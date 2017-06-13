New England Patriots

Garoppolo sits out OTA practice, Brissett sees increased workload

By Phil Perry June 13, 2017 1:51 PM

FOXBORO -- Jimmy Garoppolo didn't do much at Tuesday's OTA practice other than ride a stationary bike. 

Instead of stretching and warming up with his teammates early in the session, he rode the bike. Instead of getting in some throws with fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jacoby Brissett, he spoke to head trainer Jim Whalen and headed down to the base of what are known as The Hills. Once there, he rode the bike some more. Eventually Garoppolo's workout escalated to pushups and body squats, but he did not participate in practice. 

Colleague and resident genius Tom E. Curran said on Boston Sports Tonight last week that Garoppolo sustained a calf strain which ended his practice last Thursday. Garoppolo did not appear to walk with any hint of a limp, and while on the bike, there were stretches where it appeared he was pedaling at a decent clip. 

Garoppolo's absence led to an increased workload for second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The day began smoothly for Brissett, who appeared to have good command at the line of scrimmage during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work. His passes came out on time and he put the proper amount of touch on a pair of deep completions to rookie receiver Cody Hollister and second-year back DJ Foster. 

Later in the practice, Brissett was given the last couple of 11-on-11 series. The results weren't quite as silky. He had a screen pass that had to be spike into the ground because the defense sniffed it out. He had overthrows deep down the field. He had an incompletion after it looked like his foot was stepped on. 

Call them learning experiences for a young signal-caller who is in the final week of what Bill Belichick refers to as "teaching camp." He'll take them when he can get them because whenever Garoppolo is back to full strength, many of those reps will be returned to Tom Brady's No. 2. 

Julian Edelman: Working with Alex Guerrero 'huge' for longevity

By Phil Perry June 13, 2017 2:41 PM

FOXBORO -- If Julian Edelman plays through his recent extension with the Patriots, he will have been with the team for more than a decade. He said on Tuesday that one of the reasons he's been able to play as long as he has is because he's worked closely with Tom Brady's business partner and friend Alex Guerrero.

"I think it’s a huge part," Edelman said. "It’s a lifestyle on how to take care of your body, what you put in your body, flushing your body with his work. Before and after practice, keeping your muscles pliable, keeping them hydrated, those things. All it is is knowledge and the more knowledge you get through the years, the more powerful you can get . . . It’s definitely helped me a lot and I look forward to continue doing it."

Edelman -- who has played 65 of a possible 74 games since becoming a go-to option for the Patriots offense in 2013 -- signed a two-year extension that could keep him in New England through the 2019 season and pay him as much as $19.5 million. As part of the deal, he earned a $5 million signing bonus and his $2 million base salary for 2018 is fully guaranteed. 

Edelman was drafted out of Kent State in the seventh round in 2009. A college-quarterback-turned-receiver, Edelman has told the story in the past that Bill Belichick admitted the Patriots weren't sure where to play him initially, but the coach thought he'd fit. 

Belichick was asked before Tuesday's practice what his reaction would have been had someone told him back in 2009 that Edelman would have had the career he's ultimately had. 

"Julian’s improved and done a lot of things that he never did in college, so that was not maybe something that he would have projected or anticipated," Belichick said. "But at the same time, he had enough qualities that we drafted him, and he showed that even as a rookie, I think, in terms of his production.

"Not taking anything away from Julian, but I would have been a lot more surprised at Steve Neal’s career than Edelman’s, let’s put it that way."

So Edelman wasn't a wrestler-who-didn't-play-college-football-turned-Super-Bowl-winning-guard, but he and Neal both fall into a class of long-shots who eventually earned their keep in New England. And Edelman's happy to continue to have a chance to do that for the next few years. 

"I want to thank the Krafts, Mr. [Robert] Kraft, the Kraft family, Coach Belichick, the coaching staff for giving me another opportunity to stay here and play," Edelman said. "I love being a Patriot and we’ll leave it at that."

Chip Kelly pays Bill Belichick a visit at Patriots OTA practice

By Phil Perry June 13, 2017 2:05 PM

FOXBORO -- Former 49ers and Eagles head coach Chip Kelly made a trip to Foxboro to take in Patriots practice on Tuesday. 

The Patriots have hosted a number of visitors this spring during OTA practices. The Boston College women's lacrosse team made their way to the fields behind Gillette Stadium before playing in the NCAA national semifinals. Members of the USA Rugby program were spotted during one session. Coaches from the University of Florida and Vanderbilt University trekked to New England. Former Bruins and Panthers enforcer Shawn Thornton, now the Panthers vice president of business operations, was a guest as was Spurs vice president of basketball operations Monty Williams. 

Kelly was accompanied by Maryland head coach DJ Durkin on Tuesday. Kelly was fired at the end of last season by the 49ers after going 2-14 and has been hired by ESPN to serve as a college football anaylst. 

Bill Belichick and Chip Kelly have had a friendship that extends back to Kelly's days as an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire. Kelly made trips to Foxboro then that continued when he became the head coach at the University of Oregon. The two exchanged ideas on Xs and Os, but Belichick has said that Kelly has also shared ideas that go beyond that and into other areas of running a program. 

When Kelly was fired by the Eagles toward the end of the 2015 season, Belichick publicly came to the defense of his friend and in the process criticized impatient owners who aren't willing to stick with a head coach trying to overhaul a program. 

"I would say it’s really disappointing," Belichick said at the time. "I mean Chip Kelly to me is a really good football coach. I think he does a great job. I think he’s done a good job with that team. It’s disappointing to see. Or Josh [McDaniels] in Denver. There are a lot of examples, but pretty much everybody is on a one-year contract in this league.

"I don’t know how you build a program in one year. Chip is a great coach. He’ll end up somewhere and he’ll do a great job there. I’d say a lot of the players that were on the Eagles that are no longer on the Eagles aren’t really doing too much for anybody else, either."

Tuesday's visit is an indication that the relationship between Kelly and Belichick is still going strong, and that Belichick still values Kelly's insight. 

