McDermott signs rookie deal with Patriots

The Patriots will have a boatload of rookies in town this weekend for minicamp, but only four will have the distinction of being members of the smallest draft class in franchise history. And one of those four has reportedly already signed on the dotted line.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, offensive lineman and sixth-round pick Conor McDermott -- taken with the No. 211 overall selection out of UCLA -- has signed his rookie deal.

Because rookie contracts are slotted based on draft position, there isn't much wiggle room in terms of negotiations. A union executive once told Andrew Brandt that "a trained monkey could do these contracts."

There are, however, instances when contract talks can drag on a bit. Last year third-round pick Jacoby Brissett did not hire an agent and signed his rookie deal in June. But, as Brandt acknowledged in his article last year, players who choose to forego the use of an agent are few and far between.

McDermott clearly didn't run into many negotiating hiccups and will have a deal with New England that lasts four years. Last year's Patriots sixth-round draft picks Kamu Grugier-Hill (No. 208 overall) and Elandon Roberts (No. 214 overall) both received four-year deals worth an average of $610,000 per year.

McDermott is an athletic offensive tackle prospect who stands 6-foot-8 and had top-five three-cone and short-shuttle times at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He and fellow rookie Antonio Garcia will help provide some depth at tackle behind Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon, Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle.