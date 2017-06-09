Josh Kraft pokes fun at 'nonexistent' Jets Hall of Fame

The Jets are in tough shape.

Their roster was widely regarded as one of the least talented in the league coming into the week, yet by Wednesday they had made the decision to cut ties with both longtime defensive leader David Harris and former 1,000-yard receiver Eric Decker.

The perception is they're bottoming-out.

On Thursday, one of Robert Kraft's sons took a lighthearted shot at his family's divisional rivals a few hundred miles south.

According to ESPN, Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Charitable Foundation, spoke at the 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award luncheon and invited attendees to make a trip over to the Hall at Patriot Place before heading home.

"It's a great take," Kraft said. "I'm not biased, but it's a lot better than the Jets' Hall of Fame, right? Which is nonexistent."

The Jets don't have a Hall of Fame, so Kraft wasn't wrong. They do have a Ring of Honor, but no hall to celebrate the team's history or its lone Super Bowl title won nearly half a century ago.

During the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards luncheon, the Krafts and the Patriots donated $200,000 in grants to 26 New England-area non-profits.