How a MLB utility man changed the future of the NFL, Patriots and Tom Brady

By CSN REPORT July 11, 2017 12:34 PM

F.P. Santangelo was a career .245 hitter who totaled 21 homers in his seven seasons playing mostly outfield and a little infield with four major league teams.

But he changed the fortunes of the NFL, the New England Patriots and a certain 18th-round Montreal Expos’ draft pick from Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif., forever. 

Brady’s baseball days as a catcher at Serra are well-documented. MMQB takes another spin through it in a story that recalls Brady visiting both the Kingdome in Seattle and Candlestick Park in San Francisco for baseball workouts while he was being scouted. 

Santangelo, now a broadcaster for the Washington Nationals, was then a 27-year-old outfielder who was assigned to be the 17-year-old Brady’s chaperone for his day at Candlestick before the Expos played a game there. 

In the clubhouse, Santangelo and other Expos were talking to the catching prospect about the other sport he played.

“We were telling him. ‘Why would you make $800 a month in the minor leagues when you can be the quarterback at the University of Michigan?" Santangelo told MMQB. "You’re a good-looking guy, you can probably have a lot of fun off the field, too.’

“We told him: ‘Go play football at Michigan! Are you kidding me?’”

The rest, of course, is football history. Goodbye, 507th overall pick in the MLB draft. Hello, 199th pick in the NFL draft.

The last quote in the MMQB story is from Expos scout John Hughes, who recalled what he told his friends years later as he watched a Super Bowl.

“If I could’ve signed this guy, I would’ve changed the entire history of the NFL,” Hughes said. “The NFL would’ve never been the same. Who would’ve known?”
 
 

Brady to release conditioning, nutrition book in September

By Phil Perry July 06, 2017 10:18 AM

Tom Brady's off-the-field pursuits will take a new form in a few months when he releases a book about sustaining peak performance through publisher Simon and Schuster.

Simon and Schuster announced on Thursday that the book will be called "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance." The plan is for it to be published in September, and it will be available in hardcover, e-book, and audio editions. 

"Oversized, heavily illustrated, revealing yet deeply practical, The TB12 Method is an 'athlete's bible' that reveals Brady's methods and approaches to sustained peak performance for people of all ages," Simon and Schuster said in a release. "In it, Brady tells the backstory that led to the revolutionary approach to his training and exercise regimen, one that decreases the risk of injury while extending peak performance."

The book plans to focus on the importance of pliability, something Brady has discussed more and more in recent years, as well as "strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and other lifestyle choices" to help readers improve performance as well as their quality of life. 

Ndamukong Suh: 'I think the Patriots are definitely beatable'

By CSN REPORT July 03, 2017 9:28 PM

After reloading this offseason, the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are once again seen as favorites in an AFC East they've won the last eight seasons.

Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh made it clear in an interview on ESPN that he isn’t afraid of the Patriots.

“I think the Patriots are definitely beatable,” Suh said. “It’s just a matter of playing a good game, almost a perfect game in a lot of ways because they’ve got great coaching and obviously great players and talent on their side of the ball. So you’ve got to be going on all cylinders. Without question, I have a ton of respect for them, but without question, they’re definitely beatable as everybody is in the league.”

Last week on Boston Sports Tonight, Tom E. Curran explained why he expects the 2017 Dolphins to be “one of the more potent teams the Patriots have had to deal with in the division.”

The Patriots and Dolphins face each other in Weeks 12 and 14.
 

