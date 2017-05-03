New England Patriots

Butler returns to Gillette Stadium for Patriots workouts

Butler returns to Gillette Stadium for Patriots workouts

By Phil Perry May 03, 2017 3:07 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

Malcolm Butler could've stayed at home. He could've continued to make it clear that he wasn't happy with his contract situation. He could've let his teammates prepare for the 2017 season without him. 

Instead, this week, as the Patriots began Phase 2 of their offseason training program, Butler returned to Gillette Stadium for workouts.

Because these sessions are optional, Butler would not have taken any kind of financial hit by staying away unless his absences stretched into June's mandatory minicamp. But by reporting for work he has indicated that he's ready to move on after spending the last couple of months hoping for a new deal -- whether from the Patriots or someone else.

The Patriots placed the first-round tender, worth $3.91 million, on Butler in early March. Yet Butler did not sign on the dotted line until April 18. The team then had a little over a week to attempt to trade Butler before the draft, but a deal was never struck. (The one team that Butler visited as a restricted free agent, the Saints, drafted a corner in the first round with the No. 11 overall pick.)

Now that it appears as though Butler will be with the Patriots in 2017, he's checked back into the office to train. Phase 2 lasts three weeks, and players are allowed to work with coaches on the field. Offense versus defense drills are prohibited, as are one-on-one drills and anything that would require players to wear helmets.

As Patriots players slowly ramped up the intensity of their workouts, they were happy to see Butler back.

"We have him now so we’re good," Patrick Chung said following the AccesSportAmerica football clinic at Harvard Stadium on Wednesday. "He’s a great player. He’s a funny dude. It’s good to have him back. Now we can get going."

Butler will team up with Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones to help make up the cornerback depth chart in New England.

The pairing of Butler and Gilmore is particularly interesting not only because they'll make up one of the most talented corner duos in the league, but the Patriots paid a big-money free-agent contract to Gilmore just days after they placed the restricted free agent tender on Butler.

It probably won't be until after the 2017 season, when Butler is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, that the Super Bowl XLIX hero will be able to realize the kind of long-term contract Gilmore received.

Rivers on what it will be like to meet Brady: 'I'm going to be starstruck'

rivers.jpg

Rivers on what it will be like to meet Brady: 'I'm going to be starstruck'

By Phil Perry May 04, 2017 5:27 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady has admitted in the past that it's been more and more of a challenge to relate to teammates in their 20s as he's gotten older. As he enters his 40-year-old season, that hurdle certainly hasn't been lowered. 

Consider this: When Brady and the Patriots captured their first Super Bowl title in the winter of 2002, third-round pick Derek Rivers was seven. After being introduced during a photo op on Thursday, Rivers acknowledged that meeting Brady would be an awe-inspiring moment for him. 

"I'm going to be starstruck, I'm not going to lie," he said. "I got to meet [Panthers linebacker] Luke Kuechly earlier in the year in Cincinnati, and I was starstruck then, so I can only imagine what it's going to be like when I meet Brady. It will be crazy."

And therein lies the challenge for Brady. He wants to be a teammate. Not an idol. Not some unapproachable figure whose poster his younger teammates may have once had on the walls of their bedrooms.

For players like Rivers, fellow third-rounder Antonio Garcia, fourth-rounder Deatrich Wise and sixth-rounder Conor McDermott, there won't be much time to be a fanboy. While Brady will try to relate to them, the music they listen to, the movies they watch, he will also probably be among the first to tell them that it's time to get to work. 

Here are some other quick Rivers quotes of note from Thursday's event . . . 

On being inside Gillette Stadium for the first time: "Man this is awesome. I was born in Augusta, [Maine] so being back in this area . . . My mom and that side of the family is ecstatic. She went to school at Northeastern so they're huge Patriots fans. I know all my family and friends back home they're excited. Being in this stadium it's an overwhelming feeling . . . I'm here. The road to get here is over with. Now it's focusing on winning another Super Bowl." 

On the biggest challenge of jumping from an FCS program at Youngstown State to the NFL: "I'd say the biggest hurdle is just, Coach Bo [Pelini] told me the game speed is a lot different. As far as once I get adjusted to the game speed and the tempo, everything should be smooth."

On if he needs to gain weight after weighing in at 248 pounds at the combine (veteran Patriots defensive ends weigh between 260 and 275 pounds): "I'm going to do whatever the coaches want me to do. If I need to gain weight, I'll feel comfortable gaining weight. If they want me to stay where I'm at, I'll stay where I'm at . . . I'm probably 250, 252 right now."

On what he brings the Patriots defense: "I love to pass-rush. That's my favorite thing is getting after the quarterback. I definitely bring that along with accountability and work ethic."

On what the Patriots Way means, as far as he understands it: "It's a culture and it's a mindset. I definitely think they bring that. That's what Patriots Way means. Blue collar. Hard work. We're going to get after it each and every day. We're going to go hard. That's what Bo brought. That same type of coaching, that same type of attitude."

Kraft on Pats' draft class: 'The height . . . we think we're competitive with the Celts'

pats_rookies.jpg

Kraft on Pats' draft class: 'The height . . . we think we're competitive with the Celts'

By Phil Perry May 04, 2017 4:45 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

FOXBORO -- When Robert and Jonathan Kraft emerged from the Gillette Stadium tunnel on Thursday afternoon, they did so in the shadow of what was simultaneously both one of the smallest and largest draft classes in team history. 

The Patriots selected only four players in this year's draft, the smallest class the franchise has ever had. But Youngstown State's Derek Rivers, Troy's Antonio Garcia, Arkansas' Deatrich Wise and UCLA's Conor McDermott all measure between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-8, something the team's president and CEO pointed out almost immediately when the annual rookie photo op began. 

"Jonathan and I were commenting, this is our 24th year of doing this, there's definitely something in the milk they're drinking," Robert Kraft said. "The height . . . We think we're competitve with the Celts."

The Patriots typically reserve events like Thursday's for their first- or second-round draft picks. But because the team had neither in this year's draft, they opted to introduce all four at once. 

"This is the smallest draft class, officially," said Kraft. "It's the first time that we didn't have a first-round pick or a second-round pick. But we think that Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy and Mike Gillislee and Dwayne Allen are also part of this draft class. We gave up picks for every one of them."

The Patriots will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend. 

Load more