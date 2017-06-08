New England Patriots

Looking ahead to Day 3 of minicamp: Keeping groupings in perspective

Looking ahead to Day 3 of minicamp: Keeping groupings in perspective

By Phil Perry June 08, 2017 11:06 AM

Let's take a quick look at what to expect from Day 3 of mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium . . . 

* Who's in, who's out: Lawrence Guy was not spotted at Wednesday's session, so we'll keep an eye out to see if he's back for Thursday's workout. This isn't the time of year -- with players in shorts and t-shirts --when it's easy to get a sense for how defensive linemen are playing, but you'd like to see everyone out there in some capacity. Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Andrew Jelks was also missing on Wednesday. Receiver Malcolm Mitchell, linebacker Dont'a Hightower and defensive lineman Alan Branch have been around for each of the first two days of minicamp but have spent their time working on a lower field. 

* Keeping groupings in perspective: On Wednesday we spotted Rex Burkhead working with Tom Brady and his top offensive weapons for much of the practice. Does that mean he's already worked his way ahead of James White on the depth chart? Not necessarily. The coaching staff is looking to work players with a variety of different teammates so that they're ready to see a variety of different situations. For Burkhead, it was a valuable set of snaps to receive since he was able to get immediate feedback from Brady on how best to execute the nuances of the routes he ran. On the defensive side, coaches shook up the secondary a bit Wednesday as Stephon Gilmore worked with the second group of defensive backs for a large portion of practice, while Eric Rowe stepped in to play across from Malcolm Butler. Justin Coleman saw slot work with the first secondary grouping at times, subbing in for Jonathan Jones, and performed well. 

* Situational football, even in June: While it is a "teaching camp," there are periods that tend to be more competitive than others. On Wednesday, with the offense working on third-and-long situations, and with the music blaring on speakers nearby, the intensity level seemed to be revved up. Players spoke openly afterward about how the trash talk was flowing, with Julian Edelman taking a lead role from that standpoint. Expect more of the same Thursday.

* Looking for more: Dwayne Allen admitted he's been frustrated by his trouble reeling in passes through two days of camp so he'll have an opportunity to bounce back on Day 3. The Patriots have been spreading out their tight end reps between Rob Gronkowski, Allen, James O'Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel, Jacob Hollister and Sam Cotton. O'Shaughnessy has looked fluid at points as a receiver, catching a touchdown from Brady in traffic during 7-on-7s Wednesday that earned a fist-bump from the quarterback.

* Rookies impressing: Undrafted rookie corners DJ Killings and Kenny Moore have both seemed to have a knack for getting their hands on footballs, and both have seen reps with their more veteran teammates. Undrafted rookie receiver Austin Carr appears to have developed a pretty good rapport with second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods. Those two have worked together during just about every team period, and they've spent time after practices working together on their connection with a group that also has included Cody Hollister and DJ Foster among others. It's harder to tell how Patriots draft picks are doing since all four play in the trenches. Tony Garcia was asked to take a lap at one point on Wednesday for what looked like a false-start penalty during a hurry-up portion of practice.

* Another meeting with Bill Belichick: Reporters will have a chance to speak with the Patriots head coach at 11 a.m. Players will be available after the session. There will be one final OTA practice open to members of the media next week on June 12. After that, the next time we'll see the Patriots on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium will be for training camp. 

Devin McCourty believes crazy offseason 'hasn't bothered' Malcolm Butler

Devin McCourty believes crazy offseason 'hasn't bothered' Malcolm Butler

By Mike Giardi June 08, 2017 2:00 AM

Dare I say, it’s not been easy being Malcolm Butler this offseason, despite what a vocal minority of the Twitter mob thinks. Not only couldn’t Butler get a long-term extension from the Patriots, but his hopes of another cornerback-needy team swooping in and offering him unrestricted free agent dollars when he was, in fact, a restricted free agent didn’t come to fruition either, though not without a fair amount of effort from the New Orleans Saints.

That left Butler with limited options, report to the Pats under the one-year tender, or hold out and risk not getting a new deal and also not getting a year of service time on the road to UFA status. So Butler showed up for voluntary workouts, intent on putting his best foot forward, no matter how much it stings.

“Past is the past,” said Butler when asked about the offseason and his contract.

Yesterday, Bill Belichick wouldn’t delve deep either when asked about what he’s seen from Butler this spring.

“He’s been here,” said the Pats head coach, who always manages to take questions as literal as possible when it best suits his interest.

But Butler’s secondary-mate Devin McCourty was more than willing to elaborate on Malcolm’s approach, after what has been a long, strange and - at times - difficult offseason for the 27-year old cornerback.

“This is what he does” said McCourty after mini-camp practice Wednesday. “I think you go back to ’14 when he got here, he kind of made a name for himself going out there and competing, picking off passes, making plays. Now it's the same thing. Once he got back, whether it was a conditioning run, it was competing, getting out here playing football. That's what Malcolm does. I think that's natural for any football player. Once you get out here, you're just competing. No matter what happened off the field. It hasn't bothered him to me, that I've seen, in any way.”

When you consider how contract issues sent Jamie Collins down a path that eventually led to him being traded during the season a year ago, this is welcome news for the Pats. Of course, it bears watching, especially as Butler will be reminded often about how the Pats gave number one cornerback money to former Bills first rounder, Stephon Gilmore, but not to a player that’s grown up and flourished in their system. 

Yes, it was the Pats' right to wield the hammer if those chose, courtesy of the current rules of the CBA, but there was some surprise within the locker room that Butler didn’t get paid, at least not yet. But instead of wallowing in that disappointment, Butler has been a driving force throughout the spring program, trying to remain one of the guys, if not "the guy."

“I think the beauty of playing in the secondary is that stuff doesn't matter because, at the end of the day, it's all about how we play as a unit,” said McCourty. “To me, that's been the cool thing, to see guys talking more, to see guys laughing and joking, Steph (Gilmore) fitting into the group like he's been here for years. To me, that's the key, and that's what I've seen so far.  Which we've tried to do every year no matter if we had three new guys or one new guy, even with the rookies, trying to get them in and not feel as much like rookies, but as guys that can contribute and play. Because I think that's the key. Some of those guys every year are going to go out there, we're going to need them in games. We want them to feel together and a part of the group as much as anybody else. “

Said Butler a couple of weeks ago, “I’m here. I’m here. This is my team.”

A team that, for this season, is most certainly better with Butler here, being the same player he’s developed into. If he can maintain that level, the money will eventually come.c

Tanguay: I'm sorry, but there is a quarterback controversy in New England

Tanguay: I'm sorry, but there is a quarterback controversy in New England

By Early Edition June 07, 2017 6:42 PM

Gary Tanguay says because of the leaked information about a possible contract extension for Jimmy Garoppolo, there is a quarterback controversy with the New England Patriots.

Load more