to return to New England, but given the team's depth at that spot a reunion looks unlikely.

