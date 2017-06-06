New England Patriots

Gronkowski: 'I'm always motivated, no matter what the circumstances are'

By Phil Perry June 06, 2017 2:19 PM

FOXBORO -- Rob Gronkowski received an incentive-laden contract earlier this offseason, but he said on Monday that he didn't need a restructured contract to want to be on the field. 

"I'm always motivated," he said after Day 1 of mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium, "no matter what the circumstances are."

The circumstances are that his salary structure for 2017 was finagled in such a way that he'll be rewarded for remaining healthy and available. Gronkowski's new deal, per ESPN, will bump his salary for this upcoming season from $5.25 million to $10.75 million should he hit certain statistical thresholds or be named an All-Pro.

He'll earn $10.75 million if he plays 90 percent of the offensive snaps (which he's done once before in his career), or makes 80 catches (which he's done twice), or gains 1,200 yards receiving (once), or is named an All-Pro (three times). 

The new deal is layered, though, so it's not either $10.75 million or $5.25 million. 

To hit the second tier -- which would pay him $8.75 million -- Gronkowski needs to play 80 percent of the offensive snaps (which he's done twice), or make 70 catches (three times), or gain 1,000 receiving yards (three times), or catch 12 touchdowns (twice). 

To hit the third tier of his new deal and get $6.75 million, Gronkowski needs to play 70 percent of the snaps (which he's done four times), or make 60 catches (three times), or gain 800 receiving yards (three times), or score 10 touchdowns (five times). 

Gronkowski may be motivated no matter what, but the reality is that his contract as previously configured would have paid him as a middle-of-the-road tight end in today's NFL. The recent restructure gives him a chance to be paid as he should relative to others at his position so long as he's able to stay on the field following last year's season-ending back surgery.

After Tuesday's practice, the team's sixth of the spring, Gronkowski acknowledged that he's "100 percent" and "good to go."

Garoppolo on extension: 'I would entertain any possiblity'

By Mike Giardi June 06, 2017 3:43 PM

FOXBORO - Walking off the practice field as a steady rain continued to tumble down, Jimmy Garoppolo smiled widely as he approached the media horde. It seemed a perfect metaphor for where the 25-year-old is right now: a wanted man with a bright future, a future that for now has him remaining in a Patriot uniform, with various outlets even debating whether Garoppolo would sign an extension that will keep him in Foxboro beyond this season.

“I would entertain any possibility,” Garoppolo said when asked, “but I'm really not thinking about that too much with OTAs and training camp right around the corner.”

Instead, Garoppolo is making sure he continues to work toward his ultimate goal - being the guy - while understanding how fortunate he is to be a member of this organization.

“A very fortunate situation,” said Garoppolo. “To come into a place, get drafted here, there’s just good people all around the building, from support staff to the lunch ladies and everything. I know it sounds crazy, but it’s just a good group of people. It rubs off on everybody.”

Most assumed Garoppolo would be a goner this offseason, traded to the highest bidder for a cache of draft picks. But Bill Belichick never entertained the notion, leading at least one prominent NFL insider to use the word “successor” when talking about the Patriots quarterback situation with Garoppolo and the GOAT, Tom Brady.

“It’s awesome,” he said of the QB room, including Jacoby Brissett in the mix. “It’s very competitive, I’ll say that. Whatever it is, arguments break out and it gets competitive. That’s how quarterbacks are I guess. It’s great being around them.”

But for how long can they all co-exist? Brady has made his intentions to play on until at least his mid-40’s, Brissett is a third-round pick from a season ago and Garoppolo is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

“Obviously I want to play,” said Garoppolo. “That’s the competitor in me. I think everyone out here wants to play. I think we come out here and compete for that opportunity, and if you go out there and earn it, it’s yours.”

“Nothing is going to be given to you, especially here. If you’re going to be the starter, you’re going to have to earn it.”

Garoppolo got his taste a year ago, subbing for the suspended Brady to start the season. But after less than six quarters, he was felled by a shoulder injury and only got the occasional mop-up duty once Brady returned. That opportunity to start though was invaluable.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “You learn how to prepare. You think you know being rookie sitting on the bench and everything but you don’t know till the bullets are flying around you and you get to experience it. So, it was an experience that I’ll carry with me for a long time."

Sooner or later, Garoppolo will get to decide his own future, but until then, he’s wisely absorbing all the lessons that can be learned with this coaching staff and with TB12 ahead of him on the depth chart.
 

Belichick on Brady concussion story: 'We file injury reports every week'

belichick_ota.jpg

By Phil Perry June 06, 2017 2:45 PM

FOXBORO -- Before Tuesday's practice at Gillette Stadium, Bill Belichick was asked for his team's reaction to Gisele Bundchen's appearance on CBS This Morning last month when she told Charlie Rose that her husband Tom Brady "had a concussion last year."

"We file injury reports every week," Belichick said. "So I’m not sure when the next one’s due, probably sometime in September, but we’ll have one for you then."

He added: "We file our reports in compliance with league guidelines."

During her appearance on CBS, Bundchen expressed some concern for her husband's well-being as he enters into his 18th NFL season and approaches his 40th birthday. 

“He does have concussions. I mean he has concussions pretty much every . . . You know, we don’t talk about it but he does have concussions," she said. 

"I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through. Through that kind of aggression, like, all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right?”

Brady's agent Don Yee released a statement soon thereafter saying, "Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year. Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

The NFL got involved as well, stating that "there are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms."

Belichick was asked if he's seen any change in recent years in players' willingness to report head injuries.

"You know, our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players," he said. "Players don’t come to me and I don’t treat them for injuries. That’s not really my job. That’s what we have medical staff for."

Belichick's foundation announced in 2015 that it had partnered with SafetyTag -- which allows parents and coaches involved in youth sports leagues to upload and access medical records, waivers and emergency contacts -- to "take the lead on improved player safety."

When asked to what degree player safety matters to him personally, particularly as it pertains to head injuries, Belichick referenced his foundation's work in that regard.

"I think I’ve talked about that quite a bit," he said. "Our foundation supports that cause. Personally, I’ve spent a lot of time on it."

