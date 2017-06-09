New England Patriots

Josh Kraft pokes fun at 'nonexistent' Jets Hall of Fame

By Phil Perry June 09, 2017 11:08 AM

The Jets are in tough shape.

Their roster was widely regarded as one of the least talented in the league coming into the week, yet by Wednesday they had made the decision to cut ties with both longtime defensive leader David Harris and former 1,000-yard receiver Eric Decker. 

The perception is they're bottoming-out. 

On Thursday, one of Robert Kraft's sons took a lighthearted shot at his family's divisional rivals a few hundred miles south.

According to ESPN, Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Charitable Foundation, spoke at the 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award luncheon and invited attendees to make a trip over to the Hall at Patriot Place before heading home. 

"It's a great take," Kraft said. "I'm not biased, but it's a lot better than the Jets' Hall of Fame, right? Which is nonexistent."

The Jets don't have a Hall of Fame, so Kraft wasn't wrong. They do have a Ring of Honor, but no hall to celebrate the team's history or its lone Super Bowl title won nearly half a century ago. 

During the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards luncheon, the Krafts and the Patriots donated $200,000 in grants to 26 New England-area non-profits.

Report: Odds favor a Cowboys-Patriots Super Bowl matchup

By CSN REPORT June 09, 2017 3:12 PM

As the Patriots prepare to get their fifth Super Bowl rings tonight, Las Vegas oddsmakers at The Golden Nugget have them playing for a sixth ring in Minneapolis in February.

Their opponent? the Dallas Cowboys. America's Team vs. New England's team. Both franchises the rest of the NFL loves to hate.

The Nugget, per ESPN, has released odds for all 256 potential SB 52 matchups and a Pats-Cowboys game leads the pack at 7-1. Next is Pats vs. the Green Bay Packers at 8-1. And a rematch with the Atlanta Falcons comes in at 10-1.

Last month, Bovada set regular-season win total over/unders and had the Pats at 12.5 and the Cowboys at 9.5. 

The longest shot Super Bowl? The New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers. That ain't gonna happen but they give it 5,000-1 odds. In fact, ESPN did 10,000 simulations and that matchup never occurred. 


 

