Report: Aaron Hernandez's bisexuality considered as motive for Odin Lloyd murder

Aaron Hernandez was bisexual, according to reports from Newsweek and the Daily Mail. But Hernandez didn't seem to want people to know he had a male lover. And Odin Lloyd knew, according to Newsweek.

Because of that, police delved into the possiblity that Hernandez's secrets around his sex life played a role in the murder of Lloyd. Here's what Newsweek's Michele McPhee wrote:

He was convicted in April 2015 for shooting and killing his friend, Odin Lloyd, seemingly without motive. But interviews with multiple law enforcement officials directly involved in the case say Lloyd—a semipro football player who was dating Hernandez’s fiance’s sister at the time—had information the football star did not want out: that he was bisexual.

The relationship Hernandez had with a former high schoool classmate was at the center of Hernandez's murder investigation. And that classmate, who was Hernandez's alleged lover, testified in front of a grand jury during the Lloyd murder trial.

Hernandez also included his alleged lover when he split up his money into three accounts. The account for his lover had more money than the ones for Herandez's fiancee and daughter.

This comes after the Daily News' report that Hernandez wrote three letters before his suicide: one to his fiancee, one to his daughter and one to another inmate, who is another one of Hernandez's male lovers.