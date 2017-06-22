Brady comes in ahead of Rodgers, Ryan, Carr as early favorite for MVP

According to Bovada, Tom Brady is the favorite to win this year's MVP award. Just as a reminder: He'll be 40 when the season begins.
Brady was in the running for last season's MVP but he was beaten out for the award by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Brady said before Super Bowl LI that Ryan deserved to be deemed "most valuable" for his performance in 2016.
Days later, Brady took home Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time.
Behind Brady (4-to-1 odds) on Bovada's list of MVP favorites for 2017 are Aaron Rodgers (7-to-1), Derek Carr (9-to-1), Dak Prescott, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson (all 12-to-1). Ryan's odds at repeating as MVP, per Bovada, are 16-to-1.
Brady has won two regular-season MVP awards over the course of his career (2007, 2010).
Football is coming.
The Patriots announced on Thursday that veterans will report to training camp on Wednesday, July 26 and that the first public practice will take place the following day.
Each of the team's first four practices -- from July 27-30 -- are scheduled to take place on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium "in the nine o'clock hour," according to the Patriots. Updates to the training camp schedule, including more specific start times for practices, can be found at patriots.com/trainingcamp.
The Patriots Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony for former corner Raymond Clayborn on Saturday, July 29 around midday following that morning's training camp practice. Held on the plaza outside the Hall at Patriot Place, the ceremony will be free and open to the public.
The Patriots will host the Jaguars for two days of joint practices open to the public on Monday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8. The preseason opener for both clubs will take place at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 10.