Report: Aaron Hernandez's bisexuality considered as motive for Odin Lloyd murder

Aaron Hernandez was bisexual, according to reports from Newsweek and the Daily Mail. But Hernandez didn't seem to want people to know he had a male lover. And Odin Lloyd knew, according to Newsweek.
Because of that, police delved into the possiblity that Hernandez's secrets around his sex life played a role in the murder of Lloyd. Here's what Newsweek's Michele McPhee wrote:
He was convicted in April 2015 for shooting and killing his friend, Odin Lloyd, seemingly without motive. But interviews with multiple law enforcement officials directly involved in the case say Lloyd—a semipro football player who was dating Hernandez’s fiance’s sister at the time—had information the football star did not want out: that he was bisexual.
The relationship Hernandez had with a former high schoool classmate was at the center of Hernandez's murder investigation. And that classmate, who was Hernandez's alleged lover, testified in front of a grand jury during the Lloyd murder trial.
Hernandez also included his alleged lover when he split up his money into three accounts. The account for his lover had more money than the ones for Herandez's fiancee and daughter.
This comes after the Daily News' report that Hernandez wrote three letters before his suicide: one to his fiancee, one to his daughter and one to another inmate, who is another one of Hernandez's male lovers.
The funeral for Aaron Hernandez, the ex-Patriots tight end who committed suicide in prison this week, will be Monday in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut.
The ceremony and burial will be private.
Hernandez's family issued a statement Saturday:
The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.
Hernandez, serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd, hanged himself Wednesday in his prison cell, five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double murder in Boston. He was 27.
Thursday’s statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office revealed that there were “three hand-written notes next to a Bible” in the cell of Aaron Hernandez at the time of his apparent suicide. Reports have emerged claiming to know who the intended recipients were.
The Daily Mail -- which, it should be noted, is not a reliable outlet by Wikipedia’s standards -- first reported that the notes were left for Hernandez’ fiance, daughter and prison lover were each left one note. While their report should be taken with a grain of salt given their lack of credibility, a significantly more thorough report from Newsweek had the same information, citing "multiple law enforcement sources." They refer to the prison acquaintance as Hernandez' "boyfriend."
The Daily Mail notes that Hernandez’ lover was “believed to be the last person Hernandez spoke to before he took his own life” and quotes “sources close to the investigation” as saying that the man is now under “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch.
Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his Souza-Baranowski Correction Center cell early Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead an hour later at UMass-Memorial Health Alliance Hospital.
The report released by the DA’s office noted that there were “no signs of a struggle,” leading to the determination that the former Patriots tight end and convicted murderer had killed himself.