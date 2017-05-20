NFL.com's Judy Battista talks about statement released by Tom Brady's agent on concussions

Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Brady “was not diagnosed with a concussion last year.”

Here’s his full statement via Facebook:

Tom Brady's agent Don Yee said today his client was not diagnosed with a concussion last season. "Tom was not diagnosed... Posted by Adam Schefter on Friday, May 19, 2017

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, said earlier this week in a CBS This Morning interview, that Brady had a concussion last year and has had other concussions in years past.

After the Bundchen interview, the NFL released a statement that, in part, said: ”There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms."

As CSNNE Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran pointed out, if Brady did suffer a concussion last season and never entered the league's concussion protocol, it's possible that's because he did not report his symptoms to team or league personnel. In that case, a concussion wouldn’t be diagnosed.