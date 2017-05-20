NFL.com's Judy Battista talks about statement released by Tom Brady's agent on concussions

Phil Perry speaks with Judy Battista, columnist for NFL.com, about the statement released by Don Yee regarding Tom Brady’s history with alleged concussions. Perry also answers listener questions regarding the Patriots.
Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Brady “was not diagnosed with a concussion last year.”
Here’s his full statement via Facebook:
Tom Brady's agent Don Yee said today his client was not diagnosed with a concussion last season.
Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, said earlier this week in a CBS This Morning interview, that Brady had a concussion last year and has had other concussions in years past.
After the Bundchen interview, the NFL released a statement that, in part, said: ”There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms."
As CSNNE Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran pointed out, if Brady did suffer a concussion last season and never entered the league's concussion protocol, it's possible that's because he did not report his symptoms to team or league personnel. In that case, a concussion wouldn’t be diagnosed.
Tom Brady wants to play until he’s 45, whether he had a concussion last season or not, but an anonymous AFC East rival of TB12 told Bleacher Report that it’s “a joke to think that Brady can play that long.”
"It was always a joke to think that Brady can play that long. It's impossible,” the player, described as one of Brady’s division rivals who has faced him, told B/R’s Mike Freeman.
"Tom is the greatest player I've ever seen, but when I got concussions in my 20s, it took me weeks to recover,” the player said. “If you get one at 43 or 45, I don't think your brain would ever be the same again."
Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, raised the concussion issue this week in a CBS Morning Show interview. Saints quarterback Drew Brees, told the Dan Patrick Show, he wouldn’t tell his wife if he had a concussion.