The Patriots announced today that they re-signed receiver DeAndrew White to help fill out their 90-man roster. White was a staple on New England's practice squad in 2016, signing on in mid-September and remaining with the club through its Super Bowl run.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2015, White made the 49ers roster out of training camp and played in four games, finishing with two catches for 18 yards. The 6-foot, 192-pounder also returned six kicks for 142 yards and returned one punt for 4 yards that year.

The Patriots are as deep at receiver as they've ever been, it seems. White will slot in on the depth chart behind Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola. The team has a handful of long-shots at the position who could be ultimately competing for a shot to make the practice squad, including second-year player Devin Lucien and undrafted rookies Austin Carr and Cody Hollister.