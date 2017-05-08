Bovada sets over/under on Patriots wins at 12.5

The Patriots are expected to be very, very good in 2017. But will they be good enough to hit 13 wins?

Bovada believes it's certainly within the realm of possibility. They've set the over/under for regular-season wins for Bill Belichick's club in 2017 at 12.5.

That's the highest mark set by Bovada since 2009. In 2012, Bovada set New England's over/under for wins at 12. Last season the number for the Patriots was 10.5.

The Patriots win total for this season has been set a full two games higher than any other club. The Steelers and Seahawks both have had their over/unders set at 10.5. Next on the list are the Packers (10), Raiders (10), Falcons (9.5) and Cowboys (9.5).