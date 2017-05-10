New England Patriots

Cooks: No 'X' on the calendar for Week 2 matchup with the Saints

saints_brandin_cooks_030417.jpg

Cooks: No 'X' on the calendar for Week 2 matchup with the Saints

By Phil Perry May 10, 2017 4:46 PM

You could understand it if Brandin Cooks wasn't all that fond of the Saints. 

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton went out of his way to tell the 23-year-old that the Saints weren't looking to trade him. Then when the Patriots offered their pick at the bottom of the first round of this year's draft, there was a change of heart. 

"We spoke to a few teams, and we weren't in a position where we felt like, 'We gotta make this trade or else,' " Payton said during the NFC coaches breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore back in March. "It was the opposite, actually. I had a couple conversations with him, saying, 'This . . . isn't going to happen. We're not interested in just looking to do this.'

"But when we were able to do a deal with New England, which involved a first-round pick, third-round pick, we felt that was significant. We did feel like it was a way to help our team, particularly our defense. Those picks specifically, you don't know how the draft falls, but they're getting a real good player and someone that was obviously good for us."

The Saints said one thing, then did another. And there were some indications even before the trade that the relationship between Cooks and his former club was rocky. 

On a conference call with Patriots reporters following the trade, Cooks indicated that he hoped he'd be able to do things in Josh McDaniels' offense that he wasn't able to do in Payton's. After a blowout win over the Rams last year, during which Cooks didn't see a single target, he said, "Closed mouths don't get fed."

Still, Cooks explained on Tuesday that he wasn't focused on New England's Week 2 game in New Orleans as a matter of revenge. 

"It’s exciting, but it’s going to be another game," Cooks said. "I’m not going to treat it any differently. It’s Week 2, so I’ll be focused on Week 1. Once Week 2 comes, that’s all I’ll be focused on.

"It’s not like I put an 'X' on the calendar for that game. I just want to go in, do my job, handle business and let the rest take care of itself."

Maybe once the game has come and gone -- and maybe if Cooks has had an opportunity to fire a few invisible arrows into the Superdome crowd -- we'll hear more on he feels about the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014 and dealt him away three years later. 

Report: Floyd signs 1-year deal with Vikings

Report: Floyd signs 1-year deal with Vikings

By DJ Bean May 10, 2017 3:18 PM

The Patriots took a flier on Michael Floyd last season, but the experiment is officially over. 

Floyd, whom the Pats claimed on waivers after the Cardinals dismissed their 2012 first-round pick in wake of his second DUI arrest, has signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vikings, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Rapoport added that Floyd can make up to $6 million more in incentives.   

The Notre Dame product played just three games for the Patriots. He totaled four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in two regular season games, but a poor performance in the divisional round against the Texans (one reception for nine yards) led to him being inactive for both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl. 

The 27-year-old hails from St. Paul, making his pact with the Vikings something of a homecoming. He had expressed interest in remaining with the Patriots, but their lack of faith in him in the postseason and their acquisition of Brandin Cooks made it unlikely the once-promising receiver would be a longterm fit in New England. 

Load more