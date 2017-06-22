Brady comes in ahead of Rodgers, Ryan, Carr as early favorite for MVP

According to Bovada, Tom Brady is the favorite to win this year's MVP award. Just as a reminder: He'll be 40 when the season begins.

Brady was in the running for last season's MVP but he was beaten out for the award by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Brady said before Super Bowl LI that Ryan deserved to be deemed "most valuable" for his performance in 2016.

Days later, Brady took home Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time.

Behind Brady (4-to-1 odds) on Bovada's list of MVP favorites for 2017 are Aaron Rodgers (7-to-1), Derek Carr (9-to-1), Dak Prescott, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson (all 12-to-1). Ryan's odds at repeating as MVP, per Bovada, are 16-to-1.

Brady has won two regular-season MVP awards over the course of his career (2007, 2010).