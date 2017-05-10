New England Patriots

Free-agent center Mangold: Belichick isn't 'all that fond of me'

By Phil Perry May 10, 2017 3:05 PM

When the idea of playing for the Patriots was posed to Nick Mangold, the former Jets center had a hard time wrapping his head around the whole deal. 

"That would be awfully difficult," he told SiriusXM NFL radio. "I've got to assume that after years of all the battles that I’ve had with New England, I don’t think Bill’s all that fond of me."

Mangold is a free agent after he was cut by the Jets in February. He's still dealing with the lingering effects of an injured foot that forced him to miss half of last season. 

That Mangold assumes anyone in the Patriots organization -- and Bill Belichick in particular -- isn't head over heels for him makes sense. He spent 11 years with the rival Jets after they made him the No. 29 overall pick in 2006.

But what Belichick has said publicly about Mangold has been nothing but complimentary. 

"They do a good job," Belichick said of the Jets offensive line back in 2015. "Mangold is a really good center, a veteran player, smart. I’m sure he sets the table for everybody." 

In 2012, Belichick was asked about Dolphins center Mike Pouncey and referenced Mangold. "Those two guys are probably as good as we face," he admitted. 

The Patriots player who most often battled with Mangold was probably Vince Wilfork since Wilfork arrived to the league just two years before Mangold and then faced him twice a year in the division.

Whenever Mangold's name came up, Wilfork referenced just how difficult the 300-pound pivot made his job. 

"He’s probably the best, probably the best center, I believe," Wilfork said of Mangold in 2012. "I’ve been saying this ever since the guy’s been a rookie. He’s been pretty steady for them. And it hasn’t changed.

"Everything it seems like goes through him. The run game, he calls the plays on the line slides, he’s the guy in charge. That’s how it should be, because that’s their bread and butter. When they need a play, if they’re running the ball, it always seems to end up behind No. 74. He’s a big-time player for them, I give him all the respect in the world facing him numerous times."

The Patriots appear set at the center position with 2016 starter David Andrews returning and second-year player Ted Karras backing up. Mangold's probably not in the plans. 

But, judging by Belichick's comments on the record, it's not because he doesn't like him. 

By Phil Perry May 10, 2017 4:46 PM

You could understand it if Brandin Cooks wasn't all that fond of the Saints. 

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton went out of his way to tell the 23-year-old that the Saints weren't looking to trade him. Then when the Patriots offered their pick at the bottom of the first round of this year's draft, there was a change of heart. 

"We spoke to a few teams, and we weren't in a position where we felt like, 'We gotta make this trade or else,' " Payton said during the NFC coaches breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore back in March. "It was the opposite, actually. I had a couple conversations with him, saying, 'This . . . isn't going to happen. We're not interested in just looking to do this.'

"But when we were able to do a deal with New England, which involved a first-round pick, third-round pick, we felt that was significant. We did feel like it was a way to help our team, particularly our defense. Those picks specifically, you don't know how the draft falls, but they're getting a real good player and someone that was obviously good for us."

The Saints said one thing, then did another. And there were some indications even before the trade that the relationship between Cooks and his former club was rocky. 

On a conference call with Patriots reporters following the trade, Cooks indicated that he hoped he'd be able to do things in Josh McDaniels' offense that he wasn't able to do in Payton's. After a blowout win over the Rams last year, during which Cooks didn't see a single target, he said, "Closed mouths don't get fed."

Still, Cooks explained on Tuesday that he wasn't focused on New England's Week 2 game in New Orleans as a matter of revenge. 

"It’s exciting, but it’s going to be another game," Cooks said. "I’m not going to treat it any differently. It’s Week 2, so I’ll be focused on Week 1. Once Week 2 comes, that’s all I’ll be focused on.

"It’s not like I put an 'X' on the calendar for that game. I just want to go in, do my job, handle business and let the rest take care of itself."

Maybe once the game has come and gone -- and maybe if Cooks has had an opportunity to fire a few invisible arrows into the Superdome crowd -- we'll hear more on he feels about the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014 and dealt him away three years later. 

