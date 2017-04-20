Bristol county sheriff: 'Highly unlikely' Aaron Hernandez's death involved foul play

Bristol county sheriff Thomas Hodgson wouldn't rule out foul play in Aaron Hernandez's death with absolute certainty. But he certainly seemed confident Hernandez's apparent suicide was, indeed, a suicide.
"Certainly, there's always the possibility that something different could happen," Hodgson said Wednesday on CSNNE's Boston Sports Tonight. "I think we have to wait for the state police's independent investigation to come out. They'll do a thorough job. They always do. Based on what I know so far and the things that I've seen, it's highly unlikely that that was the case, particularly because he had barricaded himself inside his cell, which is an indication he didn't want anyone to get to him in time -- that this was something he wanted to make happen and be sure that it was carried out."
Hernandez was found hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass. early Wendesday morning, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. He was set to serve a life sentence for his murder of Odin Lloyd. He was just days removed of a jury finding him not guilty for a 2012 double murder.
Thursday’s statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office revealed that there were “three hand-written notes next to a Bible” in the cell of Aaron Hernandez at the time of his apparent suicide. Reports have emerged claiming to know who the intended recipients were.
The Daily Mail -- which, it should be noted, is not a reliable outlet by Wikipedia’s standards -- first reported that the notes were left for Hernandez’ fiance, daughter and prison lover were each left one note. While their report should be taken with a grain of salt given their lack of credibility, a significantly more thorough report from Newsweek had the same information, citing "multiple law enforcement sources." They refer to the prison acquaintance as Hernandez' "boyfriend."
The Daily Mail notes that Hernandez’ lover was “believed to be the last person Hernandez spoke to before he took his own life” and quotes “sources close to the investigation” as saying that the man is now under “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch.
Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his Souza-Baranowski Correction Center cell early Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead an hour later at UMass-Memorial Health Alliance Hospital.
The report released by the DA’s office noted that there were “no signs of a struggle,” leading to the determination that the former Patriots tight end and convicted murderer had killed himself.
This is going to start getting really tough on Patriots fans.
In theory, it always has been. Every year since 2007, they've gone online and selected one inductee for the Patriots Hall of Fame from a pool of three finalists. Those finalists are the best of the best, voted to that spot by a 20-person committee of media, Patriots alumni and staff.
But now we're really getting into the meat of the Bill Belichick Era, meaning every spring there seems to be more qualified players -- championship players -- up for consideration.
This year Richard Seymour was among the first-year candidates, and he was voted by the committee to one of the three finalist spots. He'll be joined there by Mike Vrabel and Raymond Clayborn, both of whom made the final three last year as well.
Among those left off of the online vote -- which will be open to fans through May 15 -- were Randy Moss (first year of eligibility), Matt Light (second) and Rodney Harrison (second).
Clayborn has been a finalist for each of the last four years but has not been able to generate enough support to beat out Ty Law (2014 inductee), Willie McGinest (2015) or Kevin Faulk (2016). Clayborn was eligible to be voted in by the senior committee since he's now been retired for 25 years, but neither he nor Leon Gray (a finalist in 2013) received the requisite eight of 10 senior committee votes to be elected.
The Hall's process, with just three finalists and one inductee each year, makes it an exclusive club. But with more and more of Belichick's former pupils becoming eligible each year, there is a drawback.
Some very qualified candidates are going to have to wait a very long time before they get their red jackets.