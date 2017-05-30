New England Patriots

Brady 21st on ESPN's 'Fame 100 list'; no MLB or NHL players make it

By CSN REPORT May 30, 2017 1:13 PM


ESPN's ranking of the most famous current athletes is out. Tom Brady comes in at 21st and if you're looking for a baseball or hockey player? Try another list.

Brady is the first NFL player on the list, which shows, among other things, that while the NFL rules in the US, it's can't match soccer, golf, tennis and even cricket in terms of "ESPN's Fame 100" formula for determining worldwide fame. 

Brady was 52nd last year (and the fifth-most-hated NFL player of all-time, too, remember?), so a Super Bowl championship - and an increased social media presence - apparently gave TB12's fame stock a boost. After Brady, the next five NFL players on the list are quarterbacks - Cam Newton (No. 47), Drew Brees (52), Russell Wilson (55), Aaron Rodgers (56), Eli Manning (60).

The Top 10: 
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
2. LeBron James
3. Lionel Messi
4. Roger Federer
5. Phil Mickelson
6. Neymar
7. Usain Bolt
8. Kevin Durant
9. Rafael Nadal
10. Tiger Woods

The list was created by the network's director of sports analytics Ben Alamar with a formula that uses salary, endorsements, social media following and Google search popularity to determine the rankings.

So, while David Ortiz cracked the list a year ago at No. 78. There's not an MLB star (Bryce Harper? Mike Trout?) to be found this year. No NHL players, either (sorry Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin). The only other New England athlete making the 2017 list is Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman (No. 99) of Needham, Mass. 
 

Well-rounded off the field, Austin Carr hopes for future on the field with Patriots

By DJ Bean May 30, 2017 5:04 PM

The Patriots like versatility in their players. Undrafted free agent signing Austin Carr is plenty versatile, but he just plays wide receiver these days. 

Carr’s well-roundedness instead lies in his background in both academics and the arts. As a high-schooler, his sprints on the field were matched with sprints to rehearsal for musical theater. In college, he opted for finger surgery shortly after walking on to the football team because he feared a butter knife incident that cut his finger could hinder his piano playing. 

Yet when he was on the field, Carr was a stud for Northwestern. With 90 catches for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder was named Big 10 Receiver of the Year for 2016. He also wrapped up a degree from the Kellogg School of management, where he was named an Academic All-American. 
 

Looking back on his high school days in Benicia, Calif., Carr remembers being spread much thinner. The son of two musicians, Carr played Beast in his school’s production of “Beauty in the Beast,” and was also in its production of “Into the Woods.” He balanced that into a schedule that also included, football, basketball, piano and poetry. 

“They clashed a lot,” he said. “Huge credit to my coaches, who let me kind of balance both. Especially in the winter/spring, you have basketball, then the spring musical. It was crazy. I was kind of a do-it-all, do-all-that-you-can guy and my coaches let me. Somehow, I made a way.” 

Carr didn’t do any theater in college, though he did star in student-athlete talent shows. Now, after going undrafted, he’s actually seen his life somewhat simplified by jumping into the biggest challenge of his career. 

“It’s actually amazing, it’s amazing what life is like just focusing on football,” he said recently at Gillette Stadium. “I don’t have any papers, I feel like the sky is the limit in my improvement, not having to run regressions at Kellogg, or having to write philosophy papers at Northwestern.”

NFL.com’s pre-draft scouting report described Carr as a “big slot receiver who is best left to working on the first and second levels in routes that are more fluid and less angular.” He’s joining a team that’s relatively stacked at receiver -- specifically with players capable of putting up big numbers out of the slot -- so he’ll have to but his newfound time to good use. 

“It is very weird. And then, you know, I’m just plucked out of my community in Chicago, I’m back here in Foxboro,” he said. “I love the city, but I kind of have a lot of time on my hands to study the playbook and focus on football.”

Patriots LB Ellis 'all in' on football before giving medical school a shot

By Phil Perry May 29, 2017 6:00 PM

FOXBORO -- When a new player arrives to the Patriots, there's a familiar refrain that's recited from behind the podium at Gillette Stadium: "Football is important to him."

Whether the subject is a rookie or an established veteran, those five words can serve as Bill Belichick's stamp of approval. It means the player cares. It means the player is willing to put in time.

Belichick hasn't gone on the record on any of the members of this year's class of undrafted free agents just yet, but linebacker Brooks Ellis seems to fall into that category of players to whom football is important.

If it wasn't, he would probably be putting all of his energy into getting accepted into medical school right now.  

Ellis was a two-year captain at Arkansas and one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, also known as the "Academic Heisman." He maintained a 3.82 grade point average as a pre-professional exercise science major with a minor in biology, he was the first two-time Academic All-American in program history, and he was the SEC's Scholar-Athlete of the year for 2016.

All that is to say, Ellis had options upon graduation.

Football won out. He agreed to a deal with the Patriots soon after the draft, and he's spent the better part of the last month trying to learn defensive terminology and special-teams techniques. 

But eventually Ellis hopes to be an orthopedic surgeon, and later this summer he'll submit his applications to medical schools in order to kick-start that process for whenever it's time to pursue his next plan full-throttle.

"I'm putting my all into this right now," Ellis said, wearing Patriots gear while standing on the Gillette Stadium turf last week. "But when I get some spare time, I'm finishing applications, and then when I get back in July I'm sending those in.

"If I get accepted somewhere, I'm going to tell them I need to defer until I know for sure what the football situation is going to be. So I'm all in on football, and just in case, I'm going to have that ready to go when I get out of it."

If all goes well for Ellis this spring and summer, it could be a while before he's taking the Hippocratic Oath. The Patriots have a long history of giving worthy undrafted players a shot at the 53-man roster, and Ellis plays one of the few positions on New England's loaded roster that might have room for a newcomer or two.

On paper, he certainly looks like their type.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder was his team's leading tackler for two seasons. He played all three linebacker positions in Arkansas' defense -- strong-side, middle and weak-side -- and he started 31 consecutive games to finish his career. Ellis also has extensive special teams experience, and he recorded one of the quickest three-cone drills among linebackers at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

That he learned under Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema can't hurt his chances, either.

Bielema began his coaching career at Iowa under former Belichick assistant Kirk Ferentz, and Belichick has dipped into Bielema's programs at Wisconsin and Arkansas several times over the course of the last few seasons. Running back James White, defensive end Trey Flowers and former tight end AJ Derby all played for Bielema, and Ellis joins fellow Arkansas rookies Deatrich Wise (fourth-round pick) and Cody Hollister (undrafted) on this year's squad.  

"He came in, started about halfway through his true freshman year -- we weren't a really good football team, we were 3-9 -- threw him in the middle of it, didn't bat an eye, and he got better every game," Bielema said of Ellis on Quick Slants the Podcast. "Sophomore year, [he] really began to mature, develop. He's another guy that the potential -- because we never redshirted him -- to grow in this year is going to be huge . . .

"He's just truly very, very intelligent, compassionate. And the value that he brings is he could be an unbelievable role player. I'm not saying he's going to be a four-time All-Pro or anything like that, but he'll be reliable, dependable, in every phase of the game."

Robb Smith, Arkansas defensive coordinator from 2014-16, believes Ellis landed in the perfect spot. Prior to his time at Arkansas, he worked under Greg Schiano at Rutgers, where he coached Patriots safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon, former Patriots corner Logan Ryan, Patriots linebacker Jonathan Freeny and safeties coach Steve Belichick.

"He's one of those guys that's not only going to know his job, but what the other 10 guys around him are supposed to do," Smith said of Ellis. "He'll be able to be a leader from that standpoint in terms of helping guys with the system and the scheme. He's very good instinctively . . ."

"This guy's going to be replacing my knee someday. I'm serious. He's going to be an orthopedic surgeon that's outstanding. I know that's what his goals are. But hopefully he gets to play a lot of football between now and then."

There's one more Patriots link connecting Ellis to New England. His agent, Neil Cornrich, has counted Belichick as a client and also represents Bielema, Ferentz, Flowers, Derby, undrafted Patriots rookies Cole Croston and LeShun Daniels (both of whom played under Ferentz at Iowa) and Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. 

It may come as no surprise then that when Ellis signed with the Patriots, no one knew. He didn't announce it on Twitter, as is the norm for undrafted players when they come to an agreement with a team. And the news wasn't leaked. Instead, he waited for the team to announce it, which his new employers probably appreciated.

Ellis, who according to the Boston Globe received the fifth-most guaranteed money of the 19 undrafted rookies the Patriots signed, said he received some simplie advice from Cornrich before making his way to New England.

"He just said that you'll fit in well there," Ellis said. "You're the type of guy they like, and you're the type of guy that succeeds in that organization. Don't do anything special. Just go out there and work like you do every day, and it'll turn out for the best."

Even if it doesn't, Ellis will have medical school. But he acknowledges there's some unpredictability with that path, just as there is being an undrafted player in the NFL. He still has to be accepted. His application, including personal statements, interviews and MCAT results -- "It was horrible, I don't want to take that ever again," Ellis said -- still has to be deemed up-to-snuff.  

Whenever Ellis starts, it will be the beginning of almost a decade of training between schooling and residency. It will be a challenge, he knows, and it's one that he looks forward to. But he's hoping it can wait because football is important to him. 

"It just makes you work harder," he said of his uncertain future. "It makes you really focus on right now, and make sure that you're doing all you can in this area because even the next area might not be there.

"That's what I've done. I'm just working as hard as I can on this, and if that doesn't work out, then I've got the next thing, and I'm going to work as hard as I can in that area."

