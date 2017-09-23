Curran's Patriots-Texans preview: Who can take the heat?

After getting their hacks in last week against the BP fastballs of the Saints defense, the Patriots are standing in against a defense that’s hitting its prime. With Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney, and Bernardrick McKinney coming into their own alongside the devastating J.J. Watt in a changeable game-plan defense, Houston is getting formidable. Even though Houston has cornerback issues, they come to Gillette with their defensive rise dovetailing with the Patriots offensive injuries. Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski and Phillip Dorsett are all questionable. The Texans will rush three, drop-eight, clog the middle and make Tom Brady try and beat them to the perimeter. Brandin Cooks should be in a prime spot to do damage. It will be interesting to see where the Texans apply most of their attention, Cooks or Gronk. Chunk plays in the playoffs last year were a big part of the Patriots’ offensive success as Brady had to restart or create on the fly and he used Julian Edelman to do that. With no Edelman in this one and Gronk hobbled, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister could be surprise contributors. Teams have success running right at J.J. Watt so when the Pats do run, it could be Mike Gillislee or James White headed at Watt.