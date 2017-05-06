New England Patriots

Floyd reportedly talking to Vikings and others, hopes to have deal soon

Floyd reportedly talking to Vikings and others, hopes to have deal soon

By Phil Perry May 06, 2017 1:30 PM

Michael Floyd is still without a team, but that may not be the case for long.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the free-agent wideout who was last with the Patriots has been in conversations with the Vikings and others about a new contract. And Floyd hopes to have said new contract soon.

The timing of Floyd's new deal, whenever he gets one, will be key as far as the Patriots are concerned.

As Pro Football Talk points out, the compensatory pick formula only includes free agent signings (and departures) that happen by May 9. If Floyd does not put pen to paper before then, he won't factor into the 2018 compensatory pick formula -- either for the team he joins or the team he's left.

Just as a reminder: It's unclear exactly how the NFL's compensation pick formula works since the league does not make that information public, but we know the basics. 

It's based on free agents lost and free agents acquired in a given year by a particular team. The level of those players is taken into consideration -- based on salary, playing time and other factors -- and then picks are issued to teams who have lost more (or better) free agents than they acquired.

If Floyd were to sign with a team before May 9, and if he were to play a significant percentage of snaps and perform at a relatively consistent level, then the Patriots would be entitled to a compensatory pick in 2018. If the Patriots acquired a free agent this offseason who performed at a level similar to Floyd's, then those two moves may cancel out in the comp pick formula.

Floyd was waived by the Cardinals in December and was claimed by New England soon thereafter. With the Patriots, he caught four regular-season passes and one pass in the postseason. 

The 13th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Floyd was a disappointment for four seasons in Arizona, with the Cardinals finally cutting him after a drunk driving arrest in December. The Patriots picked him up at the end of the season and he caught four passes in the last two regular-season games -- including a touchdown against the Dolphins in the season-finale -- then caught one pass in the one postseason game he played. He was inactive for both the AFC title game and the Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl week Floyd told Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran that he hoped to return to New England, but given the team's depth at that spot a reunion looks unlikely.

Brady and crew arrive at Derby, meet up with David Ortiz

Brady and crew arrive at Derby, meet up with David Ortiz

By CSN REPORT May 06, 2017 2:07 PM

Tom Brady and his Patriots and ex-Patriots entourage have arrived at the Kentucky Derby.

Brady posted the first of what will probably many pics on social media of his crew on Saturday.

🐎

Posted by Tom Brady on Saturday, May 6, 2017

Later, it was a meeting of Boston legends as Brady and David Ortiz met up. Big Papi for the first time in a long time has his first Saturday in May free. 

🐎🐎🐎

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Not only are fellow Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett hitting the track with TB12 (who appears to have borrowed Red Sox owner John Henry's enormous hat), but ex-Pats Wes Welker, Mike Vrabel and Larry Izzo (both now Houston Texans assistants) are there, too, along with, of course, current teammate Julian Edelman (watch those hands).

Welker, as you might remember, has quite a history at the Derby.

On Friday, Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ran into each other at the Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs.

Gisele Bundchen tells Jimmy Fallon: 'I feel like a little responsible' for Patriots' Super Bowl comeback

Gisele Bundchen tells Jimmy Fallon: 'I feel like a little responsible' for Patriots' Super Bowl comeback

By CSN REPORT May 06, 2017 11:52 AM

While Saturday may be for the boys, including her husband, at the Kentucky Derby, Friday night was for Tom Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen to sit down with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

At the Super Bowl in Houston, where Brady led the Patriots to their epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons for New England's fifth championship, Bundchen said it was her meditating that helped not only calm her down but may have been the difference for the Pats.

"I made it happen," she said, maybe half-jokingly. "I brought some great energy. I feel like a little responsible."

Bundchen also took on Fallon in a "Pup Quiz" segment of animal trivia questions, with the prize of getting to cuddle a Golden Retriever pup.

Watch below:

Gisele on the Super Bowl

..."Pup Quiz" 

...On their dogs at home

Load more