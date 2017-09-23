Curran's Patriots-Texans preview: Who can take the heat?
Gon’ be steamy Sunday. When the Patriots hit the field at Gillette it’s going to feel more like a training camp day and that’s a subtext to this game. Can the Patriots string plays together and keep the Houston defense on the field long enough to get them gassed? The Texans are a high-energy bunch but the combo of tempo and temperature could have an impact, especially if Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t able to keep the Houston offense on the field long enough to give his defense a break. Meanwhile, despite losing by 27 and 18 last year, the Texans can look at both of those Patriots losses and play a little bit of what-if. In both games, special teams was their bugaboo. This has the makings of a rockfight.
WHEN THE PATRIOTS HAVE THE BALL
After getting their hacks in last week against the BP fastballs of the Saints defense, the Patriots are standing in against a defense that’s hitting its prime. With Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney, and Bernardrick McKinney coming into their own alongside the devastating J.J. Watt in a changeable game-plan defense, Houston is getting formidable. Even though Houston has cornerback issues, they come to Gillette with their defensive rise dovetailing with the Patriots offensive injuries. Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski and Phillip Dorsett are all questionable. The Texans will rush three, drop-eight, clog the middle and make Tom Brady try and beat them to the perimeter. Brandin Cooks should be in a prime spot to do damage. It will be interesting to see where the Texans apply most of their attention, Cooks or Gronk. Chunk plays in the playoffs last year were a big part of the Patriots’ offensive success as Brady had to restart or create on the fly and he used Julian Edelman to do that. With no Edelman in this one and Gronk hobbled, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister could be surprise contributors. Teams have success running right at J.J. Watt so when the Pats do run, it could be Mike Gillislee or James White headed at Watt.
WHEN THE TEXANS HAVE THE BALL
Houston has two touchdowns in eight quarters. With rookie Deshaun Watson running the offense thanks in large part to an offensive line that couldn’t protect Tom Savage, they’re going to have their issues putting together anything consistent. Basically, it will be left to Watson to buy time and find DeAndre Hopkins or to merely hand off to Lamar Miller and D’Onta Foreman. The Texans also have a promising changeup back named Tyler Ervin. Hopkins has 14 of the 34 receptions the Texans have cobbled together. The next wideout with a catch is Braxton Miller. He’s got two. The Patriots played better defensively last week against the Saints. Even with some back-end communication issues and some brilliant throws by Drew Brees, the run-defense was excellent. Expect the Patriots to put 22 eyeballs on Watson to make sure he doesn’t break contain and get loose in the open field. It will be a big day for Devin McCourty in terms of keeping track of him. After a week focused on the status of Malcolm Butler, the cornerback importance in this game will be negligible. It’s all about the front and containing Watson.
THE KICKING GAME
Stephen Gostkowski hit the upright with a PAT last week and that’s caused kicking cluck-clucking this week. Ryan Allen didn’t get much work in last week but this will be a busy week for him. Pat Chung was the punt returner last week. If Amendola is back, it will be interesting to see if they run him out there again. The Patriots really clinched both of their wins over Houston last season on special teams – forced turnovers in the third game of the season and a Dion Lewis kickoff return TD in the playoff game. Houston has to feel if it can tighten things up, they’ll be in a good spot. Bad news for them, they’re allowing 15 yards per punt return and 38 yards per kickoff return. Not good news for ol’ Larry Izzo, the Texans special teams coach. Shane Lechler is the Texans punter. Big leg. Big leg. Little Tyler Ervin is the kick and punt returner. Ka'imi Fairbairn has made both of his field goals this season.
PATRIOTS MEDICAL REPORT
OUT: RB Rex Burkhead (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), T Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion), WR Phillip Dorsett (knee), S Nate Ebner (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (groin), TE Rob Gronkowski (groin), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), WR Chris Hogan (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (thumb), CB Eric Rowe (groin) and WR Matt Slater (hamstring).
TEXANS MEDICAL REPORT
OUT: G Jeff Allen (ankle), WR Will Fuller (shoulder) and CB Kevin Johnson (knee) will not play for the Texans. QUESTIONABLE: RB Alfred Blue (ankle) and DT Brandon Dunn (knee).
GAME WITHIN THE GAME
Keeping the protections straight. From Andy Benoit’s SI article looking at last year’s playoff game: Brady’s long evening—18 pressures, eight hits, two sacks—and the Texans’ near upset all stemmed from Houston’s relentless use of a five-man front, creating a quintet of intriguing one-on-one matchups with the offensive linemen. It’s a concept that defenses have long used in running situations but that has only recently evolved into a prominent passing down tactic. "That front allows me to use my ability against a lesser athlete than myself,” says Mercilus...“There are athletic offensive linemen out there, but if you match them up with somebody who’s quicker and smaller, that’s where you change the game. And that’s what we are, a matchup defense."
TEXANS GOTTA STOP
James White. Last week I figured he’d be the key guy to jumpstart the offense and he had eight catches on eight targets for 85 yards. This week it will be the same deal. The playoff game last season was a big Julian Edelman game – 8 catches on 13 targets for 137 yards. The Patriots tried to get Dion Lewis going on the ground and in the passing game (13 for 41 and 2 catches on 7 targets for 23 yards). White has emerged as the better of the two change-up backs and is probably the best linebacker-level separation-getting guy they have post-Edelman.
PATRIOTS GOTTA STOP
Deshaun Watson. In all of our experience, it’s hard to win football games if the offense doesn’t score points, agree? So while I could easily go with J.J. Watt or Whitney Mercilus here, I’ll go instead with Watson because if the Texans can’t score, the Texans can’t win. And the Texans won’t be able to score unless Watson either strings multiple plays together and drives the ball down the field or gets loose for explosive plays. That’s the entire key to the Patriots game plan. Bottle up Hopkins and Watson. Get home for 60 minutes.
THAT SUMS IT UP PATRIOTS STYLE
“One thing we definitely know is he can run. If we don’t keep him in the pocket and try to surround him as much as possible – on a play like he had against Cincinnati, [it] is not just a one-time thing or like some great play. He has that where he can do that at any moment and any game and can do it multiple times. That’s something that I don’t think we have to go out there and let him run for 40 yards and then say, ‘Oh man, he’s fast.’ You know, I think that’s something we obviously already know and have to be prepared for. Obviously, knowing it and stopping it are two different things, so we’ll have to really work to that. It’s something we’ve talked about all week so far, so it’s definitely a focus of the defense.” – Devin McCourty, Patriots safety, on Deshaun Watson.
THAT SUMS IT UP TEXANS STYLE
“The way that they use their backs, they can’t compare it to anyone else.They all have different skill sets. They all do something a little different and you better make sure you know which one’s in the game and that’s a big part of understanding who’s in the game and what their skillset is. That’s a challenging part of the game plan.” – Bill O’Brien, Texans coach, on preparing for the Patriots fleet of backs.
THE CREW AND THE LINE
John Parry and his crew get the game. He runs a tight ship and I like him. Here’s a story on him from a few years back. The Patriots are 14-point favorites and the total is a robust (in my opinion) 44 points.
THE WINNER IS...
Patriots 20, Texans 12