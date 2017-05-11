Cooks ready to race for title of fastest Patriot? 'I'm sure that time will come'

FOXBORO -- Brandin Cooks laughed a little bit when he heard the question. Not because he thought it was funny or strange or because it made him uncomfortable. It was more like he'd heard it before.



So . . . when's the race?



The 23-year-old wideout arrived to New England this offseason as one of the league's top down-the-field threats due to his straight-line speed, and he may have an argument as the fastest player in the Patriots locker room. But it's not a title that will be bestowed upon him as if it's his birthright.

There will be competition. There may even be a race. And it sounds as though his new teammates hoping for one.

"You know, that was probably one of the first things that they talked about doing – guys giving us a hard time," Cooks replied when asked about a sprint-off. "You know, it’s all about right now getting better individually and taking care of business. But I’m sure that time will come."

Which Patriots are among the candidates for New England's Fastest Football Player?

Cooks would have to be one of the favorites. He clocked a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2014. Young legs. No serious lower-body injuries since hitting the NFL. He'd be tough to beat.



Second-year corner and special-teamer Jonathan Jones would have strong odds. He also ran a 4.33 at the combine and was the national high school champ in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Another new member of the Patriots, Stephon Gilmore, would have a shot. His 4.40-second 40 was the third-best at the combine in 2012.

Matthew Slater (4.44-second 40-yard dash at UCLA's pro day in 2008) would have to be involved. The special-teams ace would be particularly tough to beat in any kind of full-contact race -- he says being a gunner is like engaging in hand-to-hand combat at full speed -- or any uphill dash.

Devin McCourty (4.48 40-yard dash) would certainly want to throw his hat in the ring. Same would probably go for Eric Rowe (4.45), Chris Hogan (4.50) and Brandon King (4.49), who at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds would be the biggest of the racers.

Maybe even undrafted rookies Jason Thompson (4.45-second 40 at Utah's pro day) and DJ Killings (4.48) would be allowed to toe the line if they talked their way into it.

Whoever's involved, however it happens, if it happens, here's hoping someone has a camera rolling.