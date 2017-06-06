Brissett competing for work: 'I'm not the young pup anymore'

FOXBORO -- Jacoby Brissett lingered on the practice field following Tuesday's rainy workout at Gillette Stadium. He threw to players most Patriots fans might have a hard time recognizing, like tight end James O'Shaughnessy and receivers DeAndrew White and Cody Hollister.

Anything for a few extra reps.

Brissett is the clear third-string quarterback behind what is probably the top starter-backup tandem in the NFL. Though he saw about the same number of total throws as Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo during the first mandatory minicamp session of the week, there are still practice periods where Brissett's time behind center doesn't last much longer than a minute.

During one 11-on-11 drill Tuesday, he attempted a pass that went incomplete. The following shotgun snap flew sideways and rolled around in the backfield.

Whistle. Period over.

"You just take advantage of the reps that you get," Brissett said afterward. "I think the coaches do a good job of getting us all a good amount of reps that we can work with and get something out of. You just gotta make the most of those, and whenever you have time to do other stuff, you do that too."

Since last season, Brissett's been doing a little extra when he can. He's thrown after practice with down-the-depth-chart players during OTAs and training camp. He's taken mental reps with assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, working on his dropbacks and going over plays without a football in his hand or a defense in front of him.

It's not the same kind of work he might get if he was throwing to the likes of Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks on a regular basis. (Though he says there are periods where he's able to play with more proven targets). And his workload isn't always conducive to getting into a rhythm. But it's something.

"I wouldn't say it's difficult," explained the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder taken in the third round last year. "But I think Bill [Belichick]'s trying to create different obstacles as if it's a game. One day I might have two [reps]. The next day I may have six. Things like that. But, all in all, you get other opportunities to make the most of the situation. That's the main focus I think we all take."

Brissett appeared to take advantage of the plays he got late Tuesday, showing accuracy and good touch as he floated touchdown passes to O'Shaughnessy and running back DJ Foster during a red-zone period.

Oftentimes a forgotten man when it comes to discussions focused on the future of the quarterback position in New England, Brissett's growth will be important to track this season as it could impact how the Patriots move forward. Should he make a staggering leap in his second year, perhaps the team at some point acknowledges that it would be comfortable with him as its primary backup. That, in turn, could facilitate a move away from one of the other two players currently ahead of him on the roster.

Brissett was asked on Tuesday if he felt he could establish himself as the No. 2 in the quarterback room.

"No doubt," he said. "I'm not the young pup anymore. I'm a quarterback fighting for a spot on this team. Hopefully I can move up in the rankings, but it's a learning experience every day. My main focus is just learning the offense and doing the best that I can out there so that everything else will take care of itself."

The question is will Brissett's growth be at all stunted by the fact that Brady and Garoppolo are typically practicing with the team's best offensive players and against its top defensive ones?

Spreading the quarterback workload in practice seems to be an interesting dance for Belichick and his coaching staff. Brady needs to prepare for the season. Garoppolo needs to be prepared to take over at a moment's notice. It would stand to reason that Brissett's development would have to take somewhat of a back seat.

Belichick noted on Tuesday that the Patriots do what they can to divvy up reps equally. Having 90 players on the roster makes that a little easier this time of year.

"Well, we have a lot of people out here so I think the reps have been split pretty equally across all positions," Belichick said. "I think across all players, everybody’s working. It’s that time of year. Not sure that any of our players are ready to take the work load they would have in, call it, August or September. I don’t think that’s where we are right now anyway."

No, minicamp is a "teaching camp," as Belichick calls it. But that doesn't mean the competition in the quarterback meeting room isn't already simmering. It exists between Brady and Garoppolo . . . and Brissett considers himself to be in that mix.

Brissett is also realistic. He knows that in his second year he's not at the level of his more experienced teammates in terms of their understanding of the position. Still, he's competing nonetheless.

"It's kind of obvious . . . There's a gap, but it's not an excuse," Brissett said.

He added: "That's just the culture that we have in that room. I think the other two guys, Jimmy and Tom, won't allow me to not compete against them. I know Josh [McDaniels], Jerry and Bill won't allow that either. We're in an environment where competition is key. It's everything this team is about."

The irony of Brissett's situation is that he feels exponentially more comfortable with the Patriots offense now than he did at this time last year. "Yeah I didn't know what I was doing," he admitted.

Yet last year he had to be ready to back up Garoppolo for the first four games of the regular season. Then when Garoppolo got hurt, Brissett had to be prepared to take the field as the team's starter in Week 3. In Week 4, he started despite an injured thumb that eventually required surgery and won the respect of many of his veteran teammates in the process.

There was a chance that when OTAs rolled around this spring, Brissett would have to be ready to be the backup once again. Rumors swirled that Garoppolo could be dealt in return for a draft-day haul, but the weekend came and went without a move.

As a result, Brissett remains third in line. If he hopes to change that, he knows he'll not only have to make the most of every rep he's given. He'll also probably have to continue to carve out time for a few extra.