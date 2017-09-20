Patriots-Texans practice report: Gronk sits out; Gilmore limited

While a football game should be the furthest thing on people's minds after a natural disaster, the earthquake that measured 7.1 on the Richter scale and struck near Mexico City, killing more than 200, has led to the NFL reviewing whether the Patriots-Raiders game scheduled there for Nov. 19 at Estadio Azteca can take place.

“The initial information from that review is the stadium is remarkably in good shape, and that’s a testament to the construction and the safety devices that were put in place when that stadium was built 50 years ago,” NFL vice president for international Mark Waller told NBCSports.com's Pro Football Talk. “The stadium is actually built with four gaps in it to allow the stadium to move in the event of an earthquake.”

Social media images showing what some thought was a crack in the stadium actually showed expansion joints that are a safety feature allowing the stadium to withstand an earthquake.

#TerremotoMX El estadio Azteca muestra daños en su estructura como consecuencia del terremoto vivido hace 1 hora en CDMX. pic.twitter.com/6Ks7RJ7yPT — Presencia Deportiva (@Presdeporcr) September 19, 2017

For the second consecutive year, the Raiders are giving up a home game to host a game at the stadium. They defeated the Houston Texans there last season.

“The Raiders have the people of Mexico City and the surrounding areas in our thoughts and prayers following today’s earthquake,” the Raiders said in a statement. “Mexico City is a special place for the Raider Nation, and the most heartfelt sentiments of the Raiders family go out to all of our Mexican neighbors in this time of need.”