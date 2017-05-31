How many potential dynasties have Patriots prevented?

Boston Sports Tonight recently explored the topic of the Patriots ruining the legacies of other teams. The Seahawks have experienced turmoil in recent years, the Eagles fell apart after Super Bowl XXXIX and we've yet to see what will happen to the Falcons.

Taking it a step further, the landscape of the NFL would look quite different without the Patriots over the course of their five-championship run dating back to the 2001 season. Here are the teams that could have potentially enjoyed dynasties were it not for the Pats.