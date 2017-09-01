New England Patriots

How important is the punt-return role to Bill Belichick? 'It's a priority'

belichick_coaching.jpg

How important is the punt-return role to Bill Belichick? 'It's a priority'

By Phil Perry September 01, 2017 5:01 PM

How much does Bill Belichick value having a trusted set of hands to return punts for the Patriots? He'll be the first to tell you, if you screw things up in that role, there aren't many ways to lose a game more quickly. 

After losing Julian Edelman and Cyrus Jones to season-ending knee injuries in back-to-back preseason games -- both of whom could have factored into the punt-return game significantly in 2017 -- what will the Patriots do to fill the role? 

Belichick was asked during a conference call on Friday if a punt-return specialist, someone who might not contribute much offensively or defensively, was worthy of a roster spot now that the deadline for final cuts is around the corner. 

"I mean I'd say the ball-handling is critical," Belichick answered. "It's like the long-snapper. How many plays is a long-snapper in for a game? Call it 10? I don't know. Somewhere in that neighborhood. Eight to 10 extra-points, punts, field goals. But everybody carries a long-snapper.

"Between the kick-returns and the punt-returns, [it's] maybe a couple less than that. But I'd say the difficulty of those jobs and the importance of them and core ball-handling, there's not much of a way to lose a game quicker than that. I think it's a high priority for everybody. When I say everybody, I say every team . . . We'll have to see how it turns out, but it's not an afterthought at all. It's a priority."

The Patriots have a few in-house options to take over punt-return duties at the moment. Danny Amendola has plenty of experience in that regard. He's returned 147 punts in his career, including 58 over the last four years as a member of the Patriots. 

But with Amendola, whose health at the end of the season has been a priority for the Patriots in the past, perhaps the team would like to limit as much as possible the extra few hits he would take as a return man.

Another option could be undrafted rookie corner Will Likely, who was named the returner of the year in the Big Ten back in 2015. He fielded punts on Thursday night against the Giants once Jones left injured. 

Amendola seems like the best fit for now. And it's not only because of his experience with the physical aspects of the role -- fielding the ball cleanly, protecting it, picking up whatever's there in terms of field position. He's also up on how the Patriots want to handle the football in the countless number of situations that could pop up.

Amendola has also handled kick returns in the past (33 in the last three years), which could also help save the Patriots a roster spot for a punt-returner.

Belichick went deep on the differences between the duties of a punt-returner and a kick-returner in Friday's conference call. 

 

"Of course the easy answer is if one person does both, that makes it a lot easier, and it also makes the overall roster discussion a lot easier," Belichick began. "The big difference, of course, is on kickoff returns you have a chance to build up your speed. You get a chance to handle the ball cleanly, and there's nobody on top of you when you're catching it. You're able to run and set up your blocks and hit things full-speed . . . usually between the 20 and 30-yard line, where the coverage and the blockers and the wedge all sort of come together and the returners get a chance to set those blocks up and hit them and try to get through there.

"The punting game is a lot more situational. Mostly on kickoffs, the ball's always kicked from the same place. Rarely is there a difference; there are some, but they're minimal -- after a safety or that type of thing. But punting, the ball can be anywhere. The situation that they're punting in can be quite diverse and sometimes complex. Punters are very good at directional punting and kicking different types of punts -- end-over-end punts, spiral punts, spirals that don't turn over and so forth. The ball-handling is a little more complex.

"And you have to deal with players around you as you're catching the ball sooner or later. Sometimes a punter will out-kick his coverage, but the majority of the time there's some decision making involved on whether to catch it and how to make the first coverage player or two miss to get the return started, or fair-catch it, or to let it go and not catch the ball, or to let it go over your head and go into the end zone for a touchback. There's a lot of decision-making on whether to just catch the ball, or whether to catch it and run with it, or whether to catch it and just fair-catch it that are quite different than the kickoffs.

"And then in addition to that, you're dealing with defenders and coverage players that are on you a lot quicker on punt returns. Sometimes you only have a yard or two, or a couple yards, to get into space, make a guy miss, break a tackle, whereas kickoffs are much more of a build-up play. Because they're so different a lot of times you don't have the same player doing both.

"And on a personal opinion, because they're so different, I find the two plays very fascinating and intriguing and a great part of the strategy of football. Just because the plays themselves are so different in the teaching -- the rules, the skills and so forth. So that's why I'm not in favor of . . . I take an opposing view to the people that want to eliminate kickoffs from the game and try to have as few kickoffs as possible. I think it's an exciting play. It's a unique play and one that is a big momentum play because of what happened the play before -- the score or possibly the times at the start of the half where it's kind of a tone-setter or a pace-setter for that opening play.

"So yeah they're plenty different. And of course the same thing in the blocking. You have a chance to set up a return (on kickoffs), whereas on the punting side of it you have an option of trying to pressure the punter and block it or return it, but you kind of have to return it from the line of scrimmage. You can't drop off too far because the possibilities of fakes. So you have to keep enough guys up on the line of scrimmage to ensure that that ball's punted. And you have to ensure you're not getting an onside kick, too, but again, that's much less frequent and the rules are in the kick-return team's favor on the onsides kick. It's a big gamble for the kicking team to do that as a surprise tactic. So the blocking patterns and techniques of blocking are quite different on the punt returns compared to what they are in kickoff returns."

Giardi: Even though cuts are looming, Pats need to add

cp-spark-belichick-090117-1.jpg

Giardi: Even though cuts are looming, Pats need to add

By Mike Giardi September 01, 2017 3:51 PM

There’s a “Help Wanted” sign just outside Patriot Place. I assumed it was for one of the retail shops but after last night’s preseason finale for Bill Belichick’s team, maybe it was Bill himself who put that sign along Route 1.

PAPER THIN FRONT SIX/SEVEN: An unimpressive summer from bottom end of the roster players trying to make an impression. Defensive tackle Darius Kilgo got more snaps than any lineman. He didn’t make the most of them. We saw a lot of Caleb Kidder. He was the skinny end getting pushed around versus the run. Kidder’s already been released (injury designation). Josh Augusta is only noticeable because of his overall shape (it’s messy). That leaves Woodrow Hamilton as the best of the bunch. Very sound against the run throughout the preseason but not someone who makes you feel all warm and fuzzy should something happen to the quartet of Alan Branch, Lawrence Guy, Malcom Brown and Vincent Valentine. 

On the edge, the combo platter of Rob Ninkovich’s retirement, Kony Ealy’s failure to fit in (or scouting’s inability to project him as a bad fit) and Derek Rivers torn ACL has left a lot of questions and very few secure answers. The “easy” fix is to let Dont’a Hightower play more on the edge than ever before. One problem: we didn’t see him for more than half of camp and Hightower didn’t take a snap in the preseason. Can he hold up outside? Can he help make up for the loss of production caused by the departures of Nink/Jabal Sheard/Chris Long? Hightower is a terrific football player but removing him from the middle may actually cause as much harm as putting him on the edge may help. Plus, he’s definitely more outside linebacker than defensive end. 

Undrafted rookie Adam Butler had a nice camp and got elevated status in the final preseason game, not having to play. But can you count on him for a full and productive season? In my best Belichick voice, ‘I’m not saying it can’t, but I’m not saying it can.’ The Pats will surely mix and match the likes of Kyle Van Noy and Shea McClellin (assuming he doesn’t end up on IR with an undisclosed injury) but there are obvious limitations with those players. And don’t get me started on Geneo Grissom, an excellent looking athlete but not one that’s ever proven to be a productive defensive player.

PUNT RETURN PROBLEMS: Yes, i feel bad for Cyrus Jones. The non-contact knee injury that knocked him out the Giants game Thursday night was tough to watch. And just when he was making strides. Assuming Cyrus is done for the year, and with Julian Edelman already lost, the Pats most experienced punt returner is Danny Amendola. He ran back 18 a season ago. But exposing  him to those extra plays seems like a recipe for disaster considering the depth at wide receiver. So then who? Patrick Chung was the only other roster player who field a punt in a game last season, and he did that exactly once. DJ Foster dabbled in the preseason last year (three times) and another undrafted kid, Will Likely, got a shot last night; he was the Big 10 Returner of the Year two years ago. This situation to me reeks of 2015 all over again. An inability to consistently handle kickoffs led to a mid-September trade for Keyshawn Martin. Problem solved. I see a repeat here in 2017, though with a massive amount of cuts forthcoming, a player for player deal -- your soon-to-be-cut for mine - would seem a real possibility.

WONDERING AT WIDEOUT (AND TIGHT END FOR THAT MATTER): My, oh my, how a deep group suddenly has as many questions as answers. What’s with Malcolm Mitchell and that knee? Can he make it though 16 games and the playoffs healthy? Hell, can he be ready for Week 1 after his stop-and-start summer? Inquiring minds want to know. Amendola is always a health risk. He plays like his pants are on fire but his body has betrayed him more than a couple times. Brandin Cooks is a proven player, and, at 23, appears to have his best days ahead of him. But Cooks proved himself in New Orleans. As complex a system as that is, the Pats' isn’t easy to grasp either. How quickly will he climb Tom Brady’s trust tree? That leaves Chris Hogan as Mr. Reliable, and he caught 38 passes last year. Now he’s being projected for 70-plus all across the internet. Hogan’s had a great camp and a leap is inevitable, but he’s never been asked to be that guy in his NFL career. So we shall see. 

Does that mean the Pats should keep everyone’s darling, Austin Carr, an undrafted rook out of Northwestern, or second-year pro and former seventh-rounder Devin Lucien? Maybe, if Mitchell’s availability is in question, but I think both players remain developmental projects and the idea of them assuming a heavy amount of snaps seems unlikely. Cody Hollister is better than you think. Skinny, but there’s a reason he didn’t get released and hit with an injury designation after Jacoby Brissett did his best to ruin the kid’s shoulder with an errant pass (he caught it, by the way). Hollister also does more on special teams than the other two. He might be the sneaky pick. Or he too could easily find himself getting through waivers and hanging out on the practice squad, just in case. Bet here is seeking out a veteran wideout who can also run back punts. Two birds with one stone.

Load more