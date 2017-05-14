Brady makes Instagram dedication to mother

All the attention that was placed on Deflategate as a means of motivation for Tom Brady last season paled in comparison when it became known that Brady and his family had a lot more on their plate. Just prior to the Super Bowl, it was reported that Brady’s mother, Galynn, was battling cancer.

On Sunday, Brady dedicated a posted on Instagram to his mother, writing, “Happy Mother's Day Mom. Looking at this photo makes us all so proud. Without you none of this is possible. You are the kindest, gentlest, most loving mother a son could ever ask for. You have taught us what strength really means. Family is everything. We all love you so much.”

Brady also dedicated a post to his wife, Gisele.