Burkhead excited to put his varied skill set on display with Patriots

By Phil Perry April 18, 2017 1:33 PM

FOXBORO -- Rex Burkhead was paying attention. 

After watching how the Patriots offense operates -- and specifically how they use their backs in a variety of ways -- he knew that he'd like to play for them. As a free agent this offseason, it didn't take long before the two sides agreed to a one-year deal where Burkhead will seemingly have an opportunity to show that he can be an effective running back, receiver and special teamer in the right system.

"It was very intriguing, of course, how they use [their running backs]," Burkhead said. "Split them out, use them in the backfield, just the multi-dimensional ways that they use them. What coach McDaniels does with offensive schemes, it's great, and I felt like it was a fit for me."

Burkhead's size (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) and his ability to catch makes him the biggest all-purpose back on the Patriots roster. Dion Lewis has proven over the course of the last two seasons that he can be effective when used between the tackles as well as when used as a receiver, but he doesn't carry with him the frame that Burkhead does.

The former Bengals special teamer and 2013 sixth-round pick out of Nebraska said that if his new club wanted to use him lined up wide or in the slot -- as Cincinnati did in the playoffs three seasons ago -- he would be comfortable doing that. 

"I grew up in Texas," he said with a smile. "We had 7-on-7s in the summers all the time. We had to play receiver. You can't hand the ball of there. Got comfortable with that.

"Just trying to be an all-purpose back. Being able to split out, catch passes out there is something I've always wanted to do."

Despite the presence of Lewis and James White on the roster, he should have the opportunity to do just that in New England. For a team that throws as much as the Patriots do, there will be in all likelihood enough targets to go around.

By CSN REPORT April 19, 2017 6:30 AM

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, acquitted last week on a double-murder charge but already serving life in prison with no possibility of parole for the killing of Odin Lloyd in June 2013, was found dead in his jail cell in Shirley, Mass., early this morning. He apparently committed suicide by hanging.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections issued a statement this morning that said Hernandez was found in his cell at 3:05 a.m. and rushed to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. The statement said Hernandez had hanged himself using a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window, and had attempted to block entrance to his cell by "jamming the door with various items".

 

Report: Patriots give James White three-year extension

By DJ Bean April 18, 2017 7:07 PM

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to a three-year extension with running back James White. 

White, 25, has has spent three seasons with the Patriots, with his role increasing in the 2016 season as Dion Lewis recovered from a knee procedure. The Wisconsin product had 39 carries for 166 yards and 60 catches for 551 yards in the regular season, but it was his Super Bowl LI performance that saw White become a household name. 

He played a key role in New England’s come-from-behind victory over the Falcons, rushing for 29 yards and two touchdowns -- including the game-winner in overtime -- and hauling in 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. 

White's signing adds to a busy day for the Patriots and running backs, as they signed Bills restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to a two-year offer sheet worth $6.4 million on Tuesday. 

