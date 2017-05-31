How many potential dynasties have Patriots prevented?
Boston Sports Tonight recently explored the topic of the Patriots ruining the legacies of other teams. The Seahawks have experienced turmoil in recent years, the Eagles fell apart after Super Bowl XXXIX and we've yet to see what will happen to the Falcons.
Taking it a step further, the landscape of the NFL would look quite different without the Patriots over the course of their five-championship run dating back to the 2001 season. Here are the teams that could have potentially enjoyed dynasties were it not for the Pats.
RAMS
The Rams were on the way to their second Super Bowl title in as many years behind league MVP Kurt Warner, and receiver Ricky Proehl infamously declared a dynasty would be born ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI.
He would be right, but it meant the end of The Greatest Show on Turf. Following the Patriots’ victory, Warner was limited to seven games by injury in the 2002 season and was replaced by Marc Bulger as the starter the following seasons. Bulger led the team to the playoffs in the 2003 and 2004 seasons, but the Rams haven’t made the playoffs since.
STEELERS
The Steelers have won two Super Bowls and been to a third since the Patriots’ dynasty began. That’s really good, but they’ve also gone 3-3 in AFC Championships, with all three losses coming to the Patriots.
Say the Steelers get one more Super Bowl out of that. You’re looking at the Pats and four Super Bowl titles (since the Patriots won the Super Bowl in each of the seasons in which they met Pittsburgh in the conference championship) and the Steelers having three. This era wouldn’t be just about the Patriots, but the arms race between the Pats and Steelers.
SEAHAWKS
Back-to-back Super Bowls would have a very nice ring to it in Seattle, and it likely would have been the case were it not for Malcolm Butler’s interception.
Since then, the Seahawks have lost in the divisional round in two straight seasons, and Richard Sherman still hasn’t moved on from the franchise-changing play against the Patriots. Amidst potential unrest within the Seahawks, the team considered trading Sherman this offseason.
RAVENS
The Pats beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship to end Baltimore’s 2011 season. Given that the Ravens would go on to win the Super Bowl the next season, they missed out on a shot at not only back-to-back championships, but three in a 13-year span.
Would that be considered a dynasty? Not compared to New England’s, no, but it would position the Ravens to still be in the conversation for one now. A championship in the coming season -- however unlikely -- would be three titles in seven years.